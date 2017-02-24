Bismarck High clips Red River in overtime

"Gutty," Bismarck coach Mike Peluso said. "I think our conditioning took over. Our guys took over when the game reached the late hours."

The Demons advance to the championship against unbeaten Grand Forks Central at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Pressure is on them," Peluso said. "We have to try to put them on their heels. We're playing with house money. We're not supposed to be there. They're supposed to win, and they've been touted that way all year."

Bismarck High has reached the state title game for the fifth time in nine years. The Demons have one state title in that span, coming in 2014.

The Demons, who lost to Red River in last year's state title game, were beat 7-1 by the Roughriders earlier this year.

But the tables turned in the state semifinals.

Bismarck High's T.J. Irey scored a first-period goal when he slipped behind the Red River defense and shot while diving toward the net. His 29th goal of the season beat Red River goalie Nate Bradbury up high at 1:30 of the first period.

The Riders drew even at 1-1 at 2:56 of the second period. Red River forward Luke LaMoine forced a deep turnover and came in free on Bismarck goalie Zach Kessler. LaMoine slipped the puck five hole.

Red River took the lead with a power-play goal midway through the second period. Sophomore Tyler Savage scored on a cross-ice pass from Mason Salquist after a scrum in the slot caused the Demons to get out of position.

The Demons sent the game to overtime with a power-play goal by Grayden Stone, who made it 2-2 at 2:13 of the third period.

Red River, 22-4, hadn't lost to a team other than Grand Forks Central since Bismarck High beat the Roughriders 2-1 in the state tournament quarterfinals in 2015.

"We went hard and (I) don't fault our effort," Red River coach Bill Chase said. "We had our chances and just didn't bury it. Bismarck went hard and it was up and down. Someone had to win it but it wasn't us."

Bismarck High 3,

GF Red River 2

First period—1. BHS, T.J. Irey (Jakob Parisien) 1:30

Second period—2. RR, Luke LaMoine 2:56; 3. RR, Tyler Savage (Mason Salquist, Braden Costello) 7:19

Third period—4. BHS, Grayden Stone (Caleb Petrie, Eric Pladsen) 2:13

Overtime—5. BHS, Ryan Clancy 5:37

Goalie saves—RR: Nate Bradbury 10-9-6-2—27; BHS: Zach Kessler 9-19-8-3—39