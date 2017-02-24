Friday's local scoreboard

Crosby-Ironton 52, Hinckley-Finlayson 51

McGregor 96, Laporte 76

Maple Valley 53, Enderlin 46

Oak Grove 96, Lisbon 67

Beulah 69, Hazen 28

Richland 61, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 41

Hettinger-Scranton 53, Beach 51

Central Cass 57, Tri-State 44

N.D. District 5

Oakes 61, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 51

Ellendale 59, Midkota 43

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 74, Barnes County North 54

N.D. District 9

Flasher 50, New Salem-Almont 33

Standing Rock/Selfridge 66, Grant County 30

N.D. District 11

Westhope-Newburg 69, Drake-Anamoose 68

Rugby 77, Nedrose 49

Towner-Granville-Upham 86, Velva-Sawyer 78

N.D. District 12

Our Redeemer's 73, South Prairie 37

Berthold Lewis & Clark 64, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 37

Minot Ryan 75, Glenburn 15

Des Lacs-Burlington 80, Surrey 55

N.D. District 15

Parshall 53, Trenton 18

New Town 82, Watford City 80

Trinity Christian 66, Mandaree 57

Lewis and Clark-North Shore 64, White Shield 53

N.D. District 16

Powers Lake 68, Divide County 43

Stanley 93, Tioga 65

Goodridge-Grygla 86,

Sacred Heart 70

G-G 39 47-86

SAC 39 31-70

Goodridge-Grygla—Blaine Kriel 34, Tyler Stinar 12, Hogan Lundeen 2, Dylan Walker 16, Cameron Naeseth 2, Dylan Manderud 4, Ben Groven 16

Sacred Heart—Noah Chine 7, Evan Sczepanski 5, Jordan Tomkinson 25, Brenden Bethke 15, Ian Evavold 1, Jack Gerber 13, John Bergman 4

Warroad 44,

Badger-G-MR 39

BAD 18 21-39

WAR 20 24-44

Badger-G-MR—Adam Benke 6, Brandon Sorenson 5, Conner Graff 12, Austin Aune 6, Jake Taggart 4, Dylan Heggedal 4, Shaun Waage 2

Warroad—Phillip Ness 16, Tyler Fox 3, Tommy Vilayphone 2, Jeff Shoen 4, Isaac Falk-Stoskopf 11, Clay Heppner 7, Kyle Spenst 1

Stephen-Argyle 84,

Climax-Fisher 42

S-A 38 46-84

C-F 27 15-42

Stephen-Argyle—Hunter Yutrzenka 29, Stoene Spilde 16, Kyler Szczepanski 5, Zak Gerszewski 2, Chris McGlynn 4, Tom Gryskiewicz 7, Zac Fincher 9, Isaac Mills 12

Climax-Fisher—Brady Klein 3, Paul Gapp 24, Pelon Pruneda 8, Tristan Rowley 2, Matt Nesvig 1, Hayden Reitmeier 4

Kittson Co. Central 58,

Norman Co. West 55

KCC 25 33-58

NCW 34 21-55

Kittson Co. Central—Spencer Billings 2, Trevor Coffield 18, Bryden Swenson 12, Zach Johnson 15, Andrew Christenson 4, Jadyn Swenson 7

Norman Co. West—Dustin Beliles 6, Evan Borgen 6, Steele Armstrong 4, Preston Gwyn 16, Bailey Spaeth 9, Miguel Garcia 3, Verdis Barber 5, Kyle Hellerud 6

Waubun 74,

Mahnomen 68

WAU 28 46-74

MAH 37 31-74

Waubun—Dion Bower 5, Mason Bartos 13, Peyton Syverson 17, Treston Spalla 14, Dayton Makey 25,

Mahnomen—Jon Starkey 17, Logan Kettner 4, Sonny Wadena 5, Brian Schoenborn 4, Lucas Clark-Burnette 8, Jameson Beckman 17, Buster Walker 13

