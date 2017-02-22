Wednesday's local scoreboard

Double doubles

Hunter Chaput, Win-E-Mac, 24 points, 11 rebounds vs. Northern Freeze

Hannah Johnson, North Border, 23 points, 10 steals vs. Griggs Co. Central; 24 points, 10 rebounds vs. Midway-Minto; 19 points, 11 rebounds vs. Larimore

Jenna Johnson, Larimore, 10 points, 21 rebounds vs. North Border

Brekken Lindberg, Win-E-Mac, 16 points, 14 rebounds vs. Northern Freeze

Abi McGlynn, Stephen-Argyle, 17 points, 10 rebounds vs. Goodridge-Grygla; 14 points, 13 rebounds vs. Northern Freeze

Tiahna Nicholson, Thief River Falls, 18 points, 17 points vs. GF Central

Mason Wang, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 21 points, 10 rebounds vs. Norman Co. West; 21 points, 17 rebounds vs. Badger-G-MR

Suzanne Wieler, North Border, 11 points, 11 rebounds vs. Midway-Minto

Milestones

3,000 career points:

Kiley Borowicz,

Roseau

On Saturday, the senior scored 21 points against Esko to reach 3,000 for her career. Borowicz joined Megan Taylor as the program's only 3,000-point scorers. Roseau is the only girls basketball program in the state with two 3,000-point scorers.

1,000 career points:

Tiahna Nicholson,

Thief River Falls

On Saturday, the junior got her 1,000th career point when she scored 18 against Grand Forks Central. She averages a double double—17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds—this season. She joins Kylea Praska to give the Prowlers two junior 1,000-point scorers in the lineup.

1,000 career points:

Sydney Magsam,

Climax-Fisher

The senior guard had 28 points Tuesday in an overtime win against Warren-Alvarado-Oslo. That put Magsam over 1,000 points for her career. She's the program's first 1,000-point scorer since 2004 graduate Brenda Slyt.

Coaches: If you have an athlete who qualifies for the weekly honor roll, hits a milestone or breaks a school record, e-mail the information to gdevillers@gfherald.com. Deadline is noon Wednesday.

Boys basketball

6

N.D. A East Region

Reg.pt W-L

Fargo Davies 19-0 20-0

West Fargo 16-3 17-3

Devils Lake 13-6 13-7

WF Sheyenne 12-7 13-7

Red River 12-8 12-9

Fargo Shanley 12-8 12-9

Fargo North 9-10 10-10

Fargo South 6-12 8-12

Valley City 3-15 5-15

Wahpeton 2-17 1-19

GF Central 1-19 1-20

N.D. Region 2

Reg.pt W-L

Hillsboro-CV 21-1 16-3

Thompson 21-1 16-4

Grafton 18-6 16-5

May-Port-CG 16-6 12-8

Midway-Minto 13-9 12-8

Larimore 12-10 11-8

Cavalier 11-11 11-9

Hatton-North. 10-12 9-10

Park River/FL 9-13 8-12

N. Border 5-17 5-14

Finley-S/HP 4-18 4-16

Griggs CC 4-18 6-14

Drayton/VE 0-22 1-19

N.D. District 7

Dist. Overall

Four Winds-M 6-0 18-1

NR-Sheyenne 5-1 13-6

Harvey-WC 4-2 13-6

Warwick 2-4 5-13

Dakota Prairie 2-4 8-11

Benson Co. 2-4 6-13

Lakota 0-6 3-16

Final regular-season standings

District 7 tournament

In Devils Lake, N.D.

