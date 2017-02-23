Blaine skates past Roseau in state tournament

Blaine, the No. 2 seed, improved to 23-3-2 while Roseau, the Section 8AA champion, dropped to 19-9-1 and will play a consolation game against Eastview on Friday.

Nine Blaine players found the scoresheet against the Rams.

The Bengals jumped ahead just 1:54 into the game when Megan McKenzie found Abby Jones alone at the top of the crease. Jones tucked it past Ram's goalie Kiana Flaig for the lead. They got two other goals in the period, Sarah Ganley knocked home a rebound, and Gabby Rosenthal scored on a 2-on-1 break for a 3-0 lead.

The Bengals dominated the final two periods outshooting Roseau 26-4. Paige Beebe got the first of her two goals on a wrap around at :13 seconds of the final period. It gave Blaine a 6-0 lead, and the six-goal lead caused the remainder of the game to be played in running time.

Roseau's goal came from Gina Wensloff, who scored at 15:25 of the final period. Lindsey Santl and Lindsey Kallis were credited with assists.

Blaine outshot Roseau 37-15.

Blaine 7, Roseau 1

First period—1. B, Abby Jones (Megan McKenzie, DeAnna LeMire) 1:54; 2. B, Sarah Ganley (Courtney Moser, Paige Beebe, Wylie Kenzie) 5:37; 3. B, Gabby Rosenthal (Beebe, Wylie) 7:59

Second period—4. B, Rosenthal (Wylie, Ramsey Parent) 7:01; 5. B, Emily Brown (Moser, Wylie) 13:19

Third period—6. B, Beebe, 0:13; 7. B, Beebe (Brown) 12:39; 8. R, Gina Wensloff (Lindsey Santl, Lindsey Kallis) 15:25

Goalie saves—R: Kiana Flaig 8-11-6-25, Rylie Bjerklie x-x-5-5; B: Jaela O'Brien 11-2-0-13, Morgan Cin x-x-1-1