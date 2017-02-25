The win keeps UND in first place in the Big Sky Conference women's basketball standings with two games to play.

Makailah Dyer led UND with 17 points and 11 rebounds. It was the senior's first double-double of her career.

UND improved to 14-2 in the Big Sky and 19-8 overall. Northern Colorado dropped to 12-4 and 20-7.

UND closes out the regular season with games Wednesday at Sacramento State and Friday at Portland State.

UND will play in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky tournament March 8 in Reno, Nev.