Saturday local scoreboard

Pine to Prairie championship

In Ada, Minn., Saturday

Ada-Borup 62,

Fosston 21

FOS 8 13-21

A-B 23 39-62

Fosston—Jennifer Non 6, Rebecca Olson 1, Jaclyn Hubbard 7, Emily Curfman 5, Tess Hubbard 3

Ada-Borup—Emma Kroshus 5, Elizabeth Birkemeyer 19, Brooklyn Erickson 2, Kora Kritzberger 5, Maria McKeever 14, Svetlana Stoen 8, Maddie Smart 5, Brooke Ruebke 4

N.D. East Region

Saturday's play-in games

West Fargo Sheyenne 65, Valley City 48

GF Central 71,

Fargo South 43

SOU 14 29-43

GFC 34 37-71

Fargo South—Adie Wagner 14, Anna Brakke 5, Alice Carlson 2, Kierstenn Aguilar 10, Emmerie Beyer 8, Paige Schroeder 4

GF Central—Carolyn Smith 6, Lauren Dub 18, Liz Dub 17, Taylor Walsh 2, Megan Schumacher 9, Jessica Gillian 4, Amber Anderson 21

Devils Lake 66,

Fargo North 51

FNO 26 25-51

DEV 35 31-66

Fargo North—Mady England 4, Mary Sem 7, Elise Bakke 16, Hallie Mann 2, Anna Astrup 11,

Deayeah Kweku 3, Abbigail Naseth 8

Devils Lake—Jessica Mertens 12, Abby Johnson 6, Taylor Windjue 8, Macy Schneider 7, Mattea Vetsch 18, Alexandria Palmer 2, Chiara Olson 9, Averi Ziegler 4

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Devils Lake (No. 8 seed) at Fargo Davies (No. 1), 5:30 p.m.

West Fargo (No. 5) at Wahpeton (No. 4), 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 7) at Fargo Shanley (No. 2), 7 p.m.

GF Central (No. 6) at GF Red River (No. 3), 7 p.m.

The tournament concludes Friday and Saturday in Fargo

N.D. Class B state tournament

At GF Alerus Center

Thursday's quarterfinals

Kindred (No. 2 seed) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 1 p.m.; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2) vs. Grant County, 2:45 p.m.; North Star (No. 1) vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 6:30 p.m.; Watford City (No. 4) vs. Minot Our Redeemer's (No. 5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 8 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A

Tuesday's play-in games

All games 7 p.m.

Mahnomen (No. 9 East) at Blackduck (No. 8 East); Red Lake County Central (No. 9 West) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8 West) at Climax; Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (No. 10 West) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7 West), in Goodridge

Thursday's first round

At Bemidji State—Red Lake (No. 1 East) vs. Mahnomen/Blackduck winner, 6 p.m.; Kelliher-Northome (No. 5 East) vs. Lake of the Woods (No. 4 East), 7:45 p.m.

At Bagley High School—Fosston (No. 2 East) vs. Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7 East), 6 p.m.; Win-E-Mac (No. 6 East) vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3 East), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls NCTC—Stephen-Argyle (No. 1 West) vs. Red Lake CC/Climax-Fisher winner, 6 p.m.; Northern Freeze (No. 5 West) vs. Kittson County Central (No. 4 West), 7:45 p.m.

At Minnesota-Crookston—Sacred Heart (No. 2 West) vs. Goodridge-Grygla/Warren-A-O winner, 6 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 3 West) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (No. 6 West), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls REA

March 4

East subsection semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.; West subsection semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

March 7

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:45 p.m.

March 10

Section 8A championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

Thursday's first round

All games 7 p.m.

Warroad (No. 16 seed) at Roseau (No. 1); Breckenridge (No. 9) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 8); Crookston (No. 12) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 5); Frazee (No. 13) at Perham (No. 4)

Bagley (No. 15) at Staples-Motley (No. 2); Park Rapids (No. 10) at Pelican Rapids (No. 7); Hawley (No. 11) at EGF Senior High (No. 6); Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 14) at Barnesville (No. 3)

At Minnesota-Crookston

Saturday

Quarterfinals, beginning at 1 p.m.

March 7

Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

6

Saturday's results

N.D. District 11

Westhope-Newburg 71, Bottineau 70

Rugby 60, TGU 56

Velva-Sawyer 79, Nedrose 37

Crookston 62,

Wadena-DC 52

CRO 29 33-62

WDC 20 32-52

Crookston—Todd Boerger 9, Chris Wavra 18, Matt Garmen 17, Nick Garmen 5, Ryan Swenson 2, Blake Kawlewski 2, Luke Froeber 7, Carter Winand 2

Wadena-Deer Creek—Noah Ross 23, Dacotah Mittag 11, Bereket Loer 8, Jonathan Pantages 5, Ryan Anderson 3, Matt Goeden 2