Bagley 60,

Roseau 46

BAG 29 31-60

ROS 19 27-46

Bagley—Zachary Lykins 15, Isaac Tierney 4, James Hvezda 5, Tannen Agnes 2, Nicholas Kaiser 4, Lamarco Pemberton 2, Scott Lundsten 8, Dawson Eck 16, Nick Anderson 4

Roseau—Eric Hoffer 2, Ryden Jacobson 9, Nels Braaten 11, Nate Corbit 6, Jacob LePard 15, Kody Loken 2, Jacob Lindemann 1

Thief River Falls 63,

Northern Freeze 45

TRF 32 31-63

NFR 20 25-45

Thief River Falls—Brady Hoffard 14, Blake Boen 12, Will Anderson 9, Payton Graham 2, Tayton Zutz 2, Derick Newland 12, Landon Kruckeberg 6, Kelby Jobe 2, McKenzie McCullough 4

Northern Freeze—Eli Johnson 4, Zak Anderson 7, Cole Anderson 3, Connor Sorenson 20, Wyatt Bannerman 2, Sawyer Nelson 9

May-Port-CG 70,

Cavalier 31

MAY 23 24 11 12--70

CAV 11 5 6 9--31

Mayville-Portland-CG—Ryan Klath 7, Reese Hanson 16, Garrett Johnson 9, Ian Chandler 26, Tristan Beck 7, Preston Edinger 2, Nick Rexine 3

Cavalier—Colton Ratchenski 3, Conley Carrier 3, Jayden Wheeling 4, Andre Carrier 9, Gabe Hartje 5, Kooper Heinke 7

Hatton-Northwood 64,

Drayton-V-E 45

H-N 15 8 20 21--64

DVE 7 15 10 13--45

Hatton-Northwood—Connor Konschak 11, Mavrik Hedland 3, Avery Thorsgard 12, Dylan Thompson 4, Ben Johnson 25, Colby Rostvet 1,

Austin Adamsen 7, Alex Wolf 1

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg—Gaven Prigge 2, Saylor Jenson 8, Steven McCollum 13, Shawn Olson 8, Adam Oberg 6, Christian DuBois 2, Brendan Durand 4, Simon Burrell 2

Hillsboro-CV 81,

Finley-S/H-P 39

FIN 11 10 15 3--39

HCV 26 23 28 4--81

Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page—Max Stromsodt 4, Ethan Brown 23, Timothy Erickson 2, Jackson Kamrud 7, Connor Flaten 3

Hillsboro-Central Valley—Tanner Linnell 10, Benjamin Dryburgh 8, Kyle Henningsgard 3, Carson Henningsgard 8, Gavin Longhorne 2, Austin Reed 15, Cade Baesler 8, Landen Reed 4, Jack Camrud 13

Griggs Co. Central 50,

North Border 47

GCC 11 8 15 16--50

NBO 12 12 7 16--47

Griggs County Central—Eric Salvesen 11, Trevor Gravseth 3, Cord LaPlant 2, Rylan Briss 17, Isaac Smith 7, Evan Trostad 6, Tanner Haugen 4

North Border—Josh Wilmer 2, Andrew Lee 10, Evan Emerson 12, Michael Fraser 5, Martin Bjornstad 8, Matthew Greendahl 10

Larimore 43,

Park River/F-L 25

PAR 6 6 8 4--25

LAR 10 5 20 8--43

Park River/Fordville-Lankin—Dylan Chally 3, Jace Jehlicka 8, Landon Wood 4, Adam Zavalney 5, Jordan Omlie 4, Nathan Zavalney 1

Larimore—Royce Verkuehlen 2, Jacob Tupa 9, Jason Farrell 18, Trevor Elfman 6, Luke Tupa 8

Thompson 55,

Midway-Minto 45

M-M 12 10 14 9--45

THO 13 11 12 19--55

Midway-Minto—Julian Schuster 5, Dominic Schuster 14, Aiden Robberstad 2, Noah Altendorf 7, Trenton Eliason 8, Ogden Wasylow 9

Thompson—Cadyn Schwabe 17, Cole Sorby 2, Calen Schwabe 12, Tyler Hegg 12, Devan Praska 8, Hayden Overby 4

District 7 tournament

In Devils Lake, N.D.

