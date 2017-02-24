Wiggins, Towns lead Wolves past Mavs

After hearing his name in trade rumors prior to Thursday's deadline, Ricky Rubio had 13 points, 14 assists, five rebounds and three steals for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves (23-35), who bypassed any trade deadline deals, recorded their third win in four games since the All-Star break and pulled ahead of Dallas (22-35) in the Western Conference.

Seth Curry scored a career-high 31 points for the Mavericks, who were without new acquisition Nerlens Noel on Friday. Noel is expected to make his Dallas debut at home on Saturday against New Orleans. Harrison Barnes added 20 points for the Mavericks, who have lost three in a row.

Dallas used a 12-4 run at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game 75-75. The Mavericks would never lead, though, and Minnesota answered with a 7-0 run.

Barnes got Dallas within two again, but the Timberwolves closed the game on an 15-4 run.

Wiggins, coming off back-to-back 40-point games, controlled the first quarter with 16 points for Minnesota, while Dallas had six turnovers in the first. The Mavericks entered the game averaging the fewest turnovers in the NBA with 11.6 per game.

Dallas then missed nine of its first 10 shots to start the second quarter as the Wolves built a 13-point lead and Towns got going. Towns was scoreless until hitting a hook shot with 7:39 left in the second period.

Curry was busy keeping the Mavericks close. He had 12 points in the first half and hit two 3-pointers. Yogi Ferrell, who took over the starting point guard spot with Deron Williams being waived on Thursday, was in early foul trouble and Curry had to man the point.

Ferrell had averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 assists in his first 10 games with Dallas. He had just five points and four assists on Friday.