Pine to Prairie championship

In Ada, Minn., Saturday

Ada-Borup 67,

Win-E-Mac 55

WEM 22 33-55

A-B 34 33-67

Win-E-Mac—Mikah Olson 11, Alec Kiecker 22, Emelian Kaya 3, Hunter Chaput 10, Blake Glass 2, Brekken Lindberg 3, Marcos Lopez 4

Ada-Borup—Bryce Nitschke 9, Jared Brainard 8, Connor Thompson 8, Tyler Hoven 2, Colby Stevenson 11, Tanner Somers 7, Mason Miller 22

District 7 tournament

In Devils Lake, N.D., Saturday

Semifinals

Four Winds-Minn. 78 ,

Dakota Prairie 54

FWM 16 25 18 19--78

DAK 10 23 10 10--53

Four Winds-Minnewaukan—Jaylen LaRock 7, Steve Redfox 13, Frank Gourd 2, Irvin Tomahawk 8, Jacob Yankton 2, Tronis McKay 32, Charlie Black 1

Dakota Prairie—Tyler Loe 19, Hunter Sand 10, Bryce Trenda 9, Alex Otto 6, Jake Avdem 1, Nick Gronaas 4, Jarrett Ressler 2, Parker Frederick 2

Harvey-WC 80,

New Rockford-Shey. 75

NRS 23 15 22 15--75

HWC 18 23 20 19--80

New Rockford-Sheyenne—Jack Schaefer 34, Joshua McKnight 4, Chance Brenno 2, Cole Myhre 6, Wilson Howard 7, Tyrus Smith 10, Ted Allmaras 12

Harvey-Wells County—Benjamin Bertsch 11, Jarett Anderson 6, Payton Granger 17, Steven Stutlien 2, Trevor Schimke 16, Eric Keller 3, Hunter Ripplinger 6, Parker Granger 19

Loser-out game

Benson County 55 ,

Lakota 32

LAK 6 8 5 13--32

BEN 12 16 5 22-55

Lakota—Colton Berg 6, Nathan Steffan 3, Rick Ybarra 3, Hunter Gibson 6, Brandon Phan 5,

Phillip Steffan 3, Jaden Varnson 5, Logan Schuh 1

Benson County—Will Rice 3, Spencer Olson 12, Kadin Neppl 5, Keaton Nelsen 9, Reed Eberle 2, Garret Tandeski 11, Ryan Wangler 11, Connor Arnold 2

Monday

Loser-out, region-qualifier games, 4 and 5:30 p.m.; championship, 7 p.m.

District 8 tournament

In Langdon, N.D.

Saturday's semifinals

St. John 82 ,

Rolla 33

STJ 25 26 25 6--82

ROL 8 10 8 7--33

St. John—Dylan Davis 3, Barry DeCoteau 7, Zach Anderson 2, Dalton Prouty 8, Kevin Grant 17, Kyler McGillis 23, Tyrall Defender 9, Matthew Murphy 13

Rolla—Brody Cahill 11, Garrett Munro 2, Alex Abrahamson 4, Grant Munro 4, Austin Soukup 5

North Star 83,

Dunseith 53

DUN 8 17 15 13--53

NST 25 19 24 15--83

Dunseith—Hunter Davis 3, Tanner Keplin 2, Hunter Gladue 12, Antoine Rivera 13, Michael Two Hearts 6, Taylor Peltier 14, Treagan Azure 3

North Star—Johnny Heisler 26, Jayden Komrosky 23, Riley Lagasse 14, Tayden Thomas 2,

Ian Knutson 6, Andrew Oakland 10, Devin Dugdale 2

Monday

Loser-out, region-qualifier games, 4:30 and 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. East Region

Saturday's play-in games

Fargo North 78, Wahpeton 45

Fargo South 82, Valley City 78, OT

Fargo Shanley 62 ,

GF Central 48

GFC 23 25-48

SHA 31 31-62

GF Central—Jacob Ohnstad 10, Brady Horner 9, Jamil Suleiman 3, Debyn Johnson 17, Aaron Knutson 4, Jon Krause 5

Fargo Shanley—Talon Hoffer 4, Aaron Seefeldt 3, Jake Reinholz 16, Mason Thimjon 3, Cam Saville 4, Jake McKeever 13, Miles Wosick 2, Cody Mehlisch 2, Austin Yaggie 2, Kaleb Christmann 10

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Fargo South (No. 8) at Fargo Davies (No. 1), 7:30 p.m.

GF Red River (No. 5) at Devils Lake (No. 4), 7 p.m.

Fargo North (No. 7) at West Fargo (No. 2), 7 p.m.

Fargo Shanley (No. 6) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 3), 7 p.m.

In Fargo

Friday

Consolation semifinals, 3 and 4:45 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 1:15 and 4:45 p.m.