Friday's first round

Dakota Prairie 69,

Warwick 52

DAK 11 20 19 19--69

WAR 14 14 14 10--52

Dakota Prairie—Tyler Loe 27, Hunter Sand 18, Bryce Trenda 6,Alex Otto 5, Nick Gronaas 2, Jarrett Ressler 11

Warwick—Jerry Lenoir 21, Kyle Littleghost 13, Joel Redfox 14, Paul Thiele 2, Jackson Delorme 2

New Rockford-Sheyenne 61,

Lakota 43

LAK 11 8 7 17--43

NRS 17 14 9 21--61

Lakota—Colton Berg 6, Jake Leininger 2, Nathan Steffan 1, Rick Ybarra 2, Hunter Gibson 10, Brandon Phan 2, Phillip Steffan 4, Jaden Varnson 12, Logan Schuh 4

New Rockford-Sheyenne—Jack Schaefer 13, Chance Brenno 2, Cole Myhre 6, Wilson Howard 6, Tyrus Smith 17, Tucker Longnecker 2, Bo Belquist 6, Ted Allmaras 7, Nathan Holzwarth 2

Harvey-Wells County 47,

Benson County 45

BEN 10 11 11 13--45

HWC 12 9 9 17--47

Benson County—Will Rice 2, Spencer Olson 13, Kadin Neppl 2, Keaton Nelsen 18, Reed Eberle 4, Garret Tandeski 6

Harvey-Wells County—Benjamin Bertsch 8, Trevor Schimke 4, Jarett Anderson 2, Payton Granger 10, Eric Keller 6, Hunter Ripplinger 2, Parker Granger 15

Today

Loser-out—Lakota vs. Benson County, 5 p.m.

Championship semifinals—Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Dakota Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Harvey-Wells County, 8 p.m.

Monday

Loser-out, region-qualifiers, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

District 8 tournament

In Langdon, N.D.

Friday's first round

Rolla 58,

Langdon-E-M 51

ROL 12 16 12 18--58

LAN 10 13 18 10--51

Langdon-Edmore-Munich—Jacob Delvo 11, Simon Romfo 2, Braden Harder 11, Ordale Mostad 2, Henry Gorneau 15, Grant Romfo 7, Alex Lowery 3

Rolla—Jared Loing 13, Brody Cahill 21, Garrett Munro 1, Alex Abrahamson 4, Kody Schlenvogt 13, Grant Munro 1, Austin Soukup 5

Dunseith 73,

Rolette-Wolford 61

DUN 25 15 14 19--73

R-W 14 21 14 12--61

Rolette-Wolford—Evan Turney 17, Gabriel Beaver 4, Gabe Leonard 19, Tucker Boucher 16, Dillon Slaubaugh 5

Dunseith—Jarrett DeCoteau 2, Hunter Davis 4, Tanner Keplin 17, Hunter Gladue 16, Antione Rivera 5, Michael Two Hearts 4, Taylor Peltier 22, Teagan Azure 3

Today's semifinals

St. John vs. Rolla, 5 p.m.; North Star vs. Dunseith, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Loser-out, region-qualifier games, 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. East Region

Today's play-in games

Valley City (No. 9 seed) at Fargo South (No. 8), 5:30 p.m.

Wahpeton (No. 10) at Fargo North (No. 7), 2:30 p.m.

GF Central (No. 11) at Fargo Shanley (No. 6), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Valley City/South winner at Fargo Davies (No. 1), 7:30 p.m.

GF Red River (No. 5) at Devils Lake (No. 4), 7 p.m.

Wahpeton/Fargo North winner at West Fargo (No. 2), 7 p.m.

