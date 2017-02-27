Red River basketball player adjusts, then moves on

Benefield hasn't grown taller since last season. But now the senior is the primary post player for the Roughriders after the departure of all that size.

"Every year, we make adjustments and change because of the different skill sets of players,'' Benefield said. "Last year we were a taller team. I think we're a more athletic team this year. We like to get up and down the court. We have to work harder on defense because we don't have that height.''

The Roughriders take a 12-9 record and the No. 5 seed into Tuesday's quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class A East Region tournament, playing a 7 p.m. game at No. 4 Devils Lake.

While the Riders have gotten smaller this season, their point differential has improved from a season ago. Red River has averages of 70.3 points scored and 63.9 points allowed per game. Last season, it was 68.4 points scored and 65.4 points allowed.

"We don't have the height we have had the last few years,'' Riders coach Kirby Krefting said. "What we do have is more speed and athleticism. We're trying to take advantage of that. If you have the athletes, you can make up for less height.

"It's not a big style change. But we do rely more on the pace of the game, on our guards to get the pace of the game going faster. They create some steals and some points off turnovers.''

The 5-8 guards, Mark Toe (17.8 ppg, 1.8 spg) and Cody Robertson (8.4 ppg, 2.5 spg), and 6-5 wing Jordan Polynice (13.4 ppg, 1.7 spg) lead the press. Benefield (11.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and 6-3 wing Tyler Enerson (7.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg) are the inside duo.

Benefield is a crafty offensive player.

"Mason knows how to use positioning,'' Krefting said. "He has a good pump fake and some up-and-under moves. He's got a little jump hook. And he's a good outside shooter. We've used him more on the outside lately to pull big kids outside on defense and open up the lane for our guards.''

Said Benefield: "Obviously, height helps playing my position. But strength is also a big factor. And I think I'm quicker than a lot of taller guys. Having different moves in your arsenal makes you more difficult to guard, too.''

And there was the experience of daily practices last season against the taller teammates.

"Playing against those guys really helped me,'' Benefield said. "Obviously, going against those guys every day, I got a few shots blocked. But I learned how to play to my strengths.''

Here's a look at the Greater Grand Forks basketball teams that start postseason play this week.

Red River boys

Record: 12-9, East Region No. 5 seed.

Coach: Kirby Krefting.

Playoff opener: The Roughriders play at No. 4 seed Devils Lake (13-8, No. 4) in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game today.

Starting lineup: 5-8 sr. G Mark Toe (17.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.3 apg), 5-8 sr. G Cody Robertson (8.4 ppg, 3.3 apg, 3.1 rpg, 2.5 spg), 6-5 jr. G Jordan Polynice (13.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 38 treys), 6-3 sr. F Tyler Enerson (7.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg), 6-3 sr. C Mason Benefield (11.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg).

Red River girls

Record: 17-4, East Region No. 3 seed.

Coach: Kent Ripplinger.

Playoff opener: The Roughriders host Grand Forks Central in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game today.

Starting lineup: 5-7 sr. G Lexi Robson (20.4 ppg, 4 spg, 3.4 apg, 2.8 rpg), 5-7 sr. G Kylie Dvorak (3.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 5-5 soph. G Kenady Steffan (9.4 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2 rpg), 5-10 sr. F Danica Kemnitz (11.6 ppg, 8 rpg), 5-10 sr. F Kendra Bohm (8.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg).

GF Central girls

Record: 12-10, East Region No. 6 seed.

Coach: D.J. Burris.

Playoff opener: The Knights play at Grand Forks Red River in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game today.

Starting lineup: 5-5 sr. G Carolyn Smith (7.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg), 5-7 sr. G Megan Schumacher (7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.1 spg), 5-9 sr. F Lauren Dub (18.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.1 spg, 2 apg), 5-9 sr. F Liz Dub (13.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.2 spg, 2.1 apg), 5-6 sr. F Amber Anderson (5.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg).

EGF Senior High girls

Record: 18-7, Section 8AA No. 6 seed.

Coach: Jay Frydenlund.

Playoff opener: The Green Wave host Hawley (8-16, No. 11 seed) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a first-round game.

Starting lineup: 5-7 sr. G Haylie Carlstrom (7.8 ppg, 2.7 apg, 2 spg), 5-7 jr. G Natalie Carlstrom (6.4 ppg, 2.3 apg, 2.2 spg), 5-7 soph. F McKenna Aitchison (7 ppg, 2.8 rpg), 5-10 jr. F Brooke Filipi (14.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.1 spg, 3.1 apg), 5-11 jr. C Julia Warmack (6.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg).

Sacred Heart girls

Record: 18-8, Section 8A West No. 2 seed.

Coach: Joann Remer.

Playoff opener: The Eagles play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Minnesota-Crookston against the winner of the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo/Goodridge-Grygla play-in game.

Starting lineup: 5-5 sr. G Anya Edwards (19.2 ppg, 5 rpg, 4.6 apg, 4.6 spg), 5-8 sr. G Abby Smidt (7.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 5-7 fr. G Ivy Edwards (10.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.3 spg), 5-9 soph. G Jessica Remer (6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.2 spg), 5-6 sr. G Jocelyn Adolphson (7.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg).