UND women's basketball ready for the road

UND doesn't mind that Roscoe fires up the occasional three-pointer or mid-range 15-foot jump shot, however.

The UND senior has hit a number of big perimeter shots this season, helping bring the Fighting Hawks to the brink of their second regular-season Big Sky Conference women's basketball championship in four seasons.

UND (14-2 Big Sky, 19-8 overall) plays at Sacramento State Thursday night and at Portland State on Friday night as the league's regular season draws to a close. The first-place Hawks need one win—or a Montana State (13-3, 20-6) loss—to clinch a share of the regular-season title.

But UND wants the title outright and the No. 1 seed heading into next week's Big Sky postseason tournament in Reno, Nev.

Roscoe was a freshman on UND's 2014 Big Sky title team and would like to end her collegiate career with a second league championship.

"We came in with a championship and to leave with a championship would be a big deal," said Roscoe.

Roscoe has become a bigger deal with UND women's basketball in each of her four seasons. Her size presents matchup problems for opponents.

Off the bench, she's averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in Big Sky play. She's shooting 46 percent overall, but also 32 percent on 3-point attempts. On offense, she's been effective from under the basket to the 3-point stripe.

The next two weeks won't be easy for UND, however, considering the road trip the Hawks embarked on Tuesday morning.

UND takes on a scrappy, transition-minded team in Sacramento State, which lost 94-71 during the Hornets' trip to Grand Forks in December, and Portland State, a team the Hawks beat 65-61 at home also in December.

From Portland, UND heads to Reno for the league tournament. UND, which will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the tournament, won't play until next Wednesday. The tournament runs through March 10, meaning the Hawks could be on the road for nearly two weeks.

UND's goal is to win the Big Sky tournament and receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, which the Hawks did in 2014.

But postseason play possibilities in some form does exist for UND, regardless of what happens in Reno.

"We knew this long trip was coming," said UND coach Travis Brewster, who has led UND to 51 Big Sky wins the past four seasons—the most by any league team. "The schedule rotates so every team will have to go through playing on the road the last weekend of the regular season. "That's a long time to be on the road. We have to manage our rest and travel. We have to keep our players on point.

"We have to go back and look at our travel notes to see what worked well and what didn't."

UND has won three in a row, including Saturday's impressive 75-68 win over Northern Colorado (12-4, 20-7). Northern Colorado is the only Big Sky team to be ranked in the latest Mid-Major Top 25 women's basketball poll (No. 22).

"The main thing is to keep our focus for the next two weeks," said Roscoe.