Central/Shanley winner at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 3), 7 p.m.

In Fargo

Friday

Consolation semifinals, 3 and 4:45 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 1:15 and 4:45 p.m.

Championship, 8:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

6

Friday's results

Thief River Falls 89, Perham 82, 4 OT

Northern Freeze 61, Warroad 12

Pelican Rapids 48, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44

Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 74, Lake Park-Audubon 35

Detroit Lakes 74, Crosby-Ironton 58

Breckenridge 51,

Crookston 42

BRE 24 27-51

CRO 25 17-42

Breckenridge—Aijuez 21, madi King 5, Ashtyn Kaehler 2, Carly Vizenor 2, Abby Steckler 8, Ellen Aiguer 2, Chase Vaggie 5, Conley Frederickson 3

Crookston—Bailey Folkers 19, Jenna Porter 3, Kylie Solheim 5, Hailey Seaver 7, Tiffany Hanson 2, Rachel Hefta 3, Kennedy Cwikla 3

Waubun 76,

Mahnomen 36

WAU 52 24-76

MAH 12 24-36

Waubun—Makena Spaeth 15, Veronica Spry 14, Sydney Bly 8, Vanessa Spry 10, Tessa Zima 11, Rachael McArthur 2, Hanna Vanata 14

Mahnomen—Maggie Hedstrom 7, Worms 1, Lindsey Swiers 2, Sydney Clark 14, Abby Large 1, Jessica Refshaw 11

N.D. East Region

Today's play-in games

Fargo South (No. 11 seed) at GF Central (No. 7), 1 p.m.

Fargo North (No. 10) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 7)

Valley City (No. 9) at Devils Lake (No. 8)

Tuesday

Quarterfinals, at highest seeds

The tournament concludes Friday and Saturday in Fargo

N.D. Class B state tournament

At GF Alerus Center

Thursday's quarterfinals

Kindred (No. 2 seed) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 1 p.m.; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2) vs. Grant County, 2:45 p.m.; North Star (No. 1) vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 6:30 p.m.; Watford City (No. 4) vs. Minot Our Redeemer's (No. 5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 8 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A

Tuesday's play-in games

All games 7 p.m.

Mahnomen (No. 9 East) at Blackduck (No. 8 East); Red Lake County Central (No. 9 West) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8 West) at Climax; Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (No. 10 West) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7 West), in Goodridge

Thursday's first round

At Bemidji State—Red Lake (No. 1 East) vs. Mahnomen/Blackduck winner, 6 p.m.; Kelliher-Northome (No. 5 East) vs. Lake of the Woods (No. 4 East), 7:45 p.m.

At Bagley High School—Fosston (No. 2 East) vs. Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7 East), 6 p.m.; Win-E-Mac (No. 6 East) vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3 East), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls NCTC—Stephen-Argyle (No. 1 West) vs. Red Lake CC/Climax-Fisher winner, 6 p.m.; Northern Freeze (No. 5 West) vs. Kittson County Central (No. 4 West), 7:45 p.m.

At Minnesota-Crookston—Sacred Heart (No. 2 West) vs. Goodridge-Grygla/Warren-A-O winner, 6 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 3 West) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (No. 6 West), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls REA

March 4

East subsection semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.; West subsection semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

March 7

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:45 p.m.

March 10

Section 8A championship, 7 p.m.

Prep wrestling

6

Minn. Section 8A

At Dilworth-G-F High School

Here are the matchups for today's championships in the 8A individual tournament following Friday's opening competition.

