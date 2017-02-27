Central lands 5, Red River 3 on all-state team

Knights on the all-state squad are forwards Grant Johnson, Judd Caulfield and Cam Olstad and defensemen Collin Caulfield and Brock Reller.

Grand Forks Red River forwards Braden Costello, Luke LaMoine and Mason Salquist also were all-state picks. Devils Lake landed two players on the all-state squad, defenseman Mathew Boren and goalie Wyatt Ness.

N.D. all-state

Forwards—GF Central: Grant Johnson, Judd Caulfield and Cam Olstad; GF Red River: Braden Costello, Luke LaMoine and Mason Salquist; Fargo South/Shanley: Luke Sandy; Bismarck: T.J. Irey and Eric Pladsen; Minot: Easton Bennett; Mandan: Alex Horner.

Defensemen—GF Central: Collin Caulfield and Brock Reller; Devils Lake: Mathew Boren; Jamestown: Connor Fuchs; Bismarck: Drew Lenertz; Minot: Colby Enns and Patrick Heide.

Goalies—Devils Lake: Wyatt Ness; Fargo North: Rylee Pladson; Jamestown: Matthew Schneider; Bismarck: Zach Kessler.