Thursday's local scoreboard

GF Central 10,

Dickinson 0

First period—1. GFC, Mitchell Idalski (Kyler Briske, Parker Stroh) 4:47; 2. GFC, Seth Towers (Collin Caulfield, Cam Olstad) 16:56

Second period—3. GFC, Grant Johnson (Boe Bjorge) 3:40; 4. GFC, Briske 4:57; 5. GFC, Reller (Hunter Moreland, Lucas Kanta) 8:01; 6. GFC, Johnson (Judd Caulfield, Bjorge) 8:15; 7. GFC, Idalski (Stroh, Briske) 9:31; 8. GFC, J. Caulfield (Johnson, Reller) 12:37; 9. GFC, Moreland (Olstad) 14:27

Third period—10. GFC, Johnson :38

Goalie saves—GFC: Nick Bucklin 0-2-x—2, Kaleb Johnson x-x-4—4; D: Gabe Vaagen 14-17-x—31, Riley Wittenberg x-x-13—13

Minot 4,

Fargo Davies 2

First period—1. M, Mason Diehl 1:27; 2. FD, Cade Stibbe (Hunter Lucas) 14:47

Second period—3. FD, Stibbe (Jay Buchholz) 4:07; 4. M, Colby Enns 7:03; 5. M, Easton Bennett (Enns) 16:09

Third period—6. M, Bennett 14:35

Goalie saves—M: Odin Nelson 10-11-5—26; FD: Jared Winter 6-6-2—14

Bismarck 4,

Devils Lake 2

First period—1. BIS, Grayden Stone (Dayton Deics) 2:23; 2. BIS, Stone (Caleb Petrie) 6:21; 3. DL, Ryyan Reule (Tommy Reslock, Carson Lovin) 14:42

Second period—4. DL, Brady Johnson (Matthew Boren, Reule) 5:03; 5. BIS, Ryan Clancy (T.J. Irey) 13:25

Third period—6. BIS, Irey (unassisted) 5:41

Goalie saves—BIS: Zach Kessler 5-6-6—17; DL: Wyatt Ness 12-12-10—34

GF Red River 4,

Bismarck Century 2

First period—1. RR, Mason Salquist (Reed Turner) 7:48; 2. RR, Jake Arel (Luke LaMoine, Braden Costello) 10:05

Second period—3. RR, Costello (LaMoine) 14:53; 4. BC, Isaiah Thomas (Kirklan Irey) 15:34

Third period—5. BC, Carter Bailey (Cole Christianson) 6:45; 6. RR, Costello (Reed Olson) 16:04

Goalie saves—RR: Nate Bradbury 7-6-8—21; BC: Matthew Schmidt 12-6-6—24

Today's games

Semifinals

GF Central vs. Minot, 6:30 p.m.

GF Red River vs. Red River, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation

Dickinson vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.

Devils Lake vs. Bismarck Century, 1:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A

Thursday's quarterfinals

EGF Senior High 7,

Bagley/Fosston 0

First period—1. EGF, Tyler Schauer (Cody Wolff) 4:05; 2. EGF, Bauer Brown (Casey Kallock, Coby Stauss) 8:50; 3. EGF, Luke Vonesh (Kallock, Schauer) 15:58

Second period—4. EGF, Nick Derrick (Jackson Galstad) 12:03; 4. EGF, Derrick (Carter Beck, Dylan Selk) 13:43; 6. EGF, Tanner Mack (Connor Beauchamp) 15:59

Third period—7. EGF, Schauer (Galstad, Vonesh) 5:20

Goalie saves—BF: Ben Thoma 19-17-17—53; EGF: Tucker Brown 0-0-0—0

Crookston 2,

Detroit Lakes 1, 2 OT

First period—1. CRO, Zach Markovich (Ethan Magsam) 15:42; 2. DL, Ryan Paskey (Jack Deconcini, Jace Kovash) 16:43

Second overtime—3. CRO, Dane Anderson (unassisted) 7:09

Goalie saves—CRO: Cade Salentine 10-9-5-6-0—30; DL: Ben Boomgarden 10-7-11-10-2—38

Thief River Falls 4,

Northern Lakes 1

First period—1. TRF, Zachary Lee (Christian Larson, Evan Bushy) 2:27; 2. TRF, Ethan Janisch (Dylan Defreece) 7:09; 3. TRF, Aaron Myers (Brady anderson, Lee) 8:39

