Central downs Fargo South in East Region play-in

Anderson continued her late-season offensive surge. She totaled 72 points in Central's first 18 games (4.0 average). In her last four games, Anderson had 11,13 and 16 points prior to Saturday's total, giving her a 15.3 average in that span.

"I think I've just started looking more for my shot lately,'' Anderson said. "And my teammates are looking for me and getting me the ball.

"After I scored 11 against Red River, my confidence has kept going up. Before that, I'd miss a few shots and get down on myself. But I realized that everybody is going to miss some shots.''

Anderson and Lauren Dub were spark plugs in a late first-half run that gave the Knights a 34-14 intermission lead. Central pulled away from a 15-9 lead with a 19-5 run in the final 9:48 of the half.

"We've struggled to put together many runs like that,'' Central coach D.J. Burris said. "We were doing a good job on defense and boxing out on the boards.''

Anderson had seven points and Dub eight, including a pair of treys, in the run.

"Amber's always been a good shooter,'' Burris said. "We've been waiting for this to happen for her. We've told her we need her to shoot more. And the shots started dropping for her. Confidence goes a long way.

"Getting more balance is huge. At times, our girls were looking too much for Lauren and Liz (Dub). Now Amber is scoring consistently in double figures, and Carolyn Smith and Megan Schumacher have shown they can do that, too.''

Twin sisters Lauren and Liz Dub added 18 and 11 points, respectively, while Schumacher finished with nine.

Central never relinquished its double-figure lead in the second half. South rallied to as close as 53-40, only to see Central close on an 18-3 run.

The young Bruins closed with a 1-21 record. Seventh-grade Adie Wagner's 14 points led the team, with Kierstenn Aguilar adding 10. Of South's 43 points, 28 came from middle school students.