106—Ashton Clark, Park Rapids, vs. Landon Byer, Frazee; 113—Michael Miller, Frazee, vs. Zander Jenson, Dilworth-G-F; 120—Tanner Schermerhorn, Frazee, vs. Jack Fuchs, Dilworth-G-F; 126—Michael Pollock, Dilworth-G-F, vs. Ben Johnson, United North Central; 132—Tanner Reetz, Frazee, vs. Nolan Booge, Park Rapids; 138—Owen Novacek, Badger-G-MR, vs. Colton Weiland, Crookston; 145—Chandler Mooney, Roseau, vs. Tanner Eischens, Frazee

152—Jared Sunram, Park Rapids, vs. Preston Desrosier, Crookston; 160—Justin Dravis, Park Rapids, vs. Toby Hintzman, United North Central; 170—Blake Skogstad, Roseau, vs. Cody Dravis, Park Rapids; 182—Wyatt Beauchane, Fertile-Beltrami, vs. Jacob Arends, Dilworth-G-F; 195—Dominik Vacura, Badger-G-MR, vs. Jake Wagner, Crookston; 220—Rory Drewes, Frazee, vs. Jacob Bittmann, Park Rapids; 285—Devin Pries, Badger-G-MR, vs. Tony Malikowski, Frazee

Minn. Section 8AA

At Fergus Falls High School

Here are the matchups for today's championships in the 8AA individual tournament following Friday's opening competition.

106—Bryce Golden, Bemidji, vs. Antonio Ortiz, Sauk Centre-Melrose; 113—Ben Naddy, Ottertail Central, vs. Gabe Bellefeuille, Perham; 120—Cade Lundeen, Thief River Falls, vs. Leighton Rach, Perham; 126—Nate Hart, Ottertail Cent., vs. Jon Solum, Bemidji; 132—Jordan Winter, Sauk Centre-M, vs. Ben Nelson, Perham; 138—Dylan Fudge, Perham, vs. Jared Rohloff, MAHACA; 145—Braydon Ortloff, Detroit Lakes, vs. Chance Hinrichs, Bemidji

152—Josh Bernier, Thief River Falls, vs. Austin Baker, Detroit Lakes; 160—Noah Hawkins, Thief River Falls, vs. Evan Guck, Perham; 170—Zachary Peterson, Perham, vs. Zack Walin, Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale; 182—Dawson Kellogg, Perham, vs. Holt Truax, Bertha-H-V; 195—Ty Moser, Perham, vs. Brenan Peralta, Thief River Falls; 220—Ethan Kimber, Bertha-H-V, vs. Sam Wamre, United Clay Becker; 285—Craig Orlando, Bertha-H-V, vs. Xavier Whalen, Bemidji.

Boys hockey

6

N.D. state tournament

In Fargo

Friday's semifinals

Bismarck High 3, GF Red River 2, OT

GF Central 4,

Minot 1

First period—1. GFC, Grant Johnson (Boe Bjorge) 5:45

Second period—2. GFC, Bjorge (Judd Caulfield) 13:20

Third period—3. M, Kyler Stenberg (Logan Braaten) 5:38; 4. GFC, Caulfield (Bjorge) 6:21; 5. GFC, Caulfield (Johnson) 8:02

Goalie saves—M: Odin Nelson 14-13-9—36; GFC: Kaleb Johnson 6-2-8—16

Consolation semifinals

Fargo Davies 4,

Dickinson 1

First period—1. FD, Logan Macziewski (Colton Steiner) 16:41

Second period—2. D, Jerzy Martin 8:52; 3. FD, Ethan Mathson (Zach Paustian, Kyle Altendorf) 11:30; 4. FD, Macziewski (Briar Sylvester) 14:48

Third period—5. FD, Ethan Mathson 15:52

Goalie saves—FD: Jared Winter 12-9-14—35; D: Gabe Vaagen 10-10-4—24

Bismarck Century 5,

Devils Lake 4

First period—1. BC, Nicholas Brown 3:49; 2. DL, Blair Martinson 9:26; 3. DL, Ryyan Reule (Carson Lovin, Mathew Boren) 15:09

Second period—4. DL, Jacob Martin (Boren) 2:24; 5. BC, Kirklan Irey (Carter Bailey) 6:54

