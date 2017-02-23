Red River holds off Bismarck Century to advance at state

The Roughriders lost the region title in overtime to undefeated Grand Forks Central, although Red River played one of its strongest games of the season.

The Riders continued to experiment with line combinations in the opening of the North Dakota state boys hockey tournament and appear to still be in search of consistency.

Braden Costello had two goals as Red River held off Bismarck Century 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at Scheels Arena on Thursday night.

"We're switching guys around all the time," Red River forward Jake Arel said. "Hopefully we can find the right fit for the next two games."

Red River, which improved to 22-3, plays Bismarck High in the late semifinal Friday night. The Riders beat the Demons 7-1 in Grand Forks during the regular season.

After opening up a 3-0 lead through much of the first two periods, the Roughriders had to sweat it out at the end.

The Patriots, who dropped to 15-8-1, countered just 41 seconds after falling behind by three goals late in the second. Isaiah Thomas scored off a rebound in close to pull Century back within two goals and head to the second intermission with a little momentum.

Century set up a tight finish with a power-play goal at 6:45 of the third period. Carter Bailey, a sophomore defenseman, made it 3-2.

"We let off the gas in the second," Arel said. "We make everyone look like stars when we let off the gas."

The Riders iced the game with just under a minute to play, scoring into an empty net. Red River defender Max Johnson tried to clear a puck from the Rider zone. The clear attempt ricocheted to neutral ice for Costello, who placed a backhand in for the final margin.

"We came out strong and felt happy with a two-goal lead and started standing around," Red River coach Bill Chase said. "It's a good character builder at the end. You get those at state. Hopefully, that's good practice for us."

Mason Salquist, the state tournament MVP in 2016, started the scoring against Century with his 12th goal of the year midway through the first period.

The Roughriders bumped the lead to 2-0 at 10:05 of the first. After Bismarck Century goalie Matthew Schmidt couldn't handle a Costello look from in close, Arel pounced on the rebound from the slot and scored his 17th of the season.

The teams traded goals in the second period.

Costello made a strong individual play to push the lead to 3-0. The junior scored at 14:53 of the second when he beat a defender 1-on-1 at the blue line and skated to the slot on a rush to beat Schmidt.

Red River goalie Nate Bradbury finished with 21 saves, while Century's Matthew Schmidt made 24 stops.