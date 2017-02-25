Almost 50 years passed between undefeated state champions in North Dakota. Grand Forks Central did it in 1966-67 and Grand Forks Red River did it in 2015-16.

Now, the 27-0 Knights have made it back-to-back perfect seasons for Grand Forks. Central won its 26th state title and first since 2010.

The final straw for the perfect season was Bismarck High, the West Region's No. 1 seed and the Knights' biggest scare during the regular season.

In the 6-5 Central win in the regular season, the Knights had to overcome a two-goal deficit to pull out the win in the final moments. It was the only time all season Central allowed more than three goals in a game.

In the postseason rematch with Bismarck, the Knights came out firing.

Central took a 3-0 lead quickly in the first period. Olstad tipped a Hunter Moreland shot to make it 1-0, Grant Johnson scored his 29th goal of the year to make it 2-0 and Tyrese Murph smacked in a rebound off a Cole Hanson shot to make it 3-0.

The Demons (21-5 overall) regrouped in the second. Jakob Parisien scored on the power play just 61 seconds into the second period and Eric Pladsen made it a one-goal game at 3:35 of the second period.

But that would be all of the offense for Bismarck High, which lost in the state championship to an undefeated Grand Forks school for the second year in a row.

Seth Towers bumped the lead back to 4-2 on a goal off a faceoff at 12:38 of the second period. Then, Olstad scored on his backhand for his second of the game at 1:01 of the third period to put the game away.

Boe Bjorge and Mitchel Idalski tacked on late goals for the final margin.