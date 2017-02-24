Summit League a picture of parity heading into final day

The Summit has one day left in the regular season and about the only thing that has been decided is ninth-place Oral Roberts will not make the eight-team postseason conference tournament. Otherwise, just about every seed is up for grabs.

In fact, the league document laid out possibilities with 16 different outcomes.

"It speaks to the Summit League and how it continues to grow," said North Dakota State head coach Dave Richman.

Here's what you need to know if you're an NDSU fan. If the Bison (11-4) win at Nebraska-Omaha Saturday night and the University of South Dakota (11-4) loses at Indiana Purdue-Indianapolis, then NDSU wins the regular season title. If both the Bison and Coyotes win, then it will come down to the Summit tiebreaker procedure that says the best record over the next-highest finishing team will get the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.

After NDSU and USD, the next five teams are either 8-7 or 7-8. In other words, it's a mess.

The league office, in a moment of levity, put out the following tweet on Friday morning:

"HELP WANTED: Mathematics expert for P/T position. Must be able to sort complex #SummitMBB standings & produce detailed analysis of variables."

"It illustrates how much competitive balance exists in the Summit League," said David Brauer, assistant commissioner for the Summit. "That is certainly a good thing. The results are indicative of both the quality of teams and the successful growth of programs across the league. It makes for an intriguing finish to the regular season and we certainly have the recipe for a wide open and exciting tournament."

The tournament is scheduled for March 4-7 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. NDSU is guaranteed at least the second seed and will play at either 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

"The 1 and 2 seeds are pretty much set and the 8 seed is set," Richman said. "We're going into the final day and seeds 3 through 7 are completely up for grabs. It's the coaches and the facilities and the talented young men that compete in it."

But all the Bison were worried about on Friday was the Mavericks, who in a testament to the unpredictable conference season have lost three games at home. Richman said the team talked about the league race a little bit on Thursday morning, but no more after that.

"The only thing we have complete control over is 7 p.m. (Saturday) night," Richman said. "Go out there and do your job."

It's the tail end of a long road trip for NDSU, which left Tuesday for a Wednesday game at Oral Roberts. The Bison won 82-80 setting up the final-day showdown. A regular-season title is important in the sense that if the league winner doesn't reach the NCAA tournament, it is guaranteed a berth in the National Invitational Tournament.