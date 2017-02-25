Senior High rallies to beat Crookston in 8A hockey semifinals
THIEF RIVER FALLS -- East Grand Forks Senior High rallied to defeat Crookston 3-1 here Saturday night in the semifinals of the Minnesota Section 8A boys high school hockey tournament.
Crookston took a 1-0 lead into the third period after Zach Markovich scored at the 10:19 mark of the second period.
But power-play goals by Coby Stauss and Bauer Brown in the third period lifted the top-seeded Wave to a 2-1 lead. Brown added an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Cade Salentine had 34 saves in goal for the Pirates. Tucker Brown had 10 saves for the Green Wave.
EGF Senior High 3,
Crookston 1
Second period -- 1. CR, Zach Markovich 10:19
Third period -- 2. EGF, Coby Stauss (Bauer Brown) :58; 3. EGF, Brown (Hunter Olson, Nick Lund) 5:01; 4. EGF, Brown (Lund) 16:05
Goalie saves -- CR: Cade Salentine 34; EGF: Tucker Brown 10