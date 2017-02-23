Bismarck pulls away from Devils Lake

On Thursday, experience won out.

Grayden Stone scored two goals in the first period and Ryan Clancy scored the game-winning goal late in the second as Bismarck High beat Devils Lake 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at Scheels Arena.

The Demons, 20-4, play the winner of Grand Forks Red River and Bismarck Century in the late semifinal Friday night.

"That's the difference between a team that goes to state every year and a team that doesn't make it much," Devils Lake coach Jens Stokke said. "Our guys don't have that experience. They don't know the jitters. In the first period, we weren't playing our game and controlling the puck."

Bismarck High, the West Region's No. 1 seed, jumped out to a 2-0 lead with both first-period goals coming from Stone.

The Firebirds would steal the momentum through the middle of the game. Ryyan Reule scored at 14:42 of the first period and Brady Johnson pocketed a power-play goal at 5:03 of the second to even the game.

"Devils Lake is a good hockey team," said Bismarck coach Mike Peluso, whose team lost 1-0 in Devils Lake earlier this season. "They're tough to play against."

But the Demons continued to apply pressure, outshooting the Firebirds 38-19.

Bismarck took the lead at 13:25 of the second when T.J. Irey bounced a shot off Devils Lake goalie Wyatt Ness' pads over to Ryan Clancy, who scored to make it 3-2.

"We gave up a Christmas present for the third goal," Stokke said. "Take that away, and I think the game goes a different way. That's a hard one to come back from."

Irey struck again to put the game out of reach. He made it 4-2 at 5:41 of the third period.

"They were the better team tonight by far," Stokke said. "Look at the shots and that says it all."

Peluso said the Demons had to keep their composure after allowing the Firebirds to steal momentum midway through the game.

"We had to settle our bench down," he said. "Their first goal was offsides and our kids were absolutely losing their marbles. The had to stay with it. Things will happen in hockey. You can't dwell on them and live to fight another day."

The Firebirds, who dropped to 16-9, play the loser of Red River and Century in the consolation semifinals.