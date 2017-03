Tuesday's local scoreboard

EGF Senior High 47

EGF 21 26-47

BAG 27 35-62

EGF Senior High—Aaron Havis 9, Tyler Vossler 2, Sam Votava 5, Christian Dugan 7, Steven Widman 3, Julian Benson 14, Maguire Stanislawski 2, Colton Dauksavage 4, Brandon Beich 1

Bagley—Zachary Lykins 13, James Hvezda 6, Tannen Agnes 3, Nicholas Kaiser 2, Lamarco Pemberton 10, Scott Lundsten 5, Dawson Eck 14, Nicholas Anderson 9

Goodridge-Grygla 70,

Badger-G-MR 55

G-G 38 32-70

BAD 26 29-55

Goodridge-Grygla—Blaine Kriel 20, Tyler Stinar 12, Hogan Lundeen 1, Dylan Walker 19, Jesse Wiseth 2, Dylan Manderud 6, Ben Groven 7, Michael Jelen 2

Badger-G-MR—Adam Benke 5, Yannik Kroeller Fernandez 2, Brandon Sorenson 7, Conner Graff 8, Austin Aune 8, Jake Taggart 7, Dylan Heggedal 10, Shaun Waage 8

Crookston 53,

Barnesville 44

BAR 22 22-44

CRO 24 29-53

Barnesville—Kellen Hinsz 6, Joey Roste 9, Charlie Aakre 16, Adam Tonsfeldt 2, Jaden Peterson 6, Hunter Zenzen 5

Crookston—Todd Boerger 3, Chris Wavra 7, Matt Garmen 4, Nick Garmen 5, Ryan Swenson 7, Blake Kawlewski 4, Mitchell Olson 2, Luke Froeber 18, Carter Winand 3

Roseau 81,

Lake of the Woods 44

LOW 22 22-44

ROS 45 36-81

Lake of the Woods—Isaac Stephani 5, Jaydon Hiemstra 4, Jacob Fish 24, Logan Rennemo 7, Daniel Novak 4

Roseau—Eric Hoffer 10, Joe Magnuson 8, Ryden Jacobson 2, Nels Braaten 26, Nate Corbit 7, Zach Fevold 4, Jacob LePard 10, Tyson Monsrud 4, Nathan O'Conner 4, Kody Loken 4, Jacob Lindemann 2

N.D. A East Region

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 76, Fargo South 55

West Fargo 68, Fargo North 50

West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Fargo Shanley 60

GF Red River 54,

Devils Lake 47

RED 21 33-54

DEV 20 27-47

GF Red River—Mark Toe 21, Jordan Polynice 8, Tyler Enerson 4, Mason Benefield 21

Devils Lake—Jacob Mertens 16, Patrick Bracken 11, Nik Desai 2, Preston Reierson 2, Zach Dahlen 8, Jagger Miller 8

In Fargo

Friday

Loser-out games—Devils Lake vs. Fargo South, 2 p.m.; Fargo North vs. Fargo Shanley, 3:45 p.m.

Championship semifinals—Fargo Davies vs. GF Red River, 5:30 p.m.; West Fargo vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

N.D. Region 2

Tuesday play-in games

Cavalier 69,

Park River/FL 66

PAR 15 10 14 27--66

CAV 15 15 17 22--69

Park River/Fordville-Lankin—Andy Moe 11, Dylan Chally 2, Jace Jehlicka 16, Landon Wood 11, Adam Zavalney 16, Jordan Omlie 10

Cavalier—Andy Rintala 12, Colton Ratchenski 9, Conley Carrier 13, Andre Carrier 12, Gabe Hartje 9, Kooper Henke 14

Grafton 75,

Drayton-V-E 39

DVE 13 8 11 7--39

GRA 17 20 19 19--75

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg—Saylor Jenson 5, Steven McCollum 18, Shawn Olson 14, Brendan Durand 4

Grafton—Marcus Niemann 16, Riley Hanson 6, Andrew Schaan 8, Dalton Albrecht 16, Tyler Kliniske 3, Jason Garza 10, Beau Feltman 14, Mathew Niemann 2

Larimore 50,

Finley-S/HP 44

FIN 12 8 10 14--44

LAR 14 12 8 16--50

Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page—Max Stromsodt 15, Ethan Brown 19, Noah Mack 4, Jackson Kamrud 6

