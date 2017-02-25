Blizzard girls win third straight state hockey championship

Top-seeded Bismarck scored all three of its goals on power plays on its way to defeating No. 6-seeded Grand Forks 3-0 on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Scheels Arena. This marks Bismarck's sixth state championship and its fourth in the past five years.

"Obviously we're very satisfied with where our program is at right now," said Bismarck head coach Tim Meyer, who has only won state titles in his three years as head coach. "We try to do a good job with player development and setting a standard with how we want to see kids leave our program. We just want to develop the best athletes we can and put them in these situations in February and then turn them loose."

Grand Forks, which was the first sixth seed to be in a title game in a decade, took Bismarck into a shootout only two weeks earlier. Bismarck wanted to play stronger defensively and get off to a better start this time around.

About nine minutes into the first period, Bismarck's Madisen Swenson and Alysha Hasche crowded the net and took several rebound shots at Grand Forks goalie Quinn Kuntz. One of those shots deflected out to Kenly Anderson with a clear shot mere feet away from the net on a power play.

In the second period, a shot from the left wing was deflected by Kuntz straight to Anderson waiting to shoot it right back for her 11th goal of the season.

"They just started to swarm the net and started to attack," Meyer said. "They were just doing a much better job of being hungry around the net."

Tournament most valuable player Britta Curl wouldn't be denied a goal in the third period, her 41st of the season. Curl took a fastbreak around the left wing, beating Grand Forks defenders to take a shot on goal. Curl went behind the net, took back the deflected puck and took another shot from the right wing, making it this time through traffic and past Kuntz's stick hand.

Kuntz ended the game with 41 saves and was named to the all-tournament team. Skylar Ackerman, who didn't allow a goal in her other tournament appearance in the quarterfinals, recorded 17 saves and another shutout for the Blizzard.

Grand Forks head coach Alex Hedlund said the nerves of her team and Bismarck's title experience was the difference.

"Underclassmen, we told them to watch the celebration, take a look at it and let it sink in," she said. "Let it sting for a little bit but remember it so when we come back next season we have that in the back of our minds."

Curl, who's now been a part of five state title teams, said a great deal of offseason work went into Bismarck's championship-level product.

"We don't try to think about the three-peat. It's a new year," Curl said. "We know how much we've worked for this. It's so important to finish it on a high note."

FIRST PERIOD: 1, B, Anderson (Swenson, Hasche), 8:52, pp.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, B, Anderson (A. German, Swenson), 11:32, pp.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, B, Curl, 7:06, pp.

SAVES: GF, Kuntz 19-16-6--41; B, Ackerman 9-2-6--17.

Senior athlete of the year: Samantha Trana, D, Fargo North-South

All tournament team: Britta Curl, F, Bismarck; Kaitlyn Page, F, Bismarck; Graysen Myers, F, Fargo North-South; Delaney Wolf, D, Bismarck; Samantha Bussman, D, Mandan; Hannah Dorsey, D, Fargo North-South; Grace Emineth, D, Grand Forks; Lucy Morgan, G, Mandan; Quinn Kuntz, G, Grand Forks.

Tournament most valuable player: Bismarck's Britta Curl.