Championship, 8:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

6

Minn. Class A state tournament

Saturday's results

Fifth place

Alexandria Area 1,

Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Third period—1. ALX, Kristin Trosvig (unassisted) 7:45

Goalie saves: ALX: Sarah Finley 8-9-7—24; HC: Abby Hedstrom 12-10-10—32

Third place

Warroad 6,

Northfield 2

First period—1. WAR, Madison Oelkers (Mariah Gardner, Joslynn Olson) 16:26; 2. WAR, Ma. Oelkers (Kaitlyn Kotlowski, Karlie Meeker) 16:55

Second period—3. NOR, Olivia Keske (Maddie LaPanta) 1:57; 4. WAR, CJ Lanctot (Gardner) 14:01

Third period—5. NOR, Sarah Stowe (Keske) 5:21; 6. WAR, Kotlowski (unassisted) 14:54; 7. WAR, Ma. Oelkers (Abbey Hardwick) 16:24; 8. WAR, Danika Huerd (Grace Pederson, Trechelle Bunn) 16:58

Goalie saves: WAR: Emma Brunelle 12-7-9—28; NOR: Mallory Tidona 8-5-7—20

Championship

Blake 6,

St. Paul United 2

First period—1. SPU, Joie Phelps (Lauren Boettcher) 6:30; 2. BLA, Hayley Konowalchuk (Lily Delianedis) 9:29; 3. BLA, Delianedis (Madison Tix, Izzy Daniel) 11:33

Second period—4. BLA, Grace Johnson (Konowalchuk, Sarah Levitt) 3:01; 5. BLA, Audrey Wethington (Adelaide Burton) 4:30; 6. BLA, Izzy Daniel (Delianedis, Lucy Burton) 16:29

Third period—7. A. Burton (Wethington, Grace Vojta) 12:29; 8. SPU, Samantha Burke (unassisted) 15:34

Goalie saves—BLA: Anna Kruesel 13; SPU: Jillian Oncay 31

Minn. Class AA state tournament

Saturday's results

Fifth place

Farmington 3, Eastview 0

Third place

Eden Prairie 6, Hill-Murray 0

Championship

Blaine vs. Edina

N.D. state hockey tournament

In Fargo, Saturday

Fifth place

Fargo North-South 9,

Minot 1

First period—1. FNS, Josie Hell (unassisted) 6:14; 2. FNS, Graysen Myers (Anna Erickson) 14:56

Second period—3. FNS, G. Myers (Hell) 1:56; 4. FNS, Karena Grothmann (unassisted) 4:52; 5. MIN, Olivia Weisberg (Mackinzy MacIver) 12:03; 6. FNS, G. Myers (Erickson, Avery Myers) 14:20; 7. FNS, G. Myers (Erickson) 16:05

Third period—8. FNS, Samantha Trana (G. Myers) 11:02; 9. FNS, Mackenzie Hanson (Kate Dufault) 13:18; 10. FNS, Hannah Dorsey (unassisted) 14:52

Goalie saves—FNS: Kaylee Caspers 7-9-X—16, Lauren Harr X-X-9—9; MIN: Alexandra Nelson 12-5-X—17, Jadin Flexhaug X-12-2—14

Third place

Mandan 5,

Fargo Davies 4

First period—1. MAN, Hannah Peterson (McKenna Quintus, Maiah McCowan) 6:21; 2. FD, Paige Hanson (Sasha Durand) 16:22

Second period—3. MAN, Quintus (Samantha Bussman, McCowan) 3:29; 4. MAN, Peterson (Quintus, McCowan) 5:32; 5. MAN, McCowan (Peterson) 8:30

Third period—6. FD, Annika Mogck (Faith Morris) 2:04; 7. FD, Durand (Alysse Glasner) 6:59; 8. MAN, Quintus (unassisted) 13:43; 9. FD, Alexis Matter (Hanson, Durand) 16:06

Goalie saves—MAN: Lucy Morgan 12-13-12—37; FD: Sydney Peterson 9-12-10—31

Championship

Bismarck 3,

Grand Forks 0

First period—1. BIS, Kenley Anderson (Madisen Swenson, Alysha Hasche) 8:52

Second period—2. BIS, Anderson (Anna German, Madisen Swenson) 11:32

Third period—3. BIS, Britta Curl 7:06

Goalie saves—GF: Quinn Kuntz 41; BIS: Skyler Ackerman 17

Senior athlete of the year: Samantha Trana, D, Fargo North-South

All tournament team: Britta Curl, F, Bismarck; Kaitlyn Page, F, Bismarck; Graysen Myers, F, Fargo North-South; Delaney Wolf, D, Bismarck; Samantha Bussman, D, Mandan; Hannah Dorsey, D, Fargo North-South; Grace Emineth, D, Grand Forks; Lucy Morgan, G, Mandan; Quinn Kuntz, G, Grand Forks.

Tournament most valuable player: Bismarck's Britta Curl.

