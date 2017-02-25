Seniors deliver

With her parentals' appearance and singing along to the anthem, Roscoe said she was inspired. It showed on the court as she scored 14 points in just 22 minutes of playing time as UND defeated Northern Colorado 75-68 to remain alone atop the Big Sky standings.

"Senior Night brings on a lot of emotions," Roscoe said. "All of us seniors were fired up. And it was special to see the fans stand up and respect my country's anthem. Hearing it got my emotions and adrenalin going."

She wasn't alone in strong senior performances. UND's other two seniors honored were Makailah Dyer with a team-high 17 points and Leah Szabla with 13. The seniors were the only Fighting Hawks to reach double figures.

"Sam has been tremendous," UND coach Travis Brewster said. "She bought into her role of being selfless and coming in off the bench. She's a mismatch problem, too, because she's pretty versatile."

Mismatches mostly come from the fact that she's 6-foot-3 but her offensive strength is her outside shooting touch. Saturday was no exception as she was 6 of 8 from the field, including a 2-of-3 showing on 3-pointers.

"I'm supposed to go down to the block at times, but I try not too," Roscoe said.

If the senior frontliners took care of the scoring, the UND guards did the heavy lifting on the defensive end. They held UNC leading scorer Savannah Smith to nine points, seven fewer than her average. But the more telling number is that the Fighting Hawks defenders held her to 3 of 22 shooting from the field, including 0 of 13 on 3-pointers. Entering the fourth quarter, Smith was 0 of 16 from the field.

"What I like about our team right now is that they're playing together," Brewster said. "It's not always pretty, but they stick together. And I'm proud of how they handled things in the last few minutes."

UND took a permanent lead at 17-16 in the first quarter, then methodically lengthened the lead to eight points at halftime and 12 through three quarters. The Bears made one spurt, climbing within five points with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. But UND responded with eight consecutive points for a 65-52 lead and was not seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Northern Colorado (20-7, 12-4) was led in scoring by Savannah Scott with 19 points, Katie Longwell with 18 and Courtney Smith with 14. The Bears shot 36 percent from the field to UND's 44 percent and were outrebounded 53-29.

With the win, UND remained alone in first place in the Big Sky Conference with a 14-2 record and is 19-8 overall. The Fighting Hawks are guaranteed a first-round bye and no lower than a No. 3 seed in the conference's tournament, which determines the Big Sky team that receives a berth in the NCAA tournament.

UND finishes the regular season this week with games at Sacramento State and Portland State, both in the lower half of the Big Sky standings. A sweep would give the Hawks sole possession of the conference's regular season title.