Second period—4. NL, Josh Maucieri (unassisted) 0:20; 5. TRF, Brandon Gehrls (Myers) 15:01

Goalie saves—TRF: Nick Corneliusen 16; NL: Jaeger Reed 27

Warroad 6,

Lake of the Woods 0

Second period—1. WAR, Beau Wilmer (Max Marvin, Tanner Hallett) 5:22; 2. WAR, Cameron Skappel (Griffin Herr, Nick Streiff) 5:58; 3. WAR, Carter Pelland (Hunter Pelland) 6:50

Third period—4. WAR, Wilmer (Bobby Astrup, Hallett) 4:24; 5. WAR, Skappel (Herr) 8:06; 6. WAR, Wilmer (Astrup) 12:00

Goalie saves—WAR: Parker Orchard 3-3-1—7; LOW: 8-5-13—26

Saturday's semifinals

In Thief River Falls

EGF Senior High vs. Crookston, 6 p.m.

Thief River Falls vs. Warroad, 8:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

6

Thursday's results

N.D. state tournament

In Fargo

Quarterfinals

Bismarck 7,

Williston 0

First period—1. BIS, Britta Curl (Rose Gasper) 2:55; 2. BIS, Curl (Kaitlyn Page) 10:17; 3. BIS, Eva Churchill (Makenzie Fetch, Katie German) 16:41

Second period—4. BIS, Kenley Anderson (Alysha Hasche, Madisen Swenson) 10:54; 5. BIS, Amanda Baerlocher (unassisted) 16:02

Third period—6. BIS, Page (unassisted) 2:41; 7. BIS, Curl (Page, German) 5:40

Goalie saves—BIS: Skylar Ackerman 7-4-2—13; WIL: Kennon Schmit 13-8-16—37

Fargo Davies 3,

Minot 0

First period—1. FD, Kylie Schafer (unassisted) 1:37

Second period—2. FD, Annika Mogck (Alexis Matter) 7:06

Third period—3. FD, Schafer (unassisted) 5:57

Goalie saves—FD: Sydney Peterson 12-8-8—28; MIN: Alexandra Nelson 7-5-9—21

Mandan 2,

Fargo North-South 1

Second period—1. FNS, Mackenzie Hanson (Rachel Johnson) 3:30; 2. M, Hannah Peterson (McKenna Quintus) 6:45

Overtime—3. M, Emily Horner (Peterson)

Goalie saves—M: Lucy Morgan 6-26-9-9—50; FNS: Kaylee Caspers 4-6-3-1—14

Grand Forks KnightRiders 3,

West Fargo 1

First period—1. GF, Jessica Lee (Katie Rodningen) 1:31

Second period—2. GF, Lee 2:37

Third period—3. WF, Mattyson Barta (Gillian Sauter) 11:14; 4. GF, Alyssa Mulroy (Katie Rodnigen) 16:22

Goalie saves—WF: Brooklyn Myrvik 2-6-2--10; GF: Quinn Kuntz 8-13-11--32

Today's semifinals

Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies, noon

Grand Forks vs. Mandan, 2 p.m.

Consolation

Minot vs. Williston, 5:30 p.m.

Fargo North/South vs. West Fargo, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. Class AA tournament

In St. Paul

Thursday's quarterfinals

Hill-Murray 4, Eastview 1

Edina 4, Farmington 1

Eden Prairie 6, Forest Lake 4

Blaine 7, Roseau 1

First period—1. B, Abby Jones (Megan McKenzie, DeAnna LeMire) 1:54; 2. B, Sarah Ganley (Courtney Moser, Paige Beebe, Wylie Kenzie) 5:37; 3. B, Gabby Rosenthal (Beebe, Wylie) 7:59

Second period—4. B, Rosenthal (Wylie, Ramsey Parent) 7:01; 5. B, Emily Brown (Moser, Wylie) 13:19

Third period—6. B, Beebe, 0:13; 7. B, Beebe (Brown) 12:39; 8. R, Gina Wensloff (Lindsey Santl, Lindsey Kallis) 15:25

Goalie saves—R: Kiana Flaig 8-11-6—25, Rylie Bjerklie x-x-5—5; B: Jaela O'Brien 11-2-0-13, Morgan Cin x-x-1—1

Today's games

Consolation

Roseau vs. Eastview, 10 a.m.