Boys hockey

6

Saturday's results

N.D. state hockey tournament

In Fargo, Saturday

Fifth place

Fargo Davies 4,

Bismarck Century 0

First period—1. FD, Ethan Mathson (Jay Bucholz) 12:31; 2. FD, Mathson (Taylor Parrett) 12:48

Second period—3. FD, Bucholz (Cade Stibbe, Cameron Rheault) 6:56

Third period—4. FD, Hunter Lucas (Stibbe) 9:33

Goalie saves—FD: Jared Winter 6-12-12—30; BC: Matthew Schmidt 14-7-6—27

Third place

GF Red River 7,

Minot 1

First period—1. RR, Reed Olson (Mason Salquist, Braden Costello) 11:14

Second period—2. RR, Salquist (Olson, Landon Haagenson) 2:23; 3. RR, Luke LaMoine (Jacob Arel, Coby Tweten) 10:03; 4. RR, LaMoine (Arel) 10:25; 5. MIN, Kyler Stenberg (Colby Enns, Jake Viall) 13:34; 6. RR, Riley Thingvold (Max Johnson) 13:58

Third period—7. RR, Jace Lunski (Reed Turner, Haagenson) 14:19; 8. RR, Costello (Thingvold) 15:42

Goalie saves—RR: Jacob Mehlhoff 4-8-4—16; MIN: Odin Nelson 10-24-X—34, Levi Knudson X-X-9—9

Championship

GF Central 7,

Bismarck 2

First period—1. GFC, Cam Olstad (Hunter Moreland) 3:53; 2. GFC, Grant Johnson (Judd Caulfield) 7:23; 3. GFC, Tyrese Murph (Cole Hanson, Mitchel Idalski) 8:53

Second period—4. BHS, Jakob Parisien (T.J. Irey) 1:01; 5. BHS, Eric Pladsen (Dayton Deics) 3:35; 6. GFC, Seth Towers (Olstad) 12:38

Third period—7. GFC, Olstad (Zachary Murphy, Towers) 1:01; 8. GFC, Boe Bjorge (Johnson) 14:57; 9. GFC, Idalski (Parker Stroh) 15:26

Goalie saves—GFC: Kaleb Johnson 6-11-9—26; BIS: Zach Kessler 13-11-10—34

Minn. Section 8A

At Thief River Falls REA Saturday

Semifinals

EGF Senior High 3,

Crookston 1

Second period—1. CR, Zach Markovich 10:19

Third period—2. EGF, Coby Stauss (Bauer Brown) :58; 3. EGF, Brown (Hunter Olson, Nick Lund) 5:01; 4. EGF, Brown (Lund) 16:05

Goalie saves—CR: Cade Salentine 34; EGF: Tucker Brown 10

Warroad 4,

Thief River Falls 2

First period—1. TRF, Brady Anderson (Christian Larson, Evan Bushy) 10:51

Second period—2. TRF, Larson (Aaron Myers, Zachary Lee) 9:48

Third period—3. W, Beau Wilmer 2:31; 4. W, Max Marvin (Kip Knutson) 6:11; 5. W, Marvin 12:24; 5. Marvin 16:48

Goalie saves—W: Parker Orchard 24; TRF: Nick Corneliusen 26

Thursday

Championship, EGF Senior High vs. Warroad, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

Saturday's semifinals

Moorhead 5, Brainerd 0

Roseau 6,

St. Michael-Albert. 5

First period—1. SMA, Zach Sjelin (Blake Spetz) 1:06; 2. SMA, Jordan Drobinski 1:43; 3. R, Nathan Adrian (Alex Verbout, Bryce Johnson) 3:17; 4. R, Bryden Stoskopf (Verbout) 6:35

Second period—5. R, Stoskopf (Nick Geroy) :17; 6. SMA, Jake Benson (Garrett Sandberg) 2:20; 7. R, Brandon Lund (Aaron Huglen) 8:53; 8. SMA, Jake Kelly (Carson Wooters) 12:19

Third period—9. SMA, Spetz (Adam Flammang) 3:52; 10. R, Adrian (Johnson, Stoskopf) 10:43; 11. R, Stoskopf (Adrian) 12:05

Goalie saves—R: Willie Woolever 25, Oliver Lee 0; SMA; Kyle Hayden 17

Wednesday

Championship, Moorhead vs. Roseau, 7 p.m. at Thief River Falls REA

Prep wrestling

6

Minn. Section 8A

At Dilworth-G-F High School, Saturday

106—Championship: Ashton Clark, Park Rapids, over Landon Byer, Frazee, 3-0; third: Hunter Hitchen, Fertile-Beltrami, over Zach Brown, Crookston, 7-5; true second: Byer over Hitchen 9-3.

113—Championship: Michael Miller, Frazee, over Zander Jenson, Dilworth-G-F, 7-3; third: Isaac Tellers, United North Central, over Garrett Undeberg, Badger-G-MR, 9-1.

120—Championship: Tanner Schermerhorn, Frazee, over Jack Fuchs, Dilworth-G-F, 4:22; third: Eion Ness, United North Central, over Kaden Safratowich, Park Rapids, 9-6; true second: Fuchs over Ness 7-0.

