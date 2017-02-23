Top seed Bismarck girls roll past Williston

The Blizzard are relentless.

"Everyone is going to do their role," Bismarck junior Britta Curl said. "When we're playing as a team we can't be stopped from playing our game."

Bismarck wasted little time, scoring less than three minutes into the game on a wrister from Curl. Kaitlyn Page and Curl worked a 2-on-0 to perfection, finishing it off with Curl's second goal eight minutes later.

"She's just one of those that doesn't come around very often," Bismarck coach Tim Meyer said of Curl. "She's a great kid overall. She listens really well. She works hard. The biggest thing everybody notices is her offensive ability, but that doesn't come at the expense of her ability to play defense. That's the reason she ends up with the puck on her stick so much."

With 19.1 seconds remaining in the first period, Eva Churchill backhanded in a rebound off a Katie German shot to push the lead to 3-0. The Blizzard never stopped, putting shot after shot on Williston goalie. They outshot the Coyotes 16-7 in the first.

With 6:06 left in the second, Kenley Anderson stuffed home a rebound with 35 seconds remaining on a power play to make it 4-0 Bismarck. The Blizzard dealt another backbreaker in the final minute of a period when Amanda Baerlocher's wrister found the back of the net with 58.5 seconds to go in the second.

Page went top shelf less than three minutes into the third to make it 6-0, Curl got a hat trick on a redirect three minutes later and the focus turned to the noon semifinal at Scheels Arena on Friday, Feb. 23.