    Sunday's local scoreboard

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 7:40 p.m.

    Women's hockey

    6

    WCHA playoffs

    Saturday's results

    UND 2, Ohio State 1, OT (UND wins series 2-1)

    Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 2 (Minnesota wins series 2-1)

    UND 2,

    Ohio State 1, OT

    First period—1. UND, Kayla Gardner 6 (Hallie Theodosopoulos, Emma Nuutinen) 13:53

    Second period—No scoring.

    Third period—2. OSU, Maddy Field 14 (Julianna Iafallo) 10:43

    Overtime—3. UND, Emma Nuutinen 10 (Vilma Tanskanen) 9:04

    Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 5-8-13-2—28; OSU: Kassidy Sauve 6-10-10-5—31

    WCHA Final Faceoff

    In Minneapolis, Saturday

    UND vs. Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

    Minnesota vs. Minnesota Duluth

    Girls basketball

    6

    N.D. East Region

    Tuesday's quarterfinals

    Devils Lake (No. 8 seed, 9-13) at Fargo Davies (No. 1, 16-5), 5:30 p.m.

    West Fargo (No. 5, 16-5) at Wahpeton (No. 4, 17-4), 7 p.m.

    West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 7, 10-12) at Fargo Shanley (No. 2, 16-5), 7 p.m.

    GF Central (No. 6, 12-10) at GF Red River (No. 3, 17-4), 7 p.m.

    In Fargo

    Friday

    Loser-out games, 2 and 3:45 p.m.

    Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday

    Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

    Championship, 6 p.m.

    N.D. Class B state tournament

    At GF Alerus Center

    Thursday's quarterfinals

    Kindred (No. 2 seed, 23-0) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-6), 1 p.m.; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2, 23-1) vs. Grant County (21-3), 2:45 p.m.; North Star (No. 1, 24-0) vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron (16-8), 6:30 p.m.; Watford City (No. 4, 19-6) vs. Minot Our Redeemer's (No. 5, 20-5), 8:15 p.m.

    Friday

    Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

    Saturday

    Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 8 p.m.

    Minn. Section 8A

    Tuesday's play-in games

    All games 7 p.m.

    Mahnomen (No. 9 East, 1-23) at Blackduck (No. 8 East, 8-18); Red Lake County Central (No. 9 West, 6-19) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8 West, 10-16) at Climax; Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (No. 10 West, 2-22) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7 West, 12-14), in Goodridge

    Thursday's first round

    At Bemidji State—Red Lake (No. 1 East, 20-2) vs. Mahnomen/Blackduck winner, 6 p.m.; Kelliher-Northome (No. 5 East, 14-12) vs. Lake of the Woods (No. 4 East, 12-11), 7:45 p.m.

    At Bagley High School—Fosston (No. 2 East, 18-8) vs. Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7 East, 11-15), 6 p.m.; Win-E-Mac (No. 6 East, 11-14) vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3 East, 17-9), 7:45 p.m.

    At Thief River Falls NCTC—Stephen-Argyle (No. 1 West, 20-5) vs. Red Lake CC/Climax-Fisher winner, 6 p.m.; Northern Freeze (No. 5 West, 12-11) vs. Kittson County Central (No. 4 West, 15-7), 7:45 p.m.

    At Minnesota-Crookston—Sacred Heart (No. 2 West, 18-8) vs. Goodridge-Grygla/Warren-A-O winner, 6 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 3 West, 20-6) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (No. 6 West, 15-10), 7:45 p.m.

    At Thief River Falls REA

    March 4

    East subsection semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.; West subsection semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

    March 7

    East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

    West subsection championship, 7:45 p.m.

    March 10

    Section 8A championship, 7 p.m.

    Minn. Section 8AA

    Thursday's first round

    All games 7 p.m.

    Warroad (No. 16 seed, 0-26) at Roseau (No. 1, 25-0); Breckenridge (No. 9, 13-13) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 8, 14-11); Crookston (No. 12, 7-19) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 5, 17-9); Frazee (No. 13, 5-20) at Perham (No. 4, 18-8)

    Bagley (No. 15, 2-24) at Staples-Motley (No. 2, 20-4); Park Rapids (No. 10, 11-13) at Pelican Rapids (No. 7, 14-12); Hawley (No. 11, 8-16) at EGF Senior High (No. 6, 18-7); Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 14, 6-20) at Barnesville (No. 3, 21-5)

    At Minnesota-Crookston

    Saturday

    Quarterfinals, beginning at 1 p.m.

    March 7

    Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

    March 10

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Minn. Section 8AAA

    Tuesday's first round

    All games 7 p.m.

