Bismarck downs Grand Forks 3-0 in state girls hockey title game
FARGO—Kenley Anderson scored two goals while Brita Curl added another as Bismarck downed the Grand Forks KnightRiders 3-0 on Saturday in the championship game of the North Dakota state girls hockey tournament at Scheels Arena.
All three Bismarck goals came on the power play.
Grand Forks goalie Quinn Kuntz stopped 41 shots.
The Blizzard outshot Grand Forks 44-17.
The game was a rematch of the 2015 state championship game, also won by Bismarck.