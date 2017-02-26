Sunday's local scoreboard
Women's hockey
WCHA playoffs
Saturday's results
UND 2, Ohio State 1, OT (UND wins series 2-1)
UND 2,
Ohio State 1, OT
First period—1. UND, Kayla Gardner 6 (Hallie Theodosopoulos, Emma Nuutinen) 13:53
Second period—No scoring.
Third period—2. OSU, Maddy Field 14 (Julianna Iafallo) 10:43
Overtime—3. UND, Emma Nuutinen 10 (Vilma Tanskanen) 9:04
Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 5-8-13-2—28; OSU: Kassidy Sauve 6-10-10-5—31
WCHA Final Faceoff
In Minneapolis, Saturday
UND vs. Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Minnesota Duluth
Girls basketball
N.D. East Region
Tuesday's quarterfinals
Devils Lake (No. 8 seed, 9-13) at Fargo Davies (No. 1, 16-5), 5:30 p.m.
West Fargo (No. 5, 16-5) at Wahpeton (No. 4, 17-4), 7 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 7, 10-12) at Fargo Shanley (No. 2, 16-5), 7 p.m.
GF Central (No. 6, 12-10) at GF Red River (No. 3, 17-4), 7 p.m.
In Fargo
Friday
Loser-out games, 2 and 3:45 p.m.
Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
N.D. Class B state tournament
At GF Alerus Center
Thursday's quarterfinals
Kindred (No. 2 seed, 23-0) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-6), 1 p.m.; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2, 23-1) vs. Grant County (21-3), 2:45 p.m.; North Star (No. 1, 24-0) vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron (16-8), 6:30 p.m.; Watford City (No. 4, 19-6) vs. Minot Our Redeemer's (No. 5, 20-5), 8:15 p.m.
Friday
Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 8 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A
Tuesday's play-in games
All games 7 p.m.
Mahnomen (No. 9 East, 1-23) at Blackduck (No. 8 East, 8-18); Red Lake County Central (No. 9 West, 6-19) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8 West, 10-16) at Climax; Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (No. 10 West, 2-22) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7 West, 12-14), in Goodridge
Thursday's first round
At Bemidji State—Red Lake (No. 1 East, 20-2) vs. Mahnomen/Blackduck winner, 6 p.m.; Kelliher-Northome (No. 5 East, 14-12) vs. Lake of the Woods (No. 4 East, 12-11), 7:45 p.m.
At Bagley High School—Fosston (No. 2 East, 18-8) vs. Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7 East, 11-15), 6 p.m.; Win-E-Mac (No. 6 East, 11-14) vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3 East, 17-9), 7:45 p.m.
At Thief River Falls NCTC—Stephen-Argyle (No. 1 West, 20-5) vs. Red Lake CC/Climax-Fisher winner, 6 p.m.; Northern Freeze (No. 5 West, 12-11) vs. Kittson County Central (No. 4 West, 15-7), 7:45 p.m.
At Minnesota-Crookston—Sacred Heart (No. 2 West, 18-8) vs. Goodridge-Grygla/Warren-A-O winner, 6 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 3 West, 20-6) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (No. 6 West, 15-10), 7:45 p.m.
At Thief River Falls REA
March 4
East subsection semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.; West subsection semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.
March 7
East subsection championship, 6 p.m.
West subsection championship, 7:45 p.m.
March 10
Section 8A championship, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA
Thursday's first round
All games 7 p.m.
Warroad (No. 16 seed, 0-26) at Roseau (No. 1, 25-0); Breckenridge (No. 9, 13-13) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 8, 14-11); Crookston (No. 12, 7-19) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 5, 17-9); Frazee (No. 13, 5-20) at Perham (No. 4, 18-8)
Bagley (No. 15, 2-24) at Staples-Motley (No. 2, 20-4); Park Rapids (No. 10, 11-13) at Pelican Rapids (No. 7, 14-12); Hawley (No. 11, 8-16) at EGF Senior High (No. 6, 18-7); Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 14, 6-20) at Barnesville (No. 3, 21-5)
At Minnesota-Crookston
Saturday
Quarterfinals, beginning at 1 p.m.
March 7
Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
March 10
Championship, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AAA
Tuesday's first round
All games 7 p.m.
