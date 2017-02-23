Central routs Dickinson to open state tournament

The Knights, who outshot the Midgets 54-6, scored seven goals in the second period to pull away.

Central scored the most goals it has in the state tournament in 20 years. The Knights beat Williston 10-0 in 1997.

GF Central 10,

Dickinson 0

First period—1. GFC, Mitchell Idalski (Kyler Briske, Parker Stroh) 4:47; 2. GFC, Seth Towers (Collin Caulfield, Cam Olstad) 16:56

Second period—3. GFC, Grant Johnson (Boe Bjorge) 3:40; 4. GFC, Briske 4:57; 5. GFC, Reller (Hunter Moreland, Lucas Kanta) 8:01; 6. GFC, Johnson (Judd Caulfield, Bjorge) 8:15; 7. GFC, Idalski (Stroh, Briske) 9:31; 8. GFC, J. Caulfield (Johnson, Reller) 12:37; 9. GFC, Moreland (Olstad) 14:27

Third period—10. GFC, Johnson :38

Goalie saves—GFC: Nick Bucklin 0-2-x—2, Kaleb Johnson x-x-4—4; D: Gabe Vaagen 14-17-x—31, Riley Wittenberg x-x-13—13