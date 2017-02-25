Twins linked to Dominican shortstop Marte

Switch-hitting shortstop Jelfrey Marte has been "linked to the Twins," according to Baseball America, with an expected signing bonus of about $3 million. Officially, agreements cannot be reached until July 2, but teams have long reached early "understandings" with the so-called buscones or trainers of the top young talents in the country.

Twins officials declined comment, but a Dominican Republic-based source with direct knowledge confirmed the Twins are "favorites," while cautioning that "it's not done yet." Marte's bonus ultimately should end up north of $2 million, the source predicted.

Currently, Marte trails only fellow Dominican shortstop Wander Franco, another switch hitter whom the Tampa Bay Rays are projected to sign for close to $4 million.

Two years ago, the Twins stepped out to sign Dominican shortstop Wander Javier for $4 million. Javier, now 18, was ranked No. 13 in the Twins' system by Baseball America in its most recent listing.

A nagging hamstring injury limited Javier to nine games in the Dominican Summer League last season.

Although signing Javier forced the Twins to go slightly beyond their international bonus allotment under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, they are among six teams with a hard cap of $5.25 million to spend on the amateur international market.

Last month's opening of a $19 million Twins academy in Boca Chica, shared with the Philadelphia Phillies, is expected to increase the Twins' ability to compete for top young talent in the prospect-rich country.

"It's top of the line," said Twins pitcher Ervin Santana, who attended the Jan. 17 ribbon-cutting along with Twins teammates Miguel Sano, Jorge Polanco and Danny Santana. "The kids down there are very excited about it. They're hungry to play there. The facility is bigger, and the stadium and the batting cages are very cool-looking."

As part of the arms race for Dominican teen talent, the Twins constructed a complex that includes a dormitory for 78 players, dining hall, video coaching room and three classrooms for English language and Spanish instruction in high school-level topics.

There's also a 98-seat auditorium.

"I talked to one of the trainers that went back to the Dominican, and he told me everybody's excited about it and everybody's happy," Ervin Santana said. "That should help a lot. In the Dominican we don't have the kind of stadiums they're building right now. The young kids are going to be very excited to have a chance to experience that (academy). It's going to be easier for them to field groundballs, that's for sure."

Rusty Hughes

Phil Hughes' spring debut against the Boston Red Sox was pretty much what he expected.

"Felt like it had been 8½ months," said the Twins right-hander, who hadn't faced outside competition since a line drive broke his leg last June 9. "Nothing compares to getting on a mound with people in the stands and facing what figures to be pretty close to an Opening Day lineup on a pretty good team. I was a little shaky early, trying to find my command."

Topping out at 90 mph with his fastball and pitching at 88-89 mph, Hughes uncharacteristically fell behind with ball one to the first five hitters. He threw 62 percent of his 29 pitches for strikes in two innings, gave up four hits, including two wind-blown doubles off the wall in the first inning, and induced no swing-and-miss strikes.

The biggest test came when a slimmed-down Pablo Sandoval dropped a bunt toward third to start the second. After warding off shock, Hughes pounced and threw out Sandoval by half a step.

"It was a bang-bang play," Hughes said. "That was probably the last thing I was expecting there. I thought he was doing the old high school trick where you wag the bat and pull it back for the first pitch, but he actually laid one down. I had to kind of get moving there for a second."

Translator wars

Byung Ho Park is auditioning another candidate to serve as his full-time translator this season. He is Tae Uk You, a 25-year-old senior at the University of Minnesota.

Born in South Korea, You moved to Boston five years ago. A sport management major with a minor in statistics, You transferred to the U after two years at a Boston-area community college.

In Korean years, You is considered to be 26. Infants are considered to be 1 at birth, which means a baby born on Dec. 31 would be considered 2 years old while actually being 2 days old.

Park, born July 10, 1986, is considered to be 31 back home.

Say it right

Twins reliever Buddy Boshers made 37 outings last season in the majors, but he still heard his name mispronounced by the new public-address announcer at Hammond Stadium for Friday's opener.

Rather than "Bo-SHEARS," as it's properly pronounced, Boshers was introduced as "BOSH-ers." Maybe the confusion was due to Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher's recent appearance in the Super Bowl.

"That's all right; I'm used to it," Boshers said. "When I was in high school, the PA guy in Hoover, Ala., called me Bubby Boo-SHAY. The next time I came up, he fixed it and called me Bobby Bashers."

