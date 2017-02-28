Warroad's Gardner named all-state
Mariah Gardner of Section 8A champion Warroad has been named to the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association's Class A all-state team.
Several area players are on the all-state honorable mention team.
In Class A, honorable mentions are East Grand Forks Senior High goaltender Kenzie Whalen, Warroad's defenseman Kaitlyn Kotlowski and forward Madison Oelkers and Thief River Falls' forward Kora Torkelson and defenseman Callie Fagerstrom.
On the Class AA team, Section 8AA champion Roseau's Ellice Murphy is an honorable mention defenseman.