Sunday's local scoreboard

Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 2 (Minnesota wins series 2-1)

UND 2,

Ohio State 1, OT

First period—1. UND, Kayla Gardner 6 (Hallie Theodosopoulos, Emma Nuutinen) 13:53

Second period—No scoring.

Third period—2. OSU, Maddy Field 14 (Julianna Iafallo) 10:43

Overtime—3. UND, Emma Nuutinen 10 (Vilma Tanskanen) 9:04

Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 5-8-13-2—28; OSU: Kassidy Sauve 6-10-10-5—31

WCHA Final Faceoff

In Minneapolis, Saturday

UND vs. Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Minnesota Duluth

Girls basketball

N.D. East Region

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Devils Lake (No. 8 seed, 9-13) at Fargo Davies (No. 1, 16-5), 5:30 p.m.

West Fargo (No. 5, 16-5) at Wahpeton (No. 4, 17-4), 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 7, 10-12) at Fargo Shanley (No. 2, 16-5), 7 p.m.

GF Central (No. 6, 12-10) at GF Red River (No. 3, 17-4), 7 p.m.

In Fargo

Friday

Loser-out games, 2 and 3:45 p.m.

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

N.D. Class B state tournament

At GF Alerus Center

Thursday's quarterfinals

Kindred (No. 2 seed, 23-0) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-6), 1 p.m.; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2, 23-1) vs. Grant County (21-3), 2:45 p.m.; North Star (No. 1, 24-0) vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron (16-8), 6:30 p.m.; Watford City (No. 4, 19-6) vs. Minot Our Redeemer's (No. 5, 20-5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 8 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A

Tuesday's play-in games

All games 7 p.m.

Mahnomen (No. 9 East, 1-23) at Blackduck (No. 8 East, 8-18); Red Lake County Central (No. 9 West, 6-19) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8 West, 10-16) at Climax; Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (No. 10 West, 2-22) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7 West, 12-14), in Goodridge

Thursday's first round

At Bemidji State—Red Lake (No. 1 East, 20-2) vs. Mahnomen/Blackduck winner, 6 p.m.; Kelliher-Northome (No. 5 East, 14-12) vs. Lake of the Woods (No. 4 East, 12-11), 7:45 p.m.

At Bagley High School—Fosston (No. 2 East, 18-8) vs. Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7 East, 11-15), 6 p.m.; Win-E-Mac (No. 6 East, 11-14) vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3 East, 17-9), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls NCTC—Stephen-Argyle (No. 1 West, 20-5) vs. Red Lake CC/Climax-Fisher winner, 6 p.m.; Northern Freeze (No. 5 West, 12-11) vs. Kittson County Central (No. 4 West, 15-7), 7:45 p.m.

At Minnesota-Crookston—Sacred Heart (No. 2 West, 18-8) vs. Goodridge-Grygla/Warren-A-O winner, 6 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 3 West, 20-6) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (No. 6 West, 15-10), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls REA

March 4

East subsection semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.; West subsection semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

March 7

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:45 p.m.

March 10

Section 8A championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

Thursday's first round

All games 7 p.m.

Warroad (No. 16 seed, 0-26) at Roseau (No. 1, 25-0); Breckenridge (No. 9, 13-13) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 8, 14-11); Crookston (No. 12, 7-19) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 5, 17-9); Frazee (No. 13, 5-20) at Perham (No. 4, 18-8)

Bagley (No. 15, 2-24) at Staples-Motley (No. 2, 20-4); Park Rapids (No. 10, 11-13) at Pelican Rapids (No. 7, 14-12); Hawley (No. 11, 8-16) at EGF Senior High (No. 6, 18-7); Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 14, 6-20) at Barnesville (No. 3, 21-5)

At Minnesota-Crookston

Saturday

Quarterfinals, beginning at 1 p.m.

March 7

Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AAA

Tuesday's first round

All games 7 p.m.

