Crookston took a 1-0 lead into the third period after Zach Markovich scored at the 10:19 mark of the second period.

But power-play goals by Coby Stauss and Bauer Brown in the third period lifted the top-seeded Wave to a 2-1 lead. Brown added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Cade Salentine had 34 saves in goal for the Pirates. Tucker Brown had 10 saves for the Green Wave.

EGF Senior High 3,

Crookston 1

Second period -- 1. CR, Zach Markovich 10:19

Third period -- 2. EGF, Coby Stauss (Bauer Brown) :58; 3. EGF, Brown (Hunter Olson, Nick Lund) 5:01; 4. EGF, Brown (Lund) 16:05

Goalie saves -- CR: Cade Salentine 34; EGF: Tucker Brown 10