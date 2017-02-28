But on a cold, Monday night in Langdon, N.D., Kyler McGillis' 3/4-court, game-winning shot had much more on the line: Perfection.

Heading into the North Dakota Class B District 8 boys basketball championship with the North Star/Starkweather Bearcats Monday night, the St. John's Woodchucks brought with them an unblemished record of 20-0.

The Woodchucks and Bearcats were familiar foes heading into the game, as they had previously squared off against each other in early February. St. John went on to win that game easily by a score of 78-62 at home.

Three weeks later, these same two teams would meet again. This time in the district tournament. Heading into the final seconds, the game was tied 56-56. One second remained on the clock. The Woodchucks had possession of the basketball.

Enter Kyler McGillis.

After receiving the inbounds pass from his teammate, McGillis dribbled once, took two steps, and launched.

Miraculously, the ball went in, the crowd went wild, and the Woodchucks remained perfect at 21-0.

The Woodchucks will look to keep the magic rolling as they get ready to take on Dakota Prairie Monday, March 6 in the North Dakota Region 4 tournament in Devils Lake.