126—Championship: Michael Pollock, Dilworth-G-F, over Ben Johnson, United North Central, 3-1; third: Riley Eidsmoe, Roseau, over Landen Burlingame, Park Rapids, 12-0;

132—Championship: Tanner Reetz, Frazee, over Nolan Booge, Park Rapids, 10-1; third: Cameron Hulst, Crookston, over Ross Hamre, Fertile-Beltrami, 3:48; true second: Booge over Hulst :30.

138—Championship: Colton Weiland, Crookston, over Owen Novacek, Badger-G-MR, 7-4; third: Austin Bacon, United North Central, over Blaine Beaty, Frazee, 7-2; true second: Novacek over Bacon 17-9.

145—Championship: Chandler Mooney, Roseau, over Tanner Eischens, Frazee, 4-2; third: Lukas Meier, Crookston, over Dacotah Coggins, Dilworth-G-F, 2:34

152—Championship: Jared Sunram, Park Rapids, over Preston Desrosier, Crookston, 12-0; third: Hudson Heimenz, Frazee, over Dale Grindahl, Badger-G-MR, 5:50.

160—Championship: Justin Dravis, Park Rapids, over Toby Hintzman, United North Central, 5:03; third: Charelton Wake, Frazee, over Damian Hodgson, Crookston, 7-2.

170—Championship: Cody Dravis, Park Rapids, over Blake Skogstad, Roseau, 1:22; third: Brett Graham, Frazee, over Trevor Dufault, Dilworth-G-F, 6-1.

182—Championship: Jacob Arends, Dilworth-G-F, over Wyatt Beauchane, Fertile-Beltrami, Logan Wacker, Frazee, over Zachary Nelson, Park Rapids, 1:33; true second: Wacker over Beauchane 1;57.

195—Championship: Dominik Vacura, Badger-G-MR, over Jake Wagner, Crookston, 1:27; third: Luke Tweeton, Frazee, over Jack Hensel, Park Rapids, 4:45.

220—Championship: Rory Drewes, Frazee, over Jacob Bittmann, Park Rapids, 1:08; third: Brock Kako, United North Central, over Zach Evans, Badger-G-MR, 3-0; true second: Bittmann over Kako 3:40.

285—Devin Pries, Badger-G-MR, Tony Malikowski, Frazee, 16-5; third: Jared Seibert, United North Central, over Logan Veo, Park Rapids, 4:29

Minn. Section 8AA

At Fergus Falls High School, Saturday

106—Championship: Antonio Ortiz, Sauk Centre-Melrose, over Bryce Golden, Bemidji, 11-8; third: Quinn Kern, Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, 5-4.

113—Championship: Ben Naddy, Ottertail Central, ocwe Gabe Bellefeuille, Perham, 5-3; third: Carter Sorenson, Fosston-Bagley, over Blake Weber, Detroit Lakes, 5:22; true second: Bellefeuille over Sorenson 7-1.

120—Championship: Cade Lundeen, Thief River Falls, Leighton Rach, Perham, 4-0; third: Marc Hendricks, Ottertail Central, over Brayden Sorenson, Fosston-Bagley, 8-5, 2 OT; true second: Rach over Hendricks 13-0.

126—Championship: Nate Hart, Ottertail Central, over Jon Solum, Bemidji, 13-7; third: Payton Jackson, Detroit Lakes, over Jack Fudge, Perham, 5-2; true second: Solum over Jackson 8-3.;

132—Championship: Jordan Winter, Sauk Centre-M, over Ben Nelson, Perham, 3-1; third: Fabyon Greer, Detroit Lakes, over Max Naddy, Ottertail Central, 2:32.

138—Championship: Dylan Fudge, Perham, over Jared Rohloff, MAHACA, 7-6; third: Riley Byklum, United Clay Becker, over Devin Dean, Bertha-H-V, 3:03; true second: Rohloff over Byklum 5-4.

145—Championship: Braydon Ortloff, Detroit Lakes, over Chance Hinrichs, Bemidji, 3:01; third: Gage Paurus, Perham, over Kyle Fowler, Thief River Falls, 9-4.

152—Championship: Josh Bernier, Thief River Falls, over Austin Baker, Detroit Lakes, 7-3; third: Alex Erlandson, Ottertail Central, over Wyatt Guck, Perham, 8-1; true second: Baker over Erlandson 3:35.

160—Championship: Evan Guck, Perham, over Noah Hawkins, Thief River Falls, 7:29; third: Isaiah Thompson, Detroit Lakes, over Wyatt Thorson, Ottertail Central, 13-7; true second: Hawkins over Thompson 7-6.

170—Championship: Zachary Peterson, Perham, over Zack Walin, Bertha-H-V, 2-0; third: Nick Peterson, Bemidji, over Sean Lundeen, Detroit lakes, 11-3; true second: Waln over N. Peterson 5-0.;

182—Championship: Holt Truax, Bertha-H-V, over Dawson Kellogg, Perham, 8-2; third: Hunter Schoenborn, Bemidji, over Hunter Roller, Thief River Falls, 1:27; true second: Kellogg over Schoenborn 1-0.