Little Falls (No. 8 seed, 2-24) at Alexandria (No. 1, 22-4; Detroit Lakes (No. 5, 12-14) at Fergus Falls (No. 4, 14-12); Sauk Rapids-Rice (No. 7, 7-19) at Sartell-St. Stephen (No. 2, 16-10); Bemidji (No. 6, 13-12) at Thief River Falls (No. 3, 15-11)

Saturday

Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Moorhead High School

March 9

Championship, 7 p.m., site to be determined

Boys basketball

District 7 tournament

In Devils Lake, today

Loser-out, region-qualifier games—Dakota Prairie (9-12) vs. Benson County (7-14), 4 p.m.; New Rockford-Sheyenne (14-7) vs. Warwick (5-14), 5:30 p.m.

Championship—Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19-1) vs. Harvey-Wells County (15-6), 7 p.m.

District 8 tournament

In Langdon, N.D., today

Loser-out, region-qualifier games—Rolette-Wolford (3-17) vs. Rolla (12-9), 4:30 p.m.; Langdon-Edmore-Munich (11-9) vs. Dunseith (9-12), 6 p.m.

Championship—St. John (20-0) vs. North Star (16-4), 7:30 p.m.

N.D. East Region

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Fargo South (No. 8 seed, 10-12) at Fargo Davies (No. 1, 21-0), 7:30 p.m.

GF Red River (No. 5, 12-9) at Devils Lake (No. 4, 13-8), 7 p.m.

Fargo North (No. 7, 12-10) at West Fargo (No. 2, 17-4), 7 p.m.

Fargo Shanley (No. 6, 13-9) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 3, 14-7), 7 p.m.

In Fargo

Friday

Loser-out games, 2 and 3:45 p.m.

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

Boys hockey

Minn. Section 8A

At Thief River Falls REA, Thursday

Championship, EGF Senior High (No. 1 seed, 16-8-2) vs. Warroad (No. 3, 11-15-1), 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

At Thief River Falls REA, Wednesday

Championship, Moorhead (No. 1 seed, 21-3-3) vs. Roseau (No. 3, 18-9-0), 7 p.m.

Men's basketball

Sunday's results

NSIC quarterfinals

Southwest Minnesota 79, Sioux Falls 68

Minn. State-Mankato 73, Concordia-St. Paul 51

Upper Iowa 81, St. Cloud State 61

Big Sky

North Dakota 13-3 18-8

E. Wash. 12-4 20-9

Weber State 11-5 16-11

Idaho 10-6 15-12

Montana St. 10-6 15-14

Montana 9-7 14-15

Sacra. State 8-8 11-16

Portland St. 7-9 14-13

N. Arizona 5-11 8-21

N. Colorado 5-11 9-18

Idaho State 3-13 5-23

So. Utah 3-13 5-24

Thursday's games

Sacramento State at UND, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Southern Utah

Portland State at Northern Colorado

Montana at Weber State

Montana State at Idaho State

Friday's game

Idaho at Southern Utah

Saturday's games

Portland State at UND

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona

Montana State at Weber State

Montana at Idaho State

Women's basketball

Sunday's result

Jamestown 79, Valley City State 70

Big Sky

North Dakota 14-2 19-8

Montana St. 13-3 20-6

N. Colorado 12-4 20-7

E. Wash. 11-5 16-11

Idaho State 10-6 16-11

Idaho 10-6 15-12

Portland St. 7-9 13-15

Weber State 6-10 12-15

Sacra. State 6-10 10-17

N. Arizona 4-12 8-19

Montana 2-14 5-22

S. Utah 1-15 6-21

Wednesday's games

UND at Sacramento State, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana State

Northern Colorado at Portland State

Southern Utah at Eastern Washington

Northern Arizona at Idaho

Weber State at Montana

Friday's games

UND at Portland State, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Montana State

Southern Utah at Idaho

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington

Idaho State at Montana

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State

College softball

Sunday's result

UND 2, Yale 1

College baseball

Sunday's result

Abilene Christian 5, N.D. State 3

Late Saturday

Minn. State-Mankato 8, Minn.-Crookston 2