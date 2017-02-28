Ignore the footsy that Peterson and general manager Rick Spielman are playing under the conference table to stoke false hopes that a renegotiated contract will keep Adrian in purple.

Mutual affection is futile against market forces directing the latest episode of L'Affaire Peterson.

The untangling at Winter Park will be complicated, just like Peterson's legacy as a three-time rushing champion, 2012 NFL most valuable player and likely hall of famer with enough baggage to saddle a camel.

Pay cuts are always messy, especially the steep downsizing the NFL's highest-paid ball carrier faces after the Vikings declined to exercise an $18 million option to retain him for 2017.

Spielman plans to meet with Peterson's representatives at the coming scouting combine in Indianapolis. They'll talk numbers. Sentiment is for suckers.

Here's betting the Vikings establish an incentive-based floor with their blessing for Peterson Inc. to chase the ceiling, providing political cover for each side to quietly walk away.

Here's hoping the summit is in a hotel lobby during the sober light of day and not cocktail hour at the downtown steakhouse where in 2015 agent Ben Dogra and Vikings vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinki had to be separated by other executives after getting into a screaming match while Peterson was suspended during his child abuse saga.

This relationship is all over but the shouting.

The era of Peterson leveraging guaranteed money in the tens of millions is finished. Whether he believes that is an open question.

This newly minted free agent confronts his toughest opponent, one that has stood ground against confident foes since Red Grange galloped through the mud.

Father Time.

Depreciation spares no running back. Peterson is coming off the second major knee surgery of his career, which limited him to three games last season.

His production already was in decline since winning his last rushing crown in 2015. He will be 32 when he takes his next handoff.

Granted, it only takes one rogue GM with delusions of rewinding time to inflate the price for a disposable position. But the Vikings would be reckless to throw good money after another man's foolish venture, especially after last year's meltdown from 5-0 darlings to 8-8 afterthoughts.

The offensive line is in the midst of a teardown and rebuild that will require significant investment.

"I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason," Peterson passive-aggressively intoned in a statement to ESPN.

Quarterback Sam Bradford is due $17 million this season and likely will seek a contract extension after his record-setting accuracy in a short passing attack. With Teddy Bridgewater's future in doubt because of a devastating knee injury, the Vikings cannot afford instability at the most important position on the field by overpaying Peterson in the backfield.

Last week Spielman declared the 2017 running back draft class "the deepest I've ever seen," sounding confident he can snag a reliable ball carrier despite Minnesota's lack of a first-round pick.

Turn the page, Rick.

Peterson fatigue is bone deep among those of us who marveled at his blunt-force balling and superhuman recovery from a torn ACL in 2011 that threatened to wreck his career.

His 2007 debut included a 296-yard breakout against San Diego that was as legendary as it was refreshing. Peterson was Minnesota's marquee performer as the franchise flailed around trying to find a competent quarterback who could complement him, save for Brett Favre's one magical season in 2009.

No other player can channel loss and internalize real or imagined skepticism into so much raging production. With a hostile running style, Peterson could get downright medieval on defenses.

His 11,747 yards rank 16th all time. He still can surpass active leader Frank Gore (13,065) and solidify himself in the top 10 with a couple more healthy seasons.

"I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on," Peterson said.

God speed.

For all of Peterson's accomplishments, his utter lack of self-awareness is a major component of his complex legacy, from his devastating fumbles and turnstile pass protection technique to fathering multiple children out of wedlock and scorning the franchise that handsomely compensated him.

The 2014 scandal that derailed his career after he was indicted for abusing his then-4-year-old son fully engulfed the Vikings, who were pilloried for trying to play him after pictures were leaked revealing the boy's injuries.

Peterson clung to virtue and martyrdom while vilifying the Vikings, the NFL, Texas authorities, social workers and the media for the crisis he ignited.

Introspection remains elusive for one of the hardest players to tackle.

Peterson should keep on running somewhere else.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.