195—Championship: Ty Moser, Perham, over. Brenan Peralta, Thief River Falls, 3-1; third: Jack Ubert, Fosston-Bagley, over Roberto Raya, Sauk Centre-M, 7-4.

220—Championship: Ethan Kimber, Bertha-H-V, over Sam Wamre, United Clay Becker, 4:55; third: Connor Swanson, Thief River Falls, over Sam Wamre, United Clay Becker, 4-1, OT; true second: Wamre over Swanson 3-2.

285—Championship: Xavier Whalen, Bemidji, over Craig Orlando, Bertha-H-V, 7-2; third: Jonathan Staebler, Perham, over Sam Sjogren, Sauk Centre-M, 2:44

Boys swimming

6

Saturday's results

EDC meet

Team totals

Fargo North 443, Fargo South 377, Sheyenne 311, West Fargo 271.5, Fargo Davies 241.5, Grand Forks 233, Wahpeton 56

Individual results

Winners, GF top 8

200 Medley relay—1. Sheyenne (Jacob Smith, Ben Vetter, Dillon Strangeland, Zack Bueling) 1:43.58; 5. Grand Forks (Reed Erickson, Jonah Cory, Tim Dunham, Nick Gasparini) 1:56.01

200 Freestyle—1. Shaun Mengelkoch (Fargo North) 1:50.56; 3. Brayden Rygh (Grand Forks) 1:53.50

200 Intermedley—1. Dillon Strangeland (Sheyenne) 2:08.73

50 Freestyle—1. Luke Bergstrom (Fargo South) 21.92

1 Meter diving—Ben Swenson (Fargo North) 385.20; 5. Logan Taylor (Grand Forks) 336.80

100 Butterfly—1. Dillon Strangeland (Sheyenne) 54.77

100 Freestyle—1. Payton Gabel (Fargo North) 49.69

500 Freestyle—1. Jacob Smith (Sheyenne) 5:03.91; 2. Brayden Rygh (Grand Forks) 5:08.59

200 Freestyle relay—1. Fargo North (Payton Gabel, Peyton Fisher, Shaun Mengelkoch, Delton Gabel) 1:30.15; 3. Grand Forks (Ben Regorrah, Marco Kojic, Jakob Craven, Brayden Rygh) 1:36.55

100 Backstroke—1. Zack Bueling (Sheyenne) 56.01

100 Breaststroke—1. Luke Bergstrom (Fargo South) 1:02.45

400 Freestyle relay—1. Fargo North (Payton Gabel, Shaun Mengelkoch, Coghlan Fisher, Delton Gabel) 3:19.91; 4. Grand Forks (Ben Regorrah, Marco Kojic, Jakob Craven, Brayden Rygh) 3:32.58

Outstanding senior athlete—Delton Gabel, Fargo North

Coach of the year—Erich Richardson, Sheyenne

All-conference team—Brayden Rygh, Grand Forks; Luke Bergstrom, Massimo Sassi, Connor Johnson, Josh Olson, Connor Johnson, Fargo South; Payton Gabel, Delton Gabel, Coghlan Fischer, Peyton Fischer, Shaun Mengelkoch, Ben Swenson, Fargo North; Zach Bueling, Dillion Stangeland, Jacob Smith, West Fargo Sheyenne; Jacob Nygaard, James Doyel, West Fargo; Casey Diers, Fargo Davies

Prep gymnastics

N.D. state individual meet

Saturday in Dickinson

Winners, GF top-20 placers

Vault—1. Julia Red Wing, Bismarck High 9.617. 20. Sydnee Spivey, GF, 8.85.

Bars—1. Julia Red Wing, Bismarck; 16. Charisse Vetsch, GF, 8.75

Beam—1. Rachel Schiele, Jamestown, 9.533; 16. Sydnee Spivey, GF, 8.717.

Floor—1. Aynanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.633; 15. Sydnee Spivey, GF, 9.033.

All-around—1. Julia Red Wing, Bismarck, 38.25

Women's softball

6

Saturday's results

Tiger Invitational

In Auburn, Ala.

James Madison 8, UND 0

UMass-Lowell 10, UND 2

Women's hockey

6

WCHA playoffs

Saturday's results

UND 4, Ohio State 1 (Series tied 1-1)

Bemidji State 2, Minnesota 1 (Series tied 1-1)

Wisconsin 6, MSU-Mankato 0 (Wisconsin wins series 2-0)

UND 4,

Ohio State 1

First period—No scoring.

