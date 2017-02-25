Saturday's local clipboard

Red River senior Luke LaMoine notched two goals in the victory, while Minot's lone goal came from Kyler Stenberg in 13:34 of the second period.

Mason Salquist, Braden Costello, Jace Lunski and Riley Thingvold also scored goals for Red River, which outshot Minot 50-17.

Red River goalie Jacob Mehlhoff made 16 saves.

Red River closed the season at 23-4.

Warroad nabs third place

ST. PAUL—Madison Oelkers netted a hat trick as Warroad downed Northfield on Saturday to claim third place in the Minnesota state Class A girls hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

Oelkers scored two goals in the first period, at 16:26 and 16:55 to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.

CJ Lanctot, Kaitlyn Kotlowski and Danika Huerd also scored for Warroad.

In goal, Warroad's Emma Brunelle finished with 28 saves.

UND softball drops two

AUBURN, Ala.—The UND softball team went 0-2 during Saturday's Tiger Invitational doubleheader against No. 13-ranked James Madison University and UMass Lowell.

UND's first opponent of the day, James Madison, blanked the Hawks 8-0. Their second, UMass Lowell, downed the Hawks 10-2. Mary Martin and Marina Marzolino scored UND's runs.

UND will play its final game of the invitational today against Yale.

UND dropped to 6-8.

Rygh leads KnightRiders

FARGO—Brayden Rygh's second-place showing in the 500 freestyle highlighted the Grand Forks KnightRiders' showing in Saturday's East Region meet.

Rygh finished the 500 in 5:09.59, five seconds off the pace. Rygh also finished third in the 200 freestyle.

Fargo North won the meet with 443 points. Grand Forks finished sixth with 233 points.

Rygh also was named to the all-conference team.

Fargo Shanley 62, GF Central 48

FARGO—Jake Reinholz scored 16 points to lead Fargo Shanley past Grand Forks Central on Saturday night in an East Region play-in game.

The loss ends Central's season.

Central trailed 31-23 at the half.

The Knights received 17 points from Debyn Johnson and 10 from Jacob Ohnstad.

"We hung in there and played pretty hard," said Central coach Dan Carlson. "We made a run in first half to keep it close. Turnovers kind of got us second half."