Friday's first round

Four Winds-Minnewaukan (No. 1 seed) bye; Warwick (No. 5) vs. Dakota Prairie (No. 4), 4 p.m.; New Rockford-Sheyenne (No. 2) vs. Lakota (No. 7), 5:30 p.m.; Benson County (No. 6) vs. Harvey-Wells County (No. 3), 7 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

Loser-out game, 5 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Monday

Loser-out, region-qualifier games, 4 and 5:30 p.m.; championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. District 8

Dis. pt W-L

St. John 10-0 19-0

North Star 8-2 15-4

Dunseith 4-6 8-11

Rolla 4-6 11-8

Langdon-E-M 4-6 11-8

Rolette-Wol. 0-10 3-16

Final regular-season standings

Leading scorers

Kyler McGillis, StJ, 24.6

Jayden Komrosky, NSt, 21.5

Jared Loing, Rolla, 19.4

Dalton Prouty, StJ, 16.3

Hunter Gladue, Dun, 15.4

Taylor Peltier, Dun, 14.3

Brody Cahill, Rolla, 14.0

Josh Nadeau, Dun, 12.1

Henry Gourneau, LEM, 11.8

Riley Lagasse, NSt, 11.7

District 8 tournament

In Langdon, N.D.

Friday's first round

Rolla (No. 4 seed) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (No. 5), 6 p.m.; Dunseith (No. 3) vs. Rolette-Wolford (No. 6), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

St. John (No. 1 seed) vs. Rolla/Langdon-E-M winner, 5 p.m.; North Star (No. 2) vs. Dunseith/Rolette-Wolford winner, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Loser-out, region-qualifier games, 4:30 and 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. 8A West

QRF W-L

Ada-Borup 121.0 20-2

Stephen-Arg. 116.7 20-3

N. Freeze 85.8 16-8

Good-Grygla 84.3 16-7

Kittson CC 82.7 13-7

Sacred Heart 62.7 13-10

Fertile-Belt 42.4 7-17

Norman West 42.3 5-15

Climax-Fisher 34.8 5-18

Warren-A-O 30.8 3-19

Red Lake Co. 26.7 1-22

Minn. 8A East

QRF W-L

Red Lake 104.8 18-4

Win-E-Mac 93.5 20-5

Cass Lake-B 91.2 18-7

Fosston 73.5 15-10

Northome-K. 65.1 14-10

Blackduck 44.5 5-19

Clear-Gonvick 40.3 7-17

LOW-Baud. 33.9 7-16

Mahnomen 31.8 2-16

Minn. Section 8AA

QRF W-L

Perham 142.6 21-2

Breckenridge 127.0 19-2

Staples-Mot. 87.1 11-10

Crookston 85.6 13-10

Roseau 76.2 14-9

Hawley 74.9 7-13

EGF Sr. High 65.7 10-14

Barnesville 64.8 8-14

Wadena-DC 63.1 11-12

Dilworth-GF 62.1 8-15

Warroad 57.0 10-14

Park Rapids 53.8 4-20

Pel. Rapids 51.2 7-17

Badger-G-MR 44.0 7-16

Bagley 42.5 7-16

Frazee 30.8 1-21

Minn. Section 8AAA

QRF W-L

Fergus Falls 209.1 19-3

Alexandria 194.4 16-5

Bemidji 150.6 15-7

Sauk Rapids 135.9 11-13

Detroit Lakes 124.3 13-8

Sartell-SS 120.4 9-15

Thief R. Falls 100.1 11-12

Little Falls 92.0 8-14

N.D. Class A poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1.Fargo Davies (12) 20-0 79 points; 2. Minot (3) 20-1 70; 3. Dickinson (2) 19-2 55; 4. West Fargo 17-3 28; 5. Bismarck Century 17-4 23.

Minn. polls

Class 1A

1. Minneapolis North 24-1; 2. Nevis 22-1; 3. Heritage Christian 20-3; 4. Central Minnesota Christian 20-3; 5. Goodhue 23-2; 6. Springfield 22-2; 7. Red Lake 17-4; 8. Spring Grove 22-3; 9. Ada-Borup 20-2; 10. Red Rock Central 21-2.

Class 2A

1. Minnehaha Academy 19-5; 2. Caledonia 21-4; 3. Melrose 23-0; 4. Crosby-Ironton 19-1; 5. St. Cloud Cathedral 19-4; 6. Esko 21-2; 7. Perham 22-2; 8. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 19-3; 9. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 23-2; 10. Watertown-Mayer 20-3.

