Big road win gives UND a lift in the Big Sky

On Saturday, UND won't be watching any scoreboard but the one that's in Butler-Hancock Hall at Northern Colorado. UND (12-3 Big Sky, 17-8 overall) has a one-game lead on Weber (11-4, 16-10) with three games left in the regular season.

After today's game at Northern Colorado, UND finishes the regulars season at home next week against Sacramento State and Portland State.

The 77-68 win at Weber last week was their biggest of the season, considering it was the Hawks' first win at Dee Events Center and it also left UND in sole possession of first place.

"That win was huge," said UND senior Quinton Hooker. "It's always tough out there but we put it together."

UND has come quite a distance since its first Big Sky game back in December, a 99-62 setback at Portland State.

"That first loss at Portland woke up everybody," said Hooker. "And we're still taking steps, still getting better."

It won't be easy at Northern Colorado, where UND is 1-6 against the Bears in the Division I level. And the Hawks have suffered back-to-back one-point losses in Greeley.

UND mirrors UNC perhaps more than any other Big Sky team.

"The last staff at UNC we knew well and their new staff plays a similar style to the former one," said UND coach Brian Jones. "They've always matched up well against us. We play small ball and they do the same thing. They have athletes with speed and so do we."

The Bears (5-10, 9-17) are led by sophomore Jordan Davis (19.0 ppg). He also leads the league in assists.

Also, four of UNC's Big Sky wins have come on the road.

"That's tough to do," said Jones.

But UND is coming off one of its biggest road wins in recent seasons. UND hopes to use the Weber win as a springboard as the regular season winds down.

"We've been playing at a high level," said Jones. "There is still a lot of basketball ahead of us but there isn't a lot of wiggle room. We have to focus on ourselves. If we do, we have a chance to do some special things."