Second period—1. UND, Charly Dahlquist 8 (Amy Menke, Ryleigh Houston) 11:57 (pp); 2. OSU, Maddy Field 13 (Lauren Boyle, Kassidy Sauve) 18:27 (pp)

Third period—3. UND, Menke 10 2:38; 4. UND, Vilma Tanskanen 3 (Rebekah Kolstad, Sarah Lecavalier) 13:26; 5. UND, Houston 8 (Menke, Dahlquist) 18:10 (en)

Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 5-4-8—17; OSU: Kassidy Sauve 13-10-10—33

Men's hockey

6

Saturday's results

Michigan 1, Ohio State 0

Penn State 4, Michigan State 1

Boston University 4, Notre Dame 1

Merrimack 3, Vermont 2

Bowling Green 2, Alabama Huntsville 0

Northern Michigan 5, Michigan Tech 3

MSU-Mankato 2, Bemidji State 1

Western Michigan 5, Colorado College 1

Omaha 3,

UND 0

First period—1. OMA, David Pope 13 (Luc Snuggerud 19, Austin Ortega 25) 8:45 (pp). Penalties—Riley Alferd, OMA, tripping, 5:35; Trevor Olson, UND, boarding, 8:03; Lukas Buchta, OMA, slashing, 19:21; Shane Gersich, UND, cross-checking, 19:21

Second period—No scoring. Penalties—Ludvig Hoff, UND, cross-checking, 5:04; Justin Parizek, OMA, slashing, 7:54; Cole Smith, UND, roughing, 16:45; Grant Gallo, OMA, roughing, 16:45

Third period—2. OMA, Riley Alferd 3 (Ortega 26) 5:43; 3. OMA, Ortega 18 (Ryan Jones 5) 17:59 (en). Penalties—Fredrik Olofsson, OMA, tripping, 3:19; Snuggerud, OMA, playing without a helmet, 9:18; Tyson Jost, UND, elbowing, 18:42

Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 5-8-11—24; OMA: Evan Weninger 6-1-15—22

Penalties-minutes—UND 6-12, OMA 6-12

Power plays—UND 0-4, OMA 1-3

Attendance—11,922

Referees—Scott Bokal and Dan Dreger

Minnesota 3,

Wisconsin 2

First period—1. M, Rem Pitlick 11 (Tyler Sheehy) 8:24; 2. M, Ryan Norman 5 (Jake Bischoff, Justin Kloos) 19:55

Second period—3. UW, Luke Kunin 20 (Trent Frederic, Cameron Hughes) 5:18; 4. UW, Jake Linhart 6 (Seamus Malone) 19:44

Third period—5. M, Kloos 17 (Pitlick, Sheehy) 14:54

Goalie saves—M: Eric Schierhorn 5-11-13—29; UW: Matt Jurusik 13-6-8—27

NCHC

Record Pts

Denver 16-3-3 53

Minn. Duluth 14-4-4 49

Western Mich. 12-8-2 39

UND 9-12-1 29

Omaha 9-11-2 29

St. Cloud State 9-12-1 28

Miami 5-11-5 23

Colorado College 3-15-4 14

Overall records

Denver 24-6-4, Minnesota Duluth 20-5-7, Western Michigan 19-8-5, Omaha 16-13-5, North Dakota 16-14-3, St. Cloud State 15-16-1, Miami 9-16-7, Colorado College 7-21-4

Men's basketball

6

Saturday's results

Omaha 96 ,

N.D. State 92

NDS 41 52-92

OMA 47 49-96

Omaha—Tre'Shawn Thurman 10, Zach Pirog 2, Zach Johnson 11, Marcus Tyus 27, Tra-Deon Hollins 17, Daniel Norl 10, Mitch Hahn 19

NDSU—A.J. Jacobson 5, Dylan Miller 4, Paul Miller 32, Carlin Dupree 9, Khy Kabellis 12, Jared Samuelson 3, Tyson Ward 2, Dexter Werner 25

Big Sky

North Dakota 13-3 18-8

E. Wash. 12-4 20-9

Weber State 11-5 16-11

Idaho 10-6 15-12

Montana St. 10-6 15-14

Montana 9-7 14-15

Sacra. State 7-8 10-16

Portland St. 6-9 13-13

N. Arizona 5-10 8-20

N. Colorado 5-11 9-18

Idaho State 3-12 5-23

So. Utah 3-13 5-23

Saturday's results

UND 86, Northern Colorado 83, OT

Eastern Washington 89, Idaho State 77

Idaho 83, Weber State 78, OT

Montana State 78, Montana 69

Southern Utah at Sacramento (late)

Northern Arizona at Portland State (late)

UND 84 ,

Northern Colorado 81, OT

UND 38 34 12-84

UNC 34 38 9-81

UND—Conner Avants 7-8 3-4 17, Drick Bernstine 6-9 0-0 12, Geno Crandall 4-13 5-6 14, Corey Baldwin 0-3 4-5 4, Quinton Hooker 4-14 5-6 13, Josh Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Carson Shanks 0-1 1-2 1, Cortez Seales 8-17 7-10 23. Totals 29-66 25-33 84

