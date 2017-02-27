Kuntz, Forsberg named all-state

Kuntz, a sophomore for the 10-14-2 KnightRiders, was selected as an all-state goaltender. She had a .927 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average.

Forsberg, a freshman forward for 2-19-0 Devils Lake, ranked second in the state with 33 goals and fourth in the state in scoring with 36 points.

N.D. all-state

Forwards—Devils Lake: Calli Forsberg; Fargo Davies: Kylie Schafer; Fargo North/South: Graysen Myers and Anna Erickson; West Fargo: Courtney Walsh; Bismarck: Britta Curl and Kaitlyn Page; Minot: Dessa Flom; Mandan: Maiah McCowan

Defensemen—Fargo North/South: Sami Trana and Hannay Dorsey; Jamestown: Hailey Hillstrom; Bismarck: Delaney Wolf.

Goalies—Grand Forks: Quinn Kuntz; West Fargo: Brooklyn Myrvik; Mandan: Lucy Morgan.