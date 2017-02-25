On Saturday, for the individual portion, she improved her performance by almost a full point, earning a 9.533 on her way to the state all-around championship.

"Before (Friday's) routine, all I heard from my coaches as teammates was that I needed to do good, and I needed to do this and that. And I wasn't thinking that I needed to be me and stay calm," Red Wing said. "I overpowered everything, and today I was singing and dancing, and just before that routine I felt confident."

Red Wing ended with 38.250 points — her highest total of the season — and took home event championships on the uneven bars (9.783) and the vault (9.617). She placed second on the floor and was fifth on the balance beam (9.317).

"She was kind of hurt last year. This year, she had a dream, and she did it," Bismarck head coach Linda Grina said, referencing Red Wing's 10th-place finish in the all-around last season. "She was just relaxed and focused on today instead of yesterday."

Finishing behind Red Wing in the all-around was Dickinson High freshman Ayanna Fossum, who tallied 38.150 points, just .100 off of Red Wing's score. Fossum came away with the floor exercise championship (9.633) and was second behind Red Wing on the bars (9.600) and the vault (9.550). She was fourth on the beam (9.367).

"I knew coming in it was going to be close. It was just going to be about whoever hit it," Fossum said. "I calculated it in my head the whole time, and I knew what I needed on vault (her last event), and I just did the best I could and had fun with it."

Bismarck High freshman Kate Dillman scored 37.167 in the all-around for third place, giving the Demons two of the top three spots.

"I sprained my ankle really bad last year, so I wasn't really to the fullest. I just wanted to come back and hope for the best," Dillman said. "It's very special for both of us because we're both so young, and I think that we both trained hard to get to where we are."

The East Region made an appearance in the top five of the all-around podium thanks to Valley City sophomore Michaela Thibert with 36.600 points. Her highest placing in any event was the bars, where she scored 9.367 for third place.

Jamestown eighth-grader Rachel Schiele took fifth place in the all-around with 36.483 points, and Minot seventh-grader Bella Price and sophomore Olivia Schoffstall tied for sixth with 36.200. Anna Suppes, a junior from Fargo, Davies was eighth (36.183), freshman Morgan Salwei of Bismarck High was ninth (35.967) and Dickinson sophomore Meghan Ackerman rounded out the top 10 (35.633).

North Dakota State Individual Championships

Results Saturday, Dickinson High School

All around

1, Julia Red Wing, Bismarck High, 38.250. 2, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 38.150. 3, Kate Dillman, Bismarck High, 37.167. 4, Michaela Thibert, Valley City, 36.600. 5, Rachel Schiele, Jamestown, 36.483. 6-tie, Bella Price, Minot; Olivia Schoffstall, Minot, 36.200. 8, Anna Suppes, Fargo Davies, 36.183. 9, Morgan Salwei, Bismarck High, 35.967. 10, Meghan Ackerman, Dickinson, 35.633. 11, Maggie Ridley, Jamestown, 35.483. 12, Brinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson, 35.267. 13-tie, Haley Nelson, Jamestown; Faith Beck, Dickinson, 35.250. 15-tie, Taylor Decoteau, Bismarck Century; Jocey Kriewald, Valley City, 35.217.

Vault

1, Red Wing, BHS, 9.617. 2, Fossum, DHS, 9.550. 3, Dillman, BHS, 9.450. 4-tie, Schoffstall, Minot; Ackerman, DHS, 9.383. 6, Schumacher, DHS, 9.317. 7, Thibert, VC, 9.267. 8, Kriewald, VC, 9.250. 9, Olivia Spengler, Minot, 9.167. 10, Taylor Johnson, VC, 9.133. 11-tie, Maddy Mandan, JHS; Grace Anderson, VC, 9.083. 13, Price, Minot, 9.033. 14, Suppes, Fargo Davies, 9.000. 15, Beck, DHS, 8.967.

Uneven bars

1, Red Wing, BHS, 9.783. 2, Fossum, DHS, 9.600. 3, Thibert, VC, 9.367. 4, Ellica Stugelmeyer, Bismarck Legacy, 9.300. 5, Dillman, BHS, 9.183. 6, Ackerman, DHS, 9.117. 7, Beck, DHS. 9.100. 8, Nelson, JHS, 9.083. 9, R. Schiele, JHS, 8.983. 10, Schoffstall, Minot, 8.917. 11, Madison Deics, Bismarck Legacy, 8.883. 12, Hannah Sorenson, VC, 8.817. 13, Brooklyn Morris, Bismarck Century, 8.800. 14, Grace Shanklin, Minot, 8.783. 15, Salwei, BHS, 8.783.

Balance beam

1, R. Schiele, JHS, 9.533. 2, Johnson, VC, 9.517. 3, Suppes, Fargo Davies, 9.417. 4, Fossum, DHS, 9.367. 5, Red Wing, BHS, 9.317. 6, Dillman, BHS, 9.283. 7, Salwei, BHS, 9.183. 8, Rylee Bowers, Mandan, 8.933. 9-tie, Thibert, VC; Price, Minot, 8.917. 11, Ridley, JHS, 8.900. 12, Olivia Olson, VC, 8.850. 13, Morris, Bismarck Century, 8.783. 14, Alexis Triebenbach, JHS, 8.750. 15, Hannah Schiele, JHS, 8.733.

Floor exercise

1, Fossum, DHS, 9.633. 2, Red Wing, BHS, 9.533. 3, Price, Minot, 9.500. 4, Nelson, JHS, 9.283. 5, Schoffstall, Minot, 9.267. 6, Dillman, BHS, 9.250. 7-tie, R. Schiele, JHS; Salwei, BHS, 9.200. 9, Ridley, JHS, 9.167. 10, H. Schiele, JHS, 9.133. 11, Suppes, Fargo Davies, 9.083. 12-tie, Ackerman, DHS; DeCoteau, Bismarck Century; Thibert, VC, 9.050. 15, Sydnee Spivey, Grand Forks, 9.033.