Larimore—Royce Verkuehlen 11, Jacob Tupa 11, Jason Farrell 6, Trevor Elfman 2, Luke Tupa 4, Caleb Hofer 16

Hatton-Northwood 70,

Griggs Co. Central 63

GCC 10 12 13 28--63

H-N 21 8 14 27--70

Griggs County Central—Eric Salvesen 12, Trevor Gravseth 6, Cord LaPlant 2, Rylan Briss 26, Isaac Smith 9, Evan Trostad 1, Tanner Haugen 7

Hatton-Northwood—Connor Konschak 19, Avery Thorsgard 19, Dylan Thompson 2, Ben Hillesland 2, Scott Johnson 2, Jamie Gorres 9, Ben Johnson 17

Midway-Minto 62,

North Border 45

NBO 8 16 13 8--45

M-M 18 13 16 15--62

North Border—Landon Peterson 1, Andrew Lee 9, Evan Emerson 9, Michael Fraser 2, Martin Bjornstad 11, Matthew Greendahl 4, Cole Hipsher 7, Jared Senum 2

Midway-Minto—Julian Schuster 16, Dominic Schuster 21, Noah Altendorf 2, Noah Zikmund 3, Kyle Schmitz 2, Trenton Eliason 4, John Juarez 4, Ogden Wasylow 10

At GF Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Monday's quarterfinals—Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 1 seed) vs. Cavalier (No. 8), 3 p.m.; Grafton (No. 4) vs. Larimore (No. 5), 4:30 p.m.; Thompson (No. 2) vs. Hatton-Northwood (No. 7), 6 p.m.; Mayville-Portland-CG (No. 3) vs. Midway-Minto (No. 6), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday—Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

March 9—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 4

At Devils Lake

Monday's quarterfinals—St. John (District 8 No. 1 seed) vs. Dakota Prairie (District 7 No. 4), 3 p.m.; Harvey-Wells County (District 7 No. 2) vs. Rolla (District 8 No. 3), 4:30 p.m.; Four Winds-Minnewaukan (District 7 No. 1) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (District 8 No. 4), 6 p.m.; North Star (District 8 No. 2) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (District 7 No. 3), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday—Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

March 9—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

6

N.D. East Region

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Wahpeton 56, West Fargo 51

Fargo Shanley 66, West Fargo Sheyenne 55

GF Central 64,

GF Red River 49

GFC 27 37-64

RED 27 22-49

GF Central—Carolyn Smith 11, Lauren Dub 21, Elizabeth Dub 18, Taylor Walsh 2, Megan Schumacher 9, Bailey Jaeger 2, Amber Anderson 1

GF Red River—Kendra Bohm 8, Lexi Robson 16, Kylie Dvorak 2, Kenady Steffan 9, Danica Kemnitz 10, Jadyn Sondrol 2, Cassidy Wilson 2

Fargo Davies 79,

Devils Lake 61

DEV 27 34-61

DAV 32 47-79

Devils Lake—Jessica Mertens 16, Taylor Windjue 4, Abby Johnson 2, Mattea Vetsch 25, Alexandria Palmer 7, Chiara Olson 1, Averi Ziegler 6

Fargo Davies—Kylee Bergantine 21, Carly Kottsick 13, Alyssa Paper 14, Jamie Nelson 4, Raegan Linster 24, Elizabeth Salmen 3

In Fargo

Thursday

Loser-out games—Devils Lake vs. West Fargo, 2 p.m.; Red River vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 3:45 p.m.

Championship semifinals—Fargo Davies vs. Wahpeton, 5:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley vs. GF Central, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

N.D. Class B state tournament

At GF Alerus Center

Thursday's quarterfinals

Kindred (No. 2 seed, 23-0) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-6), 1 p.m.; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2, 23-1) vs. Grant County (21-3), 2:45 p.m.; North Star (No. 1, 24-0) vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron (16-8), 6:30 p.m.; Watford City (No. 4, 19-6) vs. Minot Our Redeemer's (No. 5, 20-5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 8 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A

Tuesday's play-in games

Blackduck 70, Mahnomen 23

Climax-Fisher 63,

Red Lake Co. Central 48

RED 25 23-48

C-F 32 31-63

Red Lake Co. Central—Taylor Bushelle 12, Jenna Pahlen 8, Calyssa Eskeli 5, Julia Bernstein 11, Ashley Longtin 12

Climax-Fisher—Sophie Love 16, Sydney Magsam 11, Maddy Nesvig 3, Katie Rarick 6, Rylie Magsam 2, Mikayla Vasek 9, Lindsey Kurz 16

Warren-A-O 50,

Goodridge-Grygla 29

WAO 28 22-50

G-G 10 19-29

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo—Kinzie Gullikson 6, Jenica Mercil 4, Rylie Mortimer 12, Holly Steer 6, Shelby Durand 9, Mackenzie Roller 9, Jessica Olson 2, Sarah Haugtvedt 2

Goodridge-Grygla—Ashley Moe 6, Hannah Dietsch 5, Ashlyn Henrickson 9, Karlee Johnson 3, Brooke Anderson 3, Mercedes Coan 1, Brooke Limesand 2

Thursday's first round

At Bemidji State—Red Lake (No. 1 East, 20-2) vs. Blackduck, 6 p.m.; Kelliher-Northome (No. 5 East, 14-12) vs. Lake of the Woods (No. 4 East, 12-11), 7:45 p.m.

At Bagley High School—Fosston (No. 2 East, 18-8) vs. Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7 East, 11-15), 6 p.m.; Win-E-Mac (No. 6 East, 11-14) vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3 East, 17-9), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls NCTC—Stephen-Argyle (No. 1 West, 20-5) vs. Climax-Fisher, 6 p.m.; Northern Freeze (No. 5 West, 12-11) vs. Kittson County Central (No. 4 West, 15-7), 7:45 p.m.

At Minnesota-Crookston—Sacred Heart (No. 2 West, 18-8) vs. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo,, 6 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 3 West, 20-6) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (No. 6 West, 15-10), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls REA

Saturday

East subsection semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.; West subsection semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

March 7

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:45 p.m.

March 10

Section 8A championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

Thursday's first round

All games 7 p.m.

Warroad (No. 16 seed, 0-26) at Roseau (No. 1, 25-0); Breckenridge (No. 9, 13-13) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 8, 14-11); Crookston (No. 12, 7-19) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 5, 17-9); Frazee (No. 13, 5-20) at Perham (No. 4, 18-8)

Bagley (No. 15, 2-24) at Staples-Motley (No. 2, 20-4); Park Rapids (No. 10, 11-13) at Pelican Rapids (No. 7, 14-12); Hawley (No. 11, 8-16) at EGF Senior High (No. 6, 18-7); Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 14, 6-20) at Barnesville (No. 3, 21-5)

At Minnesota-Crookston

Saturday

Quarterfinals, beginning at 1 p.m.

March 7

Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AAA

Tuesday's first round

Sartell-St. Stephen 47, Sauk Rapids-Rice 39

Detroit Lakes 57, Fergus Falls 52

Alexandria 62, Little Falls 33

Bemidji 71,

Thief River Falls 54

BEM 38 33-71

TRF 24 30-54

Bemidji—Samantha Edlund 9, Allison Beard 2, Lexi Wade 2, Laura Bieberdorf 17, Evette Morgan 1, Ciara Cermak 7, Klaryssa Whelan 2, Grace Naig 20, Rumer Flatness 11

Thief River Falls—Shawna Spears 2, Allison Okeson 6, Kylea Praska 11, Alexa Rogalla 21, Morgan Espe 4, Marley Nelson 4, Leah Kainz 2, Annika Dalager 4

Saturday

Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Moorhead High School

March 9

Championship, 7 p.m., site to be determined

Boys hockey

6

Minn. Section 8A

At Thief River Falls REA, Thursday

Championship, EGF Senior High (No. 1 seed, 16-8-2) vs. Warroad (No. 3, 11-15-1), 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

At Thief River Falls REA, today

Championship, Moorhead (No. 1 seed, 21-3-3) vs. Roseau (No. 3, 18-9-0), 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

6

MGHCA all-state teams

Class A

Forwards—Warroad: Mariah Gardner; Blake School: Lucy Burton; Red Wing: Taylor Heise; Hibbing: Mallorie Iozzo; St. Paul United: Joie Phelps; Mound Westonka: Elizabeth Schepers; New Prague: Catie Skaja; Breck: Kendall Williamson and Grace Zumwinkle;

Defensemen—Blake School: Grace Vojta, Madeline Wethington and Kyra Willoughby; Orono: Lizi Norton; Breck: Nicole Oppenheimer; Northfield: Brynn Puppe.

