East Grand Forks, Warroad advance in Section 8A boys hockey

Crookston took a 1-0 lead into the third period when Zach Markovich scored from the right circle at the 10:19 mark in the second.

The Green Wave, were unable to score on four power play opportunities in the first two periods. "Usually, 1-for-4 is pretty good for a high school team on the power play,'' Green Wave coach Scott Koberinski said. "We've been an average team on the power play. And we weren't getting that.''

The average was raised in the third period. Coby Stauss tied the score just 58 seconds into the period on a power play, scoring from the right side of the net. Then, skating with a man advantage, the Wave's Bauer Brown walked out from behind the net and, in a crowd, scored the go-ahead goal.

"Our coaches kept telling us to get guys in front of the net, to stick with our game play,'' said Brown, who also scored an empty-net goal in the final minute. We got the first one in and it seemed to open things up.

"We ran into a pretty hot goalie those first two periods.''

The Pirates' Cade Valentine finished with 34 saves, 24 more than Green Wave goalie Tucker Brown.

"Cade came to play,'' Pirates coach Josh Hardy said. "He was our best player. He really stifled and frustrated them for awhile.''

Crookston closed its season with an 11-16-0 record. Senior High takes a 16-8-2 record into Thursday's 8A championship game at 7 p.m. against Warroad.

Warroad 4, Thief River Falls 2

Max Marvin can't remember his last hat trick. But he had a timely one Saturday.

Marvin scored the final three goals as Warroad erased a 2-0 deficit after two periods and advanced to the title game.

"It's been a long time. I've never had one in high school,'' Marvin, a junior defenseman, said. "It was probably back in bantams.

"We needed to generate some offense.''

Goals by Brady Anderson in the first period and Christian Larson in the second had given the Prowlers a 2-0 edge going into the third period.

Beau Wilmer got the Warriors on the scoreboard, scoring short-handed from a tough angle in the left circle.

Then it was Marvin off a faceoff, skating in to score high from the slot for a 2-2 tie. He broke the tie at 12:24, then capped the scoring with a long empty netter.

"I was hoping somebody would step up,'' Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said. "Max has scored a lot of points for us. We always tell the kids put the puck on the net and good things will happen.

"We were tentative in the first two periods, not being aggressive or generating any offense. We got aggressive in the third and they had a tough time clearing the puck.''