Little Falls (No. 8 seed, 2-24) at Alexandria (No. 1, 22-4; Detroit Lakes (No. 5, 12-14) at Fergus Falls (No. 4, 14-12); Sauk Rapids-Rice (No. 7, 7-19) at Sartell-St. Stephen (No. 2, 16-10); Bemidji (No. 6, 13-12) at Thief River Falls (No. 3, 15-11)
Saturday
Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Moorhead High School
March 9
Championship, 7 p.m., site to be determined
Boys basketball
District 7 tournament
In Devils Lake, today
Loser-out, region-qualifier games—Dakota Prairie (9-12) vs. Benson County (7-14), 4 p.m.; New Rockford-Sheyenne (14-7) vs. Warwick (5-14), 5:30 p.m.
Championship—Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19-1) vs. Harvey-Wells County (15-6), 7 p.m.
District 8 tournament
In Langdon, N.D., today
Loser-out, region-qualifier games—Rolette-Wolford (3-17) vs. Rolla (12-9), 4:30 p.m.; Langdon-Edmore-Munich (11-9) vs. Dunseith (9-12), 6 p.m.
Championship—St. John (20-0) vs. North Star (16-4), 7:30 p.m.
N.D. East Region
Tuesday's quarterfinals
Fargo South (No. 8 seed, 10-12) at Fargo Davies (No. 1, 21-0), 7:30 p.m.
GF Red River (No. 5, 12-9) at Devils Lake (No. 4, 13-8), 7 p.m.
Fargo North (No. 7, 12-10) at West Fargo (No. 2, 17-4), 7 p.m.
Fargo Shanley (No. 6, 13-9) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 3, 14-7), 7 p.m.
In Fargo
Friday
Loser-out games, 2 and 3:45 p.m.
Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
Boys hockey
Minn. Section 8A
At Thief River Falls REA, Thursday
Championship, EGF Senior High (No. 1 seed, 16-8-2) vs. Warroad (No. 3, 11-15-1), 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA
At Thief River Falls REA, Wednesday
Championship, Moorhead (No. 1 seed, 21-3-3) vs. Roseau (No. 3, 18-9-0), 7 p.m.
Men's basketball
Sunday's results
NSIC quarterfinals
Southwest Minnesota 79, Sioux Falls 68
Minn. State-Mankato 73, Concordia-St. Paul 51
Upper Iowa 81, St. Cloud State 61
Big Sky
North Dakota 13-3 18-8
E. Wash. 12-4 20-9
Weber State 11-5 16-11
Idaho 10-6 15-12
Montana St. 10-6 15-14
Montana 9-7 14-15
Sacra. State 8-8 11-16
Portland St. 7-9 14-13
N. Arizona 5-11 8-21
N. Colorado 5-11 9-18
Idaho State 3-13 5-23
So. Utah 3-13 5-24
Thursday's games
Sacramento State at UND, 7 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Southern Utah
Portland State at Northern Colorado
Montana at Weber State
Montana State at Idaho State
Friday's game
Idaho at Southern Utah
Saturday's games
Portland State at UND
Sacramento State at Northern Colorado
Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona
Montana State at Weber State
Montana at Idaho State
Women's basketball
Sunday's result
Jamestown 79, Valley City State 70
Big Sky
North Dakota 14-2 19-8
Montana St. 13-3 20-6
N. Colorado 12-4 20-7
E. Wash. 11-5 16-11
Idaho State 10-6 16-11
Idaho 10-6 15-12
Portland St. 7-9 13-15
Weber State 6-10 12-15
Sacra. State 6-10 10-17
N. Arizona 4-12 8-19
Montana 2-14 5-22
S. Utah 1-15 6-21
Wednesday's games
UND at Sacramento State, 9 p.m.
Idaho State at Montana State
Northern Colorado at Portland State
Southern Utah at Eastern Washington
Northern Arizona at Idaho
Weber State at Montana
Friday's games
UND at Portland State, 9 p.m.
Weber State at Montana State
Southern Utah at Idaho
Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington
Idaho State at Montana
Northern Colorado at Sacramento State
College softball
Sunday's result
UND 2, Yale 1
College baseball
Sunday's result
Abilene Christian 5, N.D. State 3
Late Saturday
Minn. State-Mankato 8, Minn.-Crookston 2