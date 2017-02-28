Central downs Red River in East Region girls basketball

And, a rout did happen, but the rout-ees became the routers as the Knights stormed back from the early double-digit deficit to claim a convincing 64-49 win over the Roughriders Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the double-elimination format of the East Region tournament.

The Roughriders arrived at their gym with the region's No. 3 seed and a 17-4 record while GFC was the No. 6 seed with a 12-10 record. Red River had two earlier wins this season against the Knights, both by double figures, and hadn't lost to its rivals since 2011.

But GFC ignored that history after coach D.J. Burris called a timeout with the 11-0 deficit. The Knights went on a 17-5 run to take their first lead and were more than pleased to have a 27-27 tie at halftime.

"In the timeout, I just said to stick with what we were doing," Burris said. "We were getting good looks (at the basket). It was just a matter of believing in ourselves. And, once we started chipping away at the lead, the kids grew more confidence.

"You could see the light and determination in their eyes when we started scoring a bit."

GFC's momentum carried into the second half as they started with a 20-7 spurt in the first eight minutes after intermission. That provided a 47-34 lead over the stunned Roughriders, who then mounted their last surge. Lexi Robson's 3-point play capped an 11-2 spurt to climb within 49-45 with 3:35 remaining.

"We knew we had to slow down on offense and get some stops on defense," GFC senior point guard Carolyn Smith said. "We had a lot of intensity on defense and we followed this week's motto of just trying to find a way to win."

The Knights answered Red River's climb to within two points with a 13-0 spurt led by the Dub twins. As usual, twins Lauren Dub (21 points) and Liz Dub (18) were the team's leading scorers. But this time they had offensive help as Smith added 11 and Megan Schumacher 9. Thirteen of their combined 20 points came in the second half.

"Red River's our big rival and everyone says Red River is always supposed to win, so we wanted to turn that around," Liz Dub said.

Lexi Robson scored 16 points and Danica Kemnitz added 10 for the Roughriders

"We got away from executing our offense and got in a drought," Red River coach Kent Ripplinger said. "(Central) also came after us defensively and were physical. We had a nice comeback late, but it was a little too late."