    Little Falls (No. 8 seed, 2-24) at Alexandria (No. 1, 22-4; Detroit Lakes (No. 5, 12-14) at Fergus Falls (No. 4, 14-12); Sauk Rapids-Rice (No. 7, 7-19) at Sartell-St. Stephen (No. 2, 16-10); Bemidji (No. 6, 13-12) at Thief River Falls (No. 3, 15-11)

    Saturday

    Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Moorhead High School

    March 9

    Championship, 7 p.m., site to be determined

    Boys basketball

    6

    District 7 tournament

    In Devils Lake, today

    Loser-out, region-qualifier games—Dakota Prairie (9-12) vs. Benson County (7-14), 4 p.m.; New Rockford-Sheyenne (14-7) vs. Warwick (5-14), 5:30 p.m.

    Championship—Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19-1) vs. Harvey-Wells County (15-6), 7 p.m.

    District 8 tournament

    In Langdon, N.D., today

    Loser-out, region-qualifier games—Rolette-Wolford (3-17) vs. Rolla (12-9), 4:30 p.m.; Langdon-Edmore-Munich (11-9) vs. Dunseith (9-12), 6 p.m.

    Championship—St. John (20-0) vs. North Star (16-4), 7:30 p.m.

    N.D. East Region

    Tuesday's quarterfinals

    Fargo South (No. 8 seed, 10-12) at Fargo Davies (No. 1, 21-0), 7:30 p.m.

    GF Red River (No. 5, 12-9) at Devils Lake (No. 4, 13-8), 7 p.m.

    Fargo North (No. 7, 12-10) at West Fargo (No. 2, 17-4), 7 p.m.

    Fargo Shanley (No. 6, 13-9) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 3, 14-7), 7 p.m.

    In Fargo

    Friday

    Loser-out games, 2 and 3:45 p.m.

    Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday

    Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.

    Championship, 7:45 p.m.

    Boys hockey

    6

    Minn. Section 8A

    At Thief River Falls REA, Thursday

    Championship, EGF Senior High (No. 1 seed, 16-8-2) vs. Warroad (No. 3, 11-15-1), 7 p.m.

    Minn. Section 8AA

    At Thief River Falls REA, Wednesday

    Championship, Moorhead (No. 1 seed, 21-3-3) vs. Roseau (No. 3, 18-9-0), 7 p.m.

    Men's basketball

    6

    Sunday's results

    NSIC quarterfinals

    Southwest Minnesota 79, Sioux Falls 68

    Minn. State-Mankato 73, Concordia-St. Paul 51

    Upper Iowa 81, St. Cloud State 61

    Big Sky

    North Dakota 13-3 18-8

    E. Wash. 12-4 20-9

    Weber State 11-5 16-11

    Idaho 10-6 15-12

    Montana St. 10-6 15-14

    Montana 9-7 14-15

    Sacra. State 8-8 11-16

    Portland St. 7-9 14-13

    N. Arizona 5-11 8-21

    N. Colorado 5-11 9-18

    Idaho State 3-13 5-23

    So. Utah 3-13 5-24

    Thursday's games

    Sacramento State at UND, 7 p.m.

    Eastern Washington at Southern Utah

    Portland State at Northern Colorado

    Montana at Weber State

    Montana State at Idaho State

    Friday's game

    Idaho at Southern Utah

    Saturday's games

    Portland State at UND

    Sacramento State at Northern Colorado

    Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona

    Montana State at Weber State

    Montana at Idaho State

    Women's basketball

    6

    Sunday's result

    Jamestown 79, Valley City State 70

    Big Sky

    North Dakota 14-2 19-8

    Montana St. 13-3 20-6

    N. Colorado 12-4 20-7

    E. Wash. 11-5 16-11

    Idaho State 10-6 16-11

    Idaho 10-6 15-12

    Portland St. 7-9 13-15

    Weber State 6-10 12-15

    Sacra. State 6-10 10-17

    N. Arizona 4-12 8-19

    Montana 2-14 5-22

    S. Utah 1-15 6-21

    Wednesday's games

    UND at Sacramento State, 9 p.m.

    Idaho State at Montana State

    Northern Colorado at Portland State

    Southern Utah at Eastern Washington

    Northern Arizona at Idaho

    Weber State at Montana

    Friday's games

    UND at Portland State, 9 p.m.

    Weber State at Montana State

    Southern Utah at Idaho

    Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington

    Idaho State at Montana

    Northern Colorado at Sacramento State

    College softball

    6

    Sunday's result

    UND 2, Yale 1

    College baseball

    6

    Sunday's result

    Abilene Christian 5, N.D. State 3

    Late Saturday

    Minn. State-Mankato 8, Minn.-Crookston 2

