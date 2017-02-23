GF gymnastics on the move

"It does get frustrating, especially when you see the potential that is there,'' Engel said. "I think it's the confidence that has been lacking. I think the girls are just realizing they can do well.''

The state high school gymnastics tournament is in Dickinson this weekend, with team competition Friday and individual competition Saturday. Grand Forks qualified for the team tournament and has eight athletes in the individual meet. Only Jamestown with nine has more individual qualifiers.

Leading Grand Forks is eighth-grader Sydnee Spivey. She enters seeded 10th in all-around and has top-20 rankings in floor (12th), bars (16th), beam (16th) and vault (18th). Spivey also qualified for all-around last season and has built on that.

"Sometimes you see the motivation stop with young kids,'' Engel said. "That did not happen with Sydnee. She's worked hard and her scores are showing it.

"If Sydnee is on, she should be at least in the top 15 in all-around. And she has been very consistent this year. She has a shot at the top 10 if she has a good day.''

In addition, junior Claire Anderson is ranked 19th in floor and 20th in beam and also qualified in all-around.

Spivey and Anderson both were all-conference selections.

Other Grand Forks individual state qualifiers are Kayla Lamoureux (bars, floor and vault), Sydney Passa (bars and vault), Julia Miller (bars and vault), Charisse Vetsch (bars and beam), Madelynne Heydt (vault) and Becca Warnke (floor). Warnke is the team's lone senior.

This is the second straight season Grand Forks has qualified for the state team tournament. After finishing seventh a year ago, the KnightRiders are seeded sixth.

"In general, our whole group has seen its scores going up from last year,'' Engel said.

Engel hopes that improvement will be enough to get some Grand Forks athletes in the top 20 at state.

"It should be the year,'' Engel said.

"That would be huge for us. It would be a great confidence boost for the whole program.''