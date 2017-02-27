B-G-MR wrestler makes an early appearance

Vacura, an eighth-grader on the Badger-Greenbush-Middle River team, won the 195-pound division at the Section 8A tournament.

"It's hard to believe what he did,'' Bergeron, the B-G-MR coach, said. "Eighth-graders typically don't make it to state in the upper weights. Those are usually dominated by juniors and seniors.

"We've had eighth-graders go to state, but they've been in the light to middle weights. I don't recall an eighth-grader in the upper weights getting to state for me.''

Still, Vacura's section title wasn't a total surprise. As a seventh-grader, he placed fourth at 170 pounds in the 8A meet. Vacura (28-9) isn't a typical junior high student.

"Dominik is a big, strong kid, physically mature for his age,'' Bergeron said. "And he's a hard-nosed kid. He's worked at his wrestling, putting in extra time in the summer. His technique is mature beyond most eighth-graders.''

The Gators also qualified Owen Novacek (32-10 at 138) and Devin Pries (35-4 at 285) for state, which runs Thursday through Saturday in St. Paul. Pries is third in the final state 285 rankings.

A wrestling name

Roseau's Chandler Mooney has a big wrestling name.

The sophomore is 33-4 and the seventh-ranked 145-pounder in Class A. His father, Scott, is a Roseau assistant coach. His uncles, Gabe and Wayne Mooney, were state champions wrestling at Greenbush.

"Chandler knows how well they did,'' Roseau coach Aaron Rose said. "I have a feeling he feels a little pressure, that there are high expectations for him because of his last name. I don't think that's fair. But he's not the only kid in a situation like that. And Chandler is a pretty good wrestler.''

Mooney and senior Blake Skogstad (31-4 at 170) are going to state after both recently won their 100th career matches.

A late bloomer

Three of Thief River Falls' four qualifiers are state tournament veterans. Josh Bernier (38-3, 152) will make his fourth state tournament appearance, Cade Lundeen (35-6, 120) his third after winning his third straight Section 8AA title and Brenan Peralta (21-10, 195) his second.

Noah Hawkins (30-12, 160) is a first-time state qualifier. The senior is in only his third season of wrestling, playing basketball prior to that.

"He came over from basketball and was an up-and-down wrestler, but he showed some flashes of potential,'' Prowlers coach Kenny Geiser said. "This year the light went on for him.

"He's run into kids who have wrestled all their lives. Kids in those middle weights are athletic and strong. Noah fits that bill.''

Peralta (fifth), Lundeen (seventh) and Bernier (eighth) all were in the final state rankings.

No more thirds for Weiland

The top two finishers in section tournaments advance to the Minnesota state wrestling tournament. Crookston's Colton Weiland finished third each of the past two seasons.

Now he's headed to this week's state tournament after winning the 138-pound division at the 8A meet Saturday.

"He was disappointed with his section finishes in years past,'' Crookston coach Wes Hanson said. "I think that definitely pushed him. He was in the practice room many days throughout last summer, working to get better. You have to use it as motivation. Colton was able to do that.''

The junior takes a 34-7 record to state. Other Pirate qualifiers are senior Preston Desrosier (28-11, 152) and junior Jake Wagner (19-8, 195).

Area qualifiers

6

The following area wrestlers qualified for the Minnesota individual wrestling tournament, to be held Thursday through Saturday at St. Paul's Excel Energy Center.

Badger-G-MR

138—Owen Novacek, soph. 32-10

195—Dominik Vacura, 8th 28-9

285—Devin Pries, sr. 35-4

Crookston

138—Colton Weiland, jr. 34-7

152—Preston Desrosier, sr. 28-11

195—Jake Wagner, jr. 19-8

Roseau

145 - Chandler Mooney, 10th 33-4

170—Blake Skogstad, sr. 31-4

Thief River Falls

120—Cade Lundeen, 10th 35-6

152—Josh Bernier, jr. 38-3

160—Noah Hawkins, sr. 30-12

195—Brenan Peralta, 10th 21-10