Goalies—Blake School: Olivia Bizal and Anna Kruesel; Mound Westonka: Emma Polusny.

Honorable mentions

Forwards—Thief River Falls: Kora Torkelson; Warroad: Madison Oelkers; Blake School: Izzy Daniel and Sara McClanahan; Breck: Gabby Billing; Moose Lake: Jessica Bird

Defensemen—Thief River Falls: Callie Fagerstrom; Warroad: Kaitlyn Kotlowski; Northfield: Kate Boland; Red Wing: Emily Hart; Proctor/Hermantown: Mikayla Kero; Hutchinson: Ellie Larson.

Goalies—EGF Senior High: Kenzie Whalen; Orono: Madeline Carlson.

Class AA

Forwards—Blaine: Paige Beebe and Gabby Rosenthal; Hill-Murray: Abigail Boreen; Wayzata: Natalie Heising; Centennial: Gabbie Hughes and Anneke Linser; Edina: Anna Klein and Emily Oden; Maple Grove: Taylor Wente.

Defensemen—Elk River: Madison Bizal; Edina: Grace Bowlby; Blaine: Emily Brown; Eden Prairie: Crystalyn Hengler; Maple Grove: Tina Kampa; Hill-Murray: Taylor Wemple.

Goalies—Maple Grove: Breanna Blesi and Coco Francis; Eden Prairie: Alexa Dobchuk.

Honorable mentions

Defensemen—Roseau: Ellice Murphy; Eagan: Taylor Anderson; Lakeville North: Margaret Flaherty; Hopkins: Kate Glover; Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids: Hannah Schultz; Minnetonka: Emma Bigham.

Forwards—Minnetonka: Emma Bigham; Hill-Murray: Lindsey Featherstone; Edina: Lolita Fidler; Elk River: Kelsey King; Rogers: Paetyn Levis; Farmington: Ellie Moser; Blaine: Ramsey Parent; Grand Rapids-Grwy: Sadie Peart; White Bear Lake: Sydney Shearen.

Goalies—White Bear Lake: Calla Frank; Edina: Anna Goldstein.

College softball

6

Tuesday's result

Minn. State-Moorhead 6, Minn.-Crookston 1

Minn.-Crookston 12, Anoka-Ramsey CC 6

Men's basketball

6

Tuesday's result

NSIC championship

Southwest Minnesota SU 71,

Upper Iowa 58

UI 32 26—58

SMS 40 31—71

Upper Iowa—Luke Lenhart 8, Carson Parker 12, Jimmy Roth 10, Dennis Austin III 2, Jordan Hay 16, Kam Rowan 7, Josh Weeber 3

Southwest Minnesota State University—Ryan Bruggeman 20, KJ Davis 8, Turner Moen 4, Michael Lee 9, Carter Kirk 2, Mitch Weg 6, Joey Bartlett 20, Taylor Schafer 2

Big Sky

North Dakota 13-3 18-8

E. Wash. 12-4 20-9

Weber State 11-5 16-11

Idaho 10-6 15-12

Montana St. 10-6 15-14

Montana 9-7 14-15

Sacra. State 8-8 11-16

Portland St. 7-9 14-13

N. Arizona 5-11 8-21

N. Colorado 5-11 9-18

Idaho State 3-13 5-23

So. Utah 3-13 5-24

Thursday's games

Sacramento State at UND, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Southern Utah

Portland State at Northern Colorado

Montana at Weber State

Montana State at Idaho State

Friday's game

Idaho at Southern Utah

Saturday's games

Portland State at UND

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona

Montana State at Weber State

Montana at Idaho State

Women's basketball

6

Tuesday's results

NSIC championship

Northern State University 55,

University of Sioux Falls 52

NSU 12 15 17 11—55

USF 21 15 8 8—52

Northern State University—Jill Conrad 18, Miranda Ristaur 15, Paige Waytashek 9, Brianna Kusler 6, Jessi Marti 5, Bethany Crosswait 2

University of Sioux Falls—Madi Robson 15, Alyson Johnsen 12, Sam Knecht 6, Kaely Hummel 3, Jacey Huinker 2, Andi Mataloni 9, Mariah Szymanski 3, Brooke Smith 2

NSIC All-Conference team—Jill Conrad, Miranda Ristau, Paige Waytashek, Northern State University; Sam Knecht, Madi Robson, University of Sioux Falls