Third period—6. DL, Reule 6:24; 7. BC, Cole Christianson (Bailey) 9:24; 8. BC, Irey (Isaiah Thomas) 10:48; 9. BC, Thomas (Jake Yineman) 13:57

Goalie saves—BC: Matthew Schmidt 5-6-4—15, Kolten Kringstad x-x-6—6; DL: Wyatt Ness 7-8-6—21

Today's games

Fifth place, Fargo Davies vs. Bismarck Century, 11 a.m., Farmers Union Insurance Arena

Third place, Red River vs. Minot, 30 minutes after girls third place; Scheels Arena

Championship, Bismarck High vs. GF Central, 5 p.m., Scheels Arena

Minn. Section 8A

In Thief River Falls REA

Today's semifinals

Crookston (No. 5 seed) vs. EGF Senior High (No. 1), 6 p.m.

Thief River Falls (No. 2) vs. Warroad (No. 3), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

Today's semifinals

Brainerd (No. 5 seed) at Moorhead (No. 1), 7 p.m.; Roseau (No. 3) at St. Michael-Albertville (No. 2), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship, 7 p.m., site to be determined

Girls hockey

6

Minn. Class A

state tournament

In Twin Cities, Friday

Championship semifinals

Blake School 4, Northfield 1

St. Paul United 4,

Warroad 2

First period—1. SPU, Maggie Conners (Samantha Burke, Meredit Killian) 3:43; 2. SPU, Conners (Clare Tipler) 15:15

Second period—3. W, Mariah Gardner (Kaitlyn Kotlowski, Karlie Meeker) 5:52; 4. SPU, Bergen Kobienia 9:25

Third period—5. W, Madison Oelkers (Hannah Christian) 7:13; 6. SPU, Conners (Catherine Kerin, Burke) 12:11

Goalie saves—W: Emma Brunelle 16-7-3—26, SPU: Jillian Oncay 4-8-8—20

Today's games

Fifth place, Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Alexandria Area, 10 a.m., Ridder Arena

Third place, Warroad vs. Northfield, 9 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

Championship, St. Paul United vs. Blake School, 4 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

Minn. Class AA

state tournament

In Twin Cities, Friday

Championship semifinals

Blaine 5, Hill-Murray 1

Edina 4,. Eden Prairie 0

Consolation semifinals

Farmington 1, Forest Lake 0

Eastview 4,

Roseau 1

First period—1. EAS, Natalie Snodgrass (Haley Ford, Mary Keating) 4:28; 2. EAS, Mikayla Kelley (unassisted) 9:38

Second period—3. EAS, Snodgrass (unassisted) 1:53; 4. EAS, Ford (Snodgrass, Keating) 12:15

Third period—5. ROS, Kayla Santl (Lindsey Santl, Maddie Jerome) 2:17

Goalie saves—ROS: Kiana Flaig 6-7-7—20; EAS: Kaitlyn Pellicci 12-13-13—38, Amelia Julian 0-0-2—2

Today's games

Fifth place, Eastview vs. Farmington, noon, Ridder Arena

Third place, Eden Prairie vs. Hill-Murray, 11 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

Championship, Edina vs. Blaine, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

N.D. state tournament

In Fargo

Friday's semifinals

Bismarck 3,

Fargo Davies 2

First period—1. FD, Alexis Matter (Alexis Sampson) 7:55; 2. B, Kaitlyn Page (Delaney Wolf) 16:52

Second period—3. B, Britta Curl (Taylor Lorenz) 11:30

Third period—4. FD, Kylie Schafer (Sampson) 9:42; 5. B, Wolf (Alysha Hasche) 13:43

Goalie saves—B: Lauren Watkins 7-4-1—12; FD: Sydney Peterson 9-9-10—28

Grand Forks 1,

Mandan 0, 2 OT

Second overtime—1. Grace Emineth

Goalie saves—M: Lucy Morgan 8-9-13-4--34; GF: Quinn Kuntz 4-6-8-5--23

Consolation semifinals

Minot 4,

Williston 2

First period—1. MIN, Parker Larson (Mahlee Sem) 1:33; 2. WIL, Elizabeth Goebel (unassisted) 6:07

Third period—3. MIN, Olivia Weisberg (Paige Ackerman) 3:54; 4. WIL, Bethanie Pippin (Goebel, Kendra Davis) 4:55; 5. MIN, Kaya Shaw (Lily Bonebrake) 12:08; 6. MIN, Dessa Flom (unassisted) 16:45

Goalie saves—MIN: Jadin Flexhaug 9-4-4—17; WIL: Kennon Schmit 7-9-10—26

Fargo North-South 2,

West Fargo 1

Second period—1. WF, Megan Berginski (Courtney Walsh) 9:48

Third period—2. FNS, Avery Myers (Samantha Trana) 8:17; 3. FNS, Hannah Dorsey (unassisted) 15:28

Goalie saves—FNS: Kaylee Capsers 8-8-6—22; WF: Brooklyn Myrvik 6-11-9—26

Today's games

Fifth place, Fargo North-South vs. Minot, 30 minutes after boys fifth place, Farmers Union Insurance Arena

Third place, Mandan vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; Scheels Arena

Championship, Grand Forks vs. Bismarck, 5 p.m., Scheels Arena

Prep gymnastics

6

N.D. state team tournament

In Dickinson, Friday

1. Dickinson High 145.783, 2. Bismarck 145.000, 3. Valley City 142.317, 4. Jamestown 142.283, 5. Minot 141.367, 6. Bismarck Legacy 139.017, 7.Grand Forks 136.783, Fargo Davies 131.117.

Winners & GF top-20 placers

Floor—1. Ayanna Fossum, Dick, 9.733; 13. Sydnee Spivey 9.017

Beam—1. Taylor Johnson, VC, 9.700

Bars—1. Julia Red Wing, Bismarck, 9.667; 15. Charisse Vetsch 8.617; 18. Spivey 8.567

Vault—1. Red Wing, Bismarck, 9.783

All-around—1. Fossum, Dick, 37.750; 19. Spivey 34.517

Women's hockey

6

WCHA playoffs

Friday's results

Ohio State 3, UND 2, OT (Ohio State leads series 1-0)

Minnesota Duluth 6, St. Cloud State 2 (Duluth wins series 2-0)

Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 1 (Minnesota leads series 1-0)

Wisconsin 7, MSU-Mankato 0 (Wisconsin leads series 1-0)

Ohio State 3,

UND 2, OT

First period—1. UND, Amy Menke 9 10:19

Second period—2. OSU, Julianna Iafallo 7 (Lauren Spring, Dani Sadek) 13:17

Third period—3. OSU, Katie Matheny (Iafallo, Maddy Field) 7:59; 4. UND, Jordan Hampton 5 (Abbey Stanley, Hallie Theodosopoulos) 16:53

Overtime—4. Lauren Boyle 6 (Iafallo) 2:05

Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 2-8-1-0—11; OSU: Kassidy Sauve 11-9-9-2 --31

Men's hockey

6

Friday's results

Notre Dame 3, Boston University 1

Harvard 4, Clarkson 1

Quinnipiac 3, Yale 2

Penn State 4, Michigan State 2

Ohio State 4, Michigan 2

Michigan Tech 3, Northern Michigan 2

Northeastern 5, Maine 4

Vermont 3, Merrimack 1

Bemidji State 2, MSU-Mankato 1

Miami 3, Minnesota Duluth 3

UND 6,

Omaha 4

First period—1. UND, Johnny Simonson 2 10:49; 2. UND, Tyson Jost 12 16:18. Penalties—Luke Nogard, OMA, boarding, 1:44; Dean Stewart, OMA, tripping, 7:36; Steven Spinner, OMA, tripping, 13:15; Jost, UND, high sticking, 13:49; Rhett Gardner, UND, interference, 17:24; Ian Brady, OMA, tripping, 19:00

