Aggies earn their return

The Aggies formula in the 46-31 outcome Thursday night was a familiar one. They used a smothering defense with their height, wingspans, quickness, grit and experience, as all five starters are seniors and have been with the program for five seasons.

On the offensive end of the court, Region 2 Player of the Year Bailey Beneda spearheaded the rush to the rout. She scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second quarter, when the Aggies outscored Thompson 18-2 for a 25-8 halftime lead.

"Once the snowball got rolling, we couldn't get it to stop," Thompson coach Jason Brend said. "Defensively, they put pressure on the perimeter, daring you to to attack the middle, where their bigs lick their chops wanting you to try shoot over them."

It didn't help that the Tommies had no seniors and only one junior facing the battle-tested Aggies.

The most points surrendered by the 23-1 Aggies this season came in their lone loss (55-41) to North Star, the overwhelming favorite in the Class B tournament. The Aggies figure to get a No. 2 or No. 3 seed, so they should be in the opposite bracket of North Star.

"We came into this (region championship) game with a big target on our backs," said Park River/F-L coach Rob Scherr. "Being rated in the top three teams in the state is tough. We had to make sure we would show our experience on the floor. And we did. We have played a lot of teams this year that haven't reached double figures at halftime."

Thompson was the latest victim, in falling to the Aggies in the championship for the second straight year. But the Tommies had won three straight region titles before that and likely will be the region favorite next year with no loss of personnel. But the Aggies are happy with their winning formula.

"We're based off our defense," Beneda said. "When it works, it carries over to our offense. Our adrenalin was just pumping. We crashed the boards and played defense like we always do.

"We were nervous, but also very confident."

For good reason.