Big Sky

North Dakota 14-2 19-8

Montana St. 13-3 20-6

N. Colorado 12-4 20-7

E. Wash. 11-5 16-11

Idaho State 10-6 16-11

Idaho 10-6 15-12

Portland St. 7-9 13-15

Weber State 6-10 12-15

Sacra. State 6-10 10-17

N. Arizona 4-12 8-19

Montana 2-14 5-22

S. Utah 1-15 6-21

Today's games

UND at Sacramento State, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana State

Northern Colorado at Portland State

Southern Utah at Eastern Washington

Northern Arizona at Idaho

Weber State at Montana

Friday's games

UND at Portland State, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Montana State

Southern Utah at Idaho

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington

Idaho State at Montana

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State

Men's hockey

6

NJCAA championship

Sunday, In Binghamton, N.Y.

Dakota College-Bottineau 7, Erie, Pa., 4 (DCB's 10th national title)

NCHC

Record Pts

Denver 16-3-3 53

Minn. Duluth 14-4-4 49

Western Mich. 12-8-2 39

UND 9-12-1 29

Omaha 9-11-2 29

St. Cloud State 9-12-1 28

Miami 5-12-5 23

Colorado College 3-15-4 14

Overall records

Denver 24-6-4, Minnesota Duluth 20-5-7, Western Michigan 19-8-5, Omaha 16-13-5, North Dakota 16-14-3, St. Cloud State 15-16-1, Miami 9-16-7, Colorado College 7-21-4

Friday's games

North Dakota at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 7:37 p.m.

Saturday's games

North Dakota at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

WCHA

Playoffs

Best-of-three series

At home site of higher seed

Friday's games

No. 8 Northern Michigan at No. 1 Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m.

No. 7 Lake Superior State at No. 2 Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

No. 6 Alaska at No. 3 MSU-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

No. 5 Ferris State at No. 4 Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Saturday's games

No. 8 Northern Michigan at No. 1 Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m.

No. 7 Lake Superior State at No. 2 Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

No. 6 Alaska at No. 3 MSU-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

No. 5 Ferris State at No. 4 Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Sunday's games (if necessary)

No. 8 Northern Michigan at No. 1 Bemidji State, 5:07 p.m.

No. 7 Lake Superior State at No. 2 Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

No. 6 Alaska at No. 3 MSU-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

No. 5 Ferris State at No. 4 Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Big Ten

Record Pts

Minnesota 12-4-0 36

Wisconsin 11-5-0 33

Penn State 9-6-1 28

Ohio State 8-7-1 26

Michigan 3-11-2 13

Michigan State 2-12-2 8

Overall records

Minnesota 21-9-2, Penn State 20-8-2, Ohio State 17-9-6, Wisconsin 18-11-1, Michigan 10-17-3, Michigan State 6-21-3

Friday's games

Minnesota at Michigan, 5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Wisconsin at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Pairwise Rankings

1. Denver, 2. Minnesota Duluth, 3. Harvard, 4. Minnesota, 5. Western Michigan, 6. UMass-Lowell, 7. Boston University, 8. Union, 9. Penn State, 10. Cornell, 11. Notre Dame, 12. Providence, 13. Wisconsin, 14. St. Cloud State, 15. Ohio State, 16. North Dakota, 17. Nebraska Omaha, 18. Air Force, 19. Vermont, 20. Boston College

USCHO poll

1. Denver (43), 2. Harvard (3), 3. Minnesota Duluth (4), 4. UMass-Lowell, 5. Minnesota, 6. Union, 7. Boston University, 8. Western Michigan, 9. Cornell, 10. Providence, 11. Penn State, 12. Notre Dame, 13. Ohio State, 14. Vermont, 15. North Dakota, 16. Wisconsin, 17. Boston College, 18. Air Force, 19. St. Cloud State, 20. St. Lawrence

Women's hockey

6

WCHA women

Final Faceoff

In Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

Saturday's semifinals

No. 4 North Dakota (16-15-6) vs. No. 1 Wisconsin (29-2-4), 2:07 p.m.

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (24-5-5) vs. No. 2 Minnesota (25-6-5), 5:07 p.m.

Sunday's championship

Semifinal winners, 2:07 p.m.

College baseball

6

Tuesday's result

N.D. State 3, Minnesota 1