Bemidji falls to Mavs 2-1, will host NMU in first round

During Saturday's game at the Sanford Center it was Minnesota State's turn.

The Mavericks scored twice in the second period, beating the Beavers 2-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams — a game that could be a potential Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff rematch next month.

"We've played four games like this this year," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "There wasn't an inch of ice either way. It was a hard-fought game and there were some great saves both ways.... That's the kind of game you want to play before playoffs."

The Beavers, who already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the WCHA playoffs and won the MacNaughton Cup weeks ago, finish the regular season with a 20-13-3 overall record (20-6-2 in the WCHA). They will host No. 8 seed Northern Michigan in a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series next week at the Sanford Center.

"After winning the MacNaughton Cup, you have to leave that behind and move forward," said BSU junior forward Gerry Fitzgerald, who scored BSU's lone goal on Saturday. "We wanted to make sure we were on top of our game before we go into the playoffs and I didn't think we played bad at all this weekend. We played pretty well tonight."

The Beavers outshot the Mavericks (19-11-4, 15-9-4 WCHA) on the night by a 28-19 margin and seemed to generate the majority of the chances in the first and third periods. But it was a poor second period that proved to be the difference.

"I think the biggest difference in this game, from our standpoint, was our penalties in the second period," Serratore said. "We just got the penalties, we couldn't get into a rhythm, and if you're going to get those penalties — especially in the second period with the long line change — it's just a matter of time before the roof's going to cave in."

The Beavers, up 1-0 going into the second period, were called for four consecutive penalties in the middle frame, and although BSU goaltender Jesse Wilkins made some nice saves during MSU's first two power plays — including a very impressive diving one on Ian Scheid — the Mavericks had a 5-on-3 opportunity late in the period that Wilkins couldn't stop.

MSU's Zeb Knutson was down low to the right of the goal and one-timed a pass from Marc Michaelis to make it 1-all at the 13:06 mark of the second.

The Mavs then made it 2-1 three minutes later, when Zach Stepan pushed it in past Wilkins following some extended MSU puck pressure.

"Mankato has some good shooters on their team and they're good on their power play," Fitzgerald said. "At the end of the day we gave them too many penalties in the second period. And you give any team a 5-on-3, they're going to get a good chance to score. They're going to get a good shot on net."

Fitzgerald had scored BSU's first goal on a first-period 5-on-3 opportunity, shortly after MSU's Carter Foguth was ejected from the game for a contact to the head penalty. Foguth hit Nate Arentz and was whistled for a five-minute major at the same time Sean Flanagan held Arentz, BSU got an extended power play and scored right away on the 5-on-3 portion of it.

Fitzgerald notched his 12th of the season with a rocket past MSU goalie Jason Pawloski.

However, BSU couldn't capitalize further on the major penalty and ended the period up just 1-0.

"I thought we were going to get two in there, but we can't always rely on the power play," Fitzgerald said. "We have to get some 5-on-5 goals as well and that's just as important."

Aside from the first-period 5-on-3, the Beavers were held off the scoreboard on subsequent power plays, including two in the third period. BSU had one early in the final frame and another late but, despite getting 11 shots on net, weren't able to score on either.

Still, Serratore was happy with the Beavers' third-period play.

"The thing I was especially proud of our guys was the pushback in the third period," he said. "We had good pushback, we had good tempo to our game, we possessed the puck, we didn't score but we had good end zone time."

Minnesota State 2, Bemidji State 1

MSU 0 2 0 -- 2

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

First Period—1, BSU, G.Fitzgerald (Marinaccio, Whitecloud), 13:33, PP. Penalties—BSU, Whitecloud (Cross Checking), 6:57; MSU, Flanagan (Holding), 12:50; MSU, Foguth (Contact To The Head, 5 mins), 12:50; MSU, Foguth (Game Misconduct, 10 mins), 12:50.

Second Period—2, MSU, Knutson (Michaelis, Brickley), 13:06, PP; 3, MSU, Stepan (McClure, Huntebrinker), 16:37. Penalties—BSU, Dickman (Interference), 5:06; BSU, Heller (Tripping), 6:59; BSU, Soucier (Tripping) 12:28; BSU, Billett (Slashing), 12:45.

Third Period—No scoring. Penalties—MSU, French (Holding), 5:31; MSU, Rivera (Boarding), 16:50.