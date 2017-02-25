Search
    Omaha downs UND 3-0 to earn split in NCHC series

    By Wayne Nelson Today at 9:53 p.m.

    Omaha received goals from David Pope, Riley Alferd and Austin Ortega to down UND 3-0 on Saturday night in a National Collegiate Hockey Conference game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

    The teams split their NCHC series.

    UND completes its regular season next weekend at Miami.

    Omaha 3,

    UND 0

    First period—1. OMA, David Pope 13 (Luc Snuggerud 19, Austin Ortega 25) 8:45 (pp). Penalties—Riley Alferd, OMA, tripping, 5:35; Trevor Olson, UND, boarding, 8:03; Lukas Buchta, OMA, slashing, 19:21; Shane Gersich, UND, cross-checking, 19:21

    Second period—No scoring. Penalties—Ludvig Hoff, UND, cross-checking, 5:04; Justin Parizek, OMA, slashing, 7:54; Cole Smith, UND, roughing, 16:45; Grant Gallo, OMA, roughing, 16:45

    Third period—2. OMA, Riley Alferd 3 (Ortega 26) 5:43; 3. OMA, Ortega 18 (Ryan Jones 5) 17:59 (en). Penalties—Fredrik Olofsson, OMA, tripping, 3:19; Snuggerud, OMA, playing without a helmet, 9:18; Tyson Jost, UND, elbowing, 18:42

    Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 5-8-11—24; OMA: Evan Weninger 6-1-15—22

    Penalties-minutes—UND 6-12, OMA 6-12

    Power plays—UND 0-4, OMA 1-3

    Attendance—11,922

    Referees—Scott Bokal and Dan Dreger

    Wayne Nelson
    Nelson is the sports editor of the Herald
    WNelson@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1268