Farmington vs. Forest Lake

Semifinals

Blaine vs. Hill-Murray, 6 p.m.

Edina vs. Eden Prairie, 8 p.m.

Minn. Class A tournament

Friday's results

In St. Paul

Consolation

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, Mankato East-Loyola 2

Alexandria 7, Mound-Westonka 6, OT

Today's semifinals

Warroad vs. St. Paul United, 11 a.m.

Blake vs. Northfield, 1 p.m.

Boys basketball

6

Thursday's results

Fargo Davies 86, West Fargo 81

Fargo North 60, Wahpeton 42

West Fargo Sheyenne 64, Devils Lake 53

Fargo South 78, Valley City 71

Goodridge-Grygla 64, Red Lake Co. 35

Ada-Borup 64, Warren-A-O 27

Hawley 76,

EGF Senior High 65

EGF Senior High—Aaron Havis 17, Tyler Vossler 4, Edmond Jones 4, Sam Votava 10, Christian Dugan 16, Julian Benson 2, Colton Dauksavage 12

Hawley—Drew Thompson 10, Jayden Carlisle 8, Nathan Isaacson 5, Donnie Loegering 13, Jacob Vetter 15, Carter Justesen 13, Noah Glad 12

EGF Josh Perkerwicz: ""

Crookston 66,

Fertile-Beltrami 56

FB 27 29--56

CRO 27 39--66

Crookston—Chris Wavra 30, Todd Boerger 9, Matt Garmen 9, Ryan Swenson 7, Blake Kawlewski 7, Luke Froeber 2, Carter Winand 2

Fertile-Beltrami—Athan McCollum 17, Dillon Sannes 12, Vincent Benesh 11, Jordan Van Den Enide 5, Andrew Wadsworth 4, John Larsen 3, Addison McCollum 2, Harmon Liebl 2

Fosston 71,

Kelliher/Northome 43

KN 28 15--43

FOS 33 38--71

Kelliher/Northome—Jonathan Weidenborner 12, Dylan Albrecht 8, Adnew Stueven 7, Trevor Poxleitner 3, Conner Rennemo 9, Todd Stillday 3, Mason Johnson 1

Fosston—Jesse Sather 19, Hunter Kroening 17, Brett Sundquist 2, Cory Drellack 5, Karsten Broadley 12, Tristan Gustafson 1, Isaac Dryburgh 5, Jason Voxland 10

District 7 tournament

In Devils Lake, N.D.

Today's first round

Four Winds-Minnewaukan (No. 1 seed) bye; Warwick (No. 5) vs. Dakota Prairie (No. 4), 4 p.m.; New Rockford-Sheyenne (No. 2) vs. Lakota (No. 7), 5:30 p.m.; Benson County (No. 6) vs. Harvey-Wells County (No. 3), 7 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

Loser-out game, 5 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Monday

Loser-out, region-qualifier games, 4 and 5:30 p.m.; championship, 7 p.m.

District 8 tournament

In Langdon, N.D.

Today's first round

Rolla (No. 4 seed) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (No. 5), 6 p.m.; Dunseith (No. 3) vs. Rolette-Wolford (No. 6), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

St. John (No. 1 seed) vs. Rolla/Langdon-E-M winner, 5 p.m.; North Star (No. 2) vs. Dunseith/Rolette-Wolford winner, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Loser-out, region-qualifier games, 4:30 and 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

6

Thursday's results

Fargo South 60, Valley City 54

Wahpeton 64, Fargo North 43

Fargo Davies 64, West Fargo 60, OT

West Fargo 48, Devils Lake 34

N.D. Region 1

Championship

Kindred 63, Tri-State 54

Third place

Richland 67, Oak Grove 53

N.D. Region 3

Championship

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 51, Carrington 42, OT

Third place

Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 55, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 36

N.D. Region 5

Championship

Grant County 49, Shiloh Christian 34

Third place

Underwood 57, Standing Rock 38

N.D. Region 6

Championship

Our Redeemer's 61, Velva-Sawyer 54

Third place

Minot Ryan 51, Rugby 37

N.D. Region 7

Championship

Glen-Ullin-Hebron 47, Bowman County 42

Third place

Hettinger-Scranton 69, Killdeer 61

N.D. Region 8

Championship

Watford City 61, Parshall 36

Third place

New Town 62, Powers Lake 56

West Fargo Shey. 48,

Devils Lake 34

DEV 14 20--34

WFS 20 28--48

Devils Lake—Jessica Mertens 14, Taylor Windjue 2, Mattea Vetsch 9, Alexandria Palmer 2, Chiara Olson 3, Kyleigh Toso 1, Averi Ziegler 3