UNC--Kai Edwards 4-6 3-9 14, Jordan Davis 11-18 7-11 30, DJ Miles 7-18 2-2 19, Jonah Radebaugh 4-6 0-0 9, Chaz Glotta 3-13 1-1 10, Tyler Loose 0-0 0-0 0, Ibrahim Sylla 0-0 0-0 0, Roberto Vercellino 0-0 0-0 0, Jon'te Dotson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-64 13-23 81

3-pointers—UND 1-12 (Crandall 1-5, Baldwin 0-2, Hooker 0-2, Collins 0-1, Seales 0-2), UNC 8-27 (Davis 1-2, Miles 3-10, Radebaugh 1-2, Glotta 3-12, Dotson 0-1); Rebounds—UND 40 (Crandall 9, Seales 8), UNC 29 (Edward 14); Assists—UND 11 (Crandall 3, Hooker 3), UNC 16 (Davis 6)

Women's basketball

6

Saturday's results

NSIC tournament

Quarterfinals

Sioux Falls 54, Minn.-Moorhead 45

Wayne State 80, Minn.-Duluth 66

Winona State 82, Augustana 76

Northern State 83,

Minn.-Crookston 60

UMC 10 21 13 16—60

NOR 28 22 19 14—83

UMC—Caitlin Michaelis 7, Micaela Noga 18, Alison Hughes 14, Isieom Odor 16, Emily Gruber 2, Kelsey Stinson 1, Leanna Haugen 2

Northern State—Paige Waytashek 10, Brynn Flakus 3, Brianna Kusler 8, Jill Conrad 17, Miranda Ristau 12, Gabby Laimer 11, Jessi Marti 15, Bethany Crosswait 2, Anika Fredrick 2, Sara Tvedt 3

Other results

Oral Roberts 71,

ND State 64

NDS 16 16 11 21—64

OR 16 16 25 14—71

ND State—Rylee Nudell 4, Brianna Jones 16, Taylor Thunstedt 11, Sarah Jacobson 10, Tyrah Spencer 4, Anna Goodhope 2, Kennedy Childers 2, Emily Spier 7, Reilly Jacobson 8

Oral Roberts—Faith Ihim 19, Maria Martianez 14, Kaylan Mayberry 8, Rachel Skalnik 5, Ashley Beatty 2, Alexa Scott 2, Lakota Beatty 14, Jordan Gilbert 5, Montserrat Brotons 2

Big Sky

North Dakota 14-2 19-8

Montana St. 13-3 20-6

N. Colorado 12-4 20-7

E. Wash. 11-5 16-11

Idaho State 10-6 16-11

Idaho 10-6 15-12

Portland St. 7-9 13-15

Weber State 6-10 12-15

Sacra. State 6-10 10-17

N. Arizona 4-12 8-19

Montana 2-14 5-22

S. Utah 1-15 6-21

Saturday's results

Montana State 71, Montana 54

Eastern Washington 61, Idaho State 58

Sacramento State 110, Southern Utah 104

Idaho 82, Weber State 77

Portland State 74, Northern Arizona 73

UND 75,

Northern Colorado 68

NC 16 13 11 28—68

UND 17 20 15 23—75

Northern Colorado—Krysta Leger-Walker 0-4 0-2 0, Savannah Scott 7-11 5-5 19, Savannah Smith 3-22 3-6 9, Courtney Smith 6-11 2-2 14, Kianna Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Kristen Kramer 3-5 1-2 8, Mandy Karako 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Longwell 5-10 3-3 18, Abby Kain 0-1 0-0 0

UND—Makailah Dyer 5-12 6-10 17, Grace Sawatzke 2-3 1-2 5, Bailey Strand 0-1 0-0 0, Lexi Klabo 2-9 3-4 7, Fallyn Freije 4-9 0-0 8, Chastity Franklin 1-1 1-2 3, Leah Szabla 2-7 9-12 13, Jill Morton 2-6 2-3 6, samantha Roscoe 6-8 0-0 14, Ellie Ripplinger 0-0 0-0 0, Kaila Burroughs 1-1 0-0 2

Three-pointers—UND 3-12 (Dyer 1-3, Strand 0-1, Klabo 0-1, Szabla 0-2, Morton 0-2, Roscoe 2-3), Northern Colorado 6-29 (Leger-Walker 0-2, Scott 0-1, S. Smith 0-13, Williams 0-1, Kramer 1-3, Longwell 5-9); rebounds—UND 53 (Dyer 11, Sawatzke 1, Strand 2, Klabo 9, Freije 6, Franklin 3, Szabla 6, Morton 1, Roscoe 3, Burroughs 1), Northern Colorado 29 (Leger-Walker 5, Scott 4, S. Smith 3, C. Smith 7, Williams 3, Kramer 3, Karako 1, Longwell 2); assists—UND 13 (Dyer 3, Sawatzke 2, Freije 2, Szabla 4, Morton 1, Roscoe 1), Northern Colorado 14 (Scott 3, S. Smith 6, C. Smith 1, Longwell 4)