Second period—3. UND, Brock Boeser 12 (Zach Yon 4, Jost 15) :50 (pp); 4. OMA, Steven Spinner 7 (Teemu Pulkkinen 9, Dean Stewart 7) 7:57; 5. OMA, Spinner 8 (Pulkkinen 10, Ryan Jones 4) 9:53; 6. OMA, David Pope 12 (Austin Ortega 23, Fredrik Olofsson 11) 13:59 (dp). Penalties—Tucker Poolman, UND, cross-checking, 1:50; Andrew Peski, UND, hooking, 13:59; Austin Poganski, UND, cross-checking, 15:29

Third period—7. UND, Christian Wolanin 4 (Poganski 12, Gardner 11) 4:04; 8. OMA, Olofsson 11 (Pope 16, Ortega 24) 8:29; 9. UND, Jost 13 (Cole Smith 2) 14:11; 10. UND, Boeser 13 14:55. Penalties—Jost, UND, roughing, 16:47; Luke Nogard, OMA, roughing, 16:47; Gage Ausmus, UND, holding, 18:12

Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 6-21-6—33; OMA: Alex Blankenburg 16-7-8—31

Penalties-minutes—UND 7-14, OMA 5-10

Power plays—UND 1-4, OMA 0-6

Attendance—11,900

Referees—Scott Bokal and Dan Dreger

Wisconsin 3,

Minnesota 2

First period—1. M, Vinni Lettieri (Taylor Cammarata, Jake Bischoff) :28

Second period—2. UW, Trent Frederic (Corbin McGuire, Grant Besse) 3:42; 3. UW, Aidan Cavallini (Luke Kunin) 7:22 (sh); 4. UW, Ryan Wagner (Jake Linhart, Seamus Malone) 19:04 (pp)

Third period—5. M, Lettieri (Ryan Collins, Leon Bristedt) 11:52

Goalie saves—UW: Jack Berry 10-9-17—36; M: Eric Schierhorn 5-3-7—15

NCHC

Record Pts

Minn. Duluth 14-4-4 49

Denver 14-3-3 47

Western Mich. 11-8-1 35

St. Cloud State 9-10-1 28

UND 9-11-1 29

Omaha 8-11-2 26

Miami 5-11-5 23

Colorado College 3-14-3 12

Overall records

Denver 22-6-4, Minnesota Duluth 20-5-7, Western Michigan 18-8-4, St. Cloud State 15-14-1, North Dakota 16-13-3, Omaha 15-13-5, Miami 9-16-7, Colorado College 7-20-3

Men's basketball

6

Big Sky

North Dakota 12-3 17-8

E. Wash. 11-4 19-9

Weber State 11-4 16-10

Montana St. 9-6 14-14

Montana 9-6 14-14

Idaho 9-6 14-12

Sacra. State 7-8 10-16

Portland St. 6-9 13-13

N. Arizona 5-10 8-20

N. Colorado 5-10 9-17

Idaho State 3-12 5-22

So. Utah 3-12 5-23

Today's games

UND at Northern Colorado, 3 p.m.

Idaho State at Eastern Washington

Montana at Montana State

Weber State at Idaho State

Southern Utah at Sacramento State

Northern Arizona at Portland State

Women's basketball

6

Big Sky

North Dakota 13-2 18-8

N. Colorado 12-3 20-6

Montana St. 12-3 19-6

Idaho State 10-5 16-10

E. Wash. 10-5 15-11

Idaho 9-6 14-12

Weber State 6-9 12-14

Portland St. 6-9 12-15

Sacra. State 5-10 9-17

N. Arizona 4-11 8-18

Montana 2-13 5-21

S. Utah 1-14 6-20

Today' games

Northern Colorado at UND, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho State

Sacramento State at Southern Utah

Montana at Montana State

Idaho at Weber State

Portland State at Northern Arizona

Women's softball

6

Friday's results

Auburn 8, UND 0