West-Fargo Sheyenne—Maggie Manson 24, Tara Lewis 2, Katelyn Ask 3, Annie McIntosh 7, Shelby Weber 4, Yasmina Dokara 2, Olivia Dobrinz 6

Roseau 87,

Sacred Heart 44

ROS 54 33-87

SAC 24 20-44

Roseau—Victoria Johnson 24, Kacie Borowicz 12, Katie Borowicz 5, Ivy Braaten 7, Morgan Groenhoff 2, Kaitlyn Hulst 8, Kiley Borowicz 23, Mya Hough 4, McKayla Christianson 2

Sacred Heart—Anya Edwards 14, Abby Smidt 3, Ivy Edwards 5, Anna Koponen 4, Sydney Lloyd 6, Jessica Remer 6, Lily Bergman 4, Jocelyn Adolphson 2

Red Lake Co. Central 57,

Bagley 44

BAG 25 19-44

RED 32 25-57

Bagley—Kylii Anderson 3, Alex Syverson 13, Kaci Schultz-Reese 13, McKinzie Halverson 1, Carly Lewis 4, Rylee Aufforth 7, Kelby Fultz 1, Maria Melbo 2

Red Lake Co. Central—Nikki Schmitz 11, Brandie DeHate 1, Taylor Bushelle 14, Jenna Pahlen 3, Calyssa Eskeli 9, Julia Bernstein 4, Ashley Longtin 15

Stephen-Argyle 66,

Fertile-Beltrami 43

S-A 42 24-66

F-B 25 18-43

Stephen-Argyle—Kailyn Hrynyshyn 1, Abi McGlynn 17, Savannah Riopelle 12, Jules Efta 11, Abbey Johnson 7, Kandis Krantz 2, Deborah Haugen 14,Matty Urbaniak 2

Fertile-Beltrami—Bailey Mulcahy 5, Marlee Steffes 10, Lauren Harstad 3, Emily Motteberg 9, Annika Sorenson 2, Jaden Christianson 10, Bria Vesledahl 4

Kittson Co. Central 70,

Warroad 24

KCC 42 28-70

WAR 11 13-24

Kittson Co. Central—Andi Strege 5, Kasey Soliah 7, Lexi Turn 8, Madi Olson 2, Cora Kujava 22, Tea Jerome 7, Kasey Cassels 2, Morgan Sjostrand 4, Kiley Whitlock 4, Karin Dahl 2, Marley Turn 3, Shelby Prask 4

Warroad—Bailey Kleinschmidt 4, Anna Holter 7, Sky Boucha 1, Alexis Syverson 4, Madison Pickar 5, Laci Kennedy 3

Lake of the Woods 59,

Blackduck 36

BLA 16 20-36

LOW 28 31-59

Blackduck—Kaitlyn McKeeman 4, Haley Murray 3, Alexa Sparby 3, Johanna Swedberg 2, Jada Landis 2, Zoey Mills 3, Michaela Sparby 18

Lake of the Woods—Jordan Sonstegard 16, Alcia Draper 8, Shelby Plutko 1, Rebekah Fraser 4, Marissa Johnson 27

Thief River Falls 51,

Fergus Falls 45

FER 25 20-45

TRF 24 27-51

Fergus Falls—Sabrina Fronning 7, Marie Preston 4, Kate Strand 4, Amanda Nelson 7, Lily Pearson 14, Jordan Spangler 9

Thief River Falls—Allison Okeson 4, Kylea Praska 14, Alexa Rogalla 11, Morgan Espe 5, Bailey Greene 1, Marley Nelson 2, Tiahna Nicholson 14

Badger-G-MR 67,

Win-E-Mac 65

WEM 34 31-65

BAD 28 39-67

Win-E-Mac—Kylie Brekke 16, Tanya Bring 7, Sydney Tadman 2, Lindsey Espeseth 2, Lauren Strom 16, Tyra Wilson 5, Alayna Espeseth 17

Badger-G-MR—Sierrah Mooney 11, Kianna Novacek 2, Alyssa Kilen 7, Maddi Janicke 11, Carly Mekash 22, Kjerstie Lieberg 14

N.D. Region 2

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center Thursday

Championship

Park River/F-L 46,

Thompson 31

THO 6 2 7 16--31

PAR 7 18 15 6--46

Thompson—Allie Ivesdal 3, Mackenzie 7, Brittney Munson 3, Macy Jordheim 10, Taylor Zak 2, Izzy Shirek 2, Kailen Dolleslager 3, Cayla Herbert 1.

