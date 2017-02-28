Tuesday's local clipboard

Red River led by one point at the half but expanded that lead to seven points at the end.

Mark Toe and Mason Benefield paced the Roughriders, each scoring 21 points.

"We brought the energy tonight and began at the defensive end," said Red River coach Kirby Krefting. "Offensively, we were patient and we did a nice job of attacking the basket."

The Roughriders travel Friday to the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo to play in the winners' bracket of the regional tournament.

Devils Lake was led by Jacob Mertens, who scored 16 points.

The Knights will play top seed Fargo Davies.

Bagley 62, EGF Senior High 47

BAGLEY, Minn.—The Bagley Flyers soared at home over the East Grand Forks Senior High boys basketball team on Tuesday night.

Dawson Eck and Zachary Lykins led Bagley with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Senior High's Julian Benson posted 14 points to lead the Green Wave.

UND's Dyer receives Big Sky honor

OGDEN, Utah—Powered by her first career double-double in Saturday's win over Northern Colorado, UND senior Makailah Dyer is a repeat winner of the Big Sky Conference's Player of the Week award, the league announced Tuesday.

Dyer scored a team-high 17 points and added a career-high 11 rebounds as UND moved one game closer to a potential regular season crown.

UND finishes its regular season schedule on the road at Sacramento State tonight before the regular season finale at Portland State on Friday.

UND player selected

UND senior defenseman Halli Krzyzaniak has been named to the Canadian National Women's Team that will participate at the 2017 IIHF Women's World Championship, March 31-April 7, in Plymouth, Mich.

This will be the third World Championship for the senior from Neepawa, Man., having previously won silver with Canada at both the 2015 and 2016 championships.

Krzyzaniak currently leads the UND women's hockey team with a plus/minus rating of +15 and is tied for defensive scoring on the team with five goals and 13 assists.