Park River/Fordville-Lankin—Kaitlyn Scherr 6, Anne Welch 4, Jenna Zavalney 6, Kaitlyn 7, Bailey Beneda 13, Taylor Dalbey 8, Hannah Gordon 2.

Third place

Grafton 49, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 43

All-region

Bailey Beneda, Jenna Zavalney, Kaitlyn Brintnell, Park River/Fordville-Lankin; Taylor Zak, Kailen Dolleslager, Thompson; Taylor Reilly, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg; Gracie Wright, addi Eckart, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Meredith Dumas, Grafton; Zoie Breckheimer, Cierra Jacobson, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page; Hannah Johnson, North Border

Senior athlete of the year—Bailey Beneda

Coach of the year—Jason Brend, Thompson

Athletic director of the year—Dave Nelson, Hillsboro-Central Valley

N.D Region 4

In Devils Lake, Thursday

Championship

North Star 45,

Harvey-WC 40

HWC 2 10 13 15--40

NST 12 9 15 9--45

Harvey-Wells County—Ryle Heil 3, Karlie Dockter 8, Kari Wolfe 10, Jaye Fike 14, McKayla Jones 5

North Star—Madison Borstad 6, Mya Halverson 2, Stephanie Miller 9, Peyton Halverson 15, Macey Kvilvang 13

Third place

Langdon-E-M 69,

Warwick 51

LEM 17 18 11 23--69

WAR 8 10 16 17--51

Langdon-Edmore-Munich—Arynn Crockett 5, Jordyn Worley 15, Kellie Hetler 2, Madi Hart 27, Allison Welsh 8, Callie Ronningen 12

Warwick—Kalista Jackson 2, Madison Leaf 25, Rayanne Leaf 5, Kaylean Lohnas 6, Whisper Gourd 11, BryAnn Robertson 2

All-region

Whisper Gourd, Madison Leaf, Warwick; Macey Kvilvang, Stephanie Miller, North Star; Danielle Schwanke, Benson County; Kari Wolfe, Harvey-Wells County; Jordyn Worley, Langdon-Edmore-Munich.

Senior athlete of the year—Macey Kvilvang, North Star

Coach of the year—Jill Vote, North Star

Athletic director of the year—Randy Loing, Rolla

Men's basketball

6

Big Sky

North Dakota 12-3 17-8

Weber State 11-4 16-10

E. Wash. 11-4 19-9

Montana St. 9-6 14-14

Montana 9-6 14-14

Idaho 8-6 13-12

Sacra. State 7-7 10-15

Portland St. 5-9 12-13

N. Colorado 5-10 9-17

N. Arizona 4-10 7-20

Idaho State 3-11 5-21

So. Utah 3-11 5-22

Thursday's results

Eastern Washington 82, Weber State 72

Idaho State at Idaho (late)

Northern Arizona at Sacramento State (late)

Southern Utah at Portland State (late)

Saturday's games

UND at Northern Colorado, 3 p.m.

Idaho State at Eastern Washington

Montana at Montana State

Weber State at Idaho State

Southern Utah at Sacramento State

Northern Arizona at Portland State

Women's basketball

6

Big Sky

North Dakota 13-2 18-8

N. Colorado 12-3 20-6

Montana St. 12-3 19-6

Idaho State 10-5 16-10

E. Wash. 10-5 15-11

Idaho 9-6 14-12

Weber State 6-9 12-14

Portland St. 6-9 12-15

Sacra. State 5-10 9-17

N. Arizona 4-11 8-18

Montana 2-13 5-21

S. Utah 1-14 6-20

Thursday's results

Southern Utah 82, Portland State 64

Northern Arizona 91, Sacramento State 88

Eastern Washington 70, Weber State 42

Idaho State 80, Idaho 69

Saturday's games

Northern Colorado at UND, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho State

Sacramento State at Southern Utah

Montana at Montana State

Idaho at Weber State

Portland State at Northern Arizona

College softball

6

Thursday's result

Auburn 6, UND 0