Girls basketball

6

N.D. A East Region

Reg. ptW-L

Shanley 16-4 16-5

Red River 16-4 17-4

Wahpeton 15-4 16-4

West Fargo 15-4 16-4

Fargo Davies 15-4 15-5

GF Central 9-11 11-10

WF Sheyenne 8-11 8-12

Devils Lake 7-12 8-12

Fargo North 3-16 3-17

Valley City 2-17 2-18

Fargo South 0-19 0-20

Minn. 8A West

QRF W-L

Stephen-Arg. 105.9 19-5

Sacred Heart 100.8 18-7

Red L. Falls 90.4 20-6

Kittson CC 79.7 14-7

N. Freeze 79.1 11-11

Fertile-Belt 70.4 15-9

Good-Grygla 56.9 12-14

Climax-Fisher 51.1 10-15

Red Lake CC 38.1 5-19

Warren-A-O 33.2 2-22

Minn. 8A East

QRF W-L

Red Lake 99.4 20-2

Fosston 83.2 18-7

Clear-Gonv. 76.1 17-9

Kelliher-N 64.3 14-12

Win-E-Mac 60.7 11-13

LOW-Baud. 59.7 11-11

Cass Lake-B 53.4 11-15

Blackduck 48.5 8-17

Mahnomen 25.3 1-22

Minn. Section 8AA

QRF W-L

Roseau 168.9 24-0

Staples-Mot 157.4 20-3

Barnesville 132.6 20-5

Dilworth-GF 126.5 17-8

Perham 117.6 17-7

EGF Sr. High 106.5 18-7

Pel. Rapids 81.7 13-11

Park Rapids 79.1 11-12

Breckenridge 75.4 12-13

Badger-G-MR 70.3 13-11

Hawley 61.7 6-16

Crookston 59.0 7-18

Frazee 52.8 5-18

Wadena-DC 48.1 6-20

Warroad 30.1 0-24

Bagley 29.3 2-23

Minn. Section 8AAA

QRF W-L

Alexandria 210.4 21-4

Fergus Falls 145.9 14-11

Sartell-SS 140.4 15-10

Thief R. Falls 139.0 13-11

Bemidji 133.4 13-11

Detroit Lakes 126.5 11-14

Sauk Rapids 92.0 7-18

Little Falls 56.5 2-23

N.D. Class A poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Bismarck Century (16) 18-3 84 points; 2. Fargo Shanley (1) 16-5 56; 3. GF Red River 17-4 47; 4. Fargo Davies 15-5 38; 5. Bismarck Legacy 15-6 14.

Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (16-4), West Fargo (16-4) and Mandan (15-6).

Minn. polls

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl 24-1; 2. Goodhue 19-4; 3. Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 24-0; 4. Mankato Loyola 23-2; 5. Ada-Borup 21-1; 6. Maranatha 18-7; 7. Cromwell 19-4; 8. Red Lake 17-2; 9. Southwest Minnesota Christian 16-4; 10. Bigfork 24-1.

Class 2A

1. Roseau 24-0; 2. Sauk Centre 24-1; 3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 23-2; 4. Watertown-Mayer 23-3; 5. Norwood Young America 24-1; 6. New London-Spicer 22-3; 7. Eden Valley-Watkins 22-3; 8. Minnehaha Academy 20-4; 9. Rush City 19-0; 10. Hayfield 21-5.

N.D. Region 2

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Today

Grafton vs. Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page, third place, 6 p.m.; Park River/Fordville-Lankin vs. Thompson, championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D Region 4

In Devils Lake, today

Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Warwick, third place, 6 p.m.; North Star vs. Harvey-Wells County, championship, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

6

Minn. Section 8A

Sect. Overall

W-L-T W-L-T

EGF Sr. High 8-1-0 14-8-2

Thief R. Falls 6-2-0 9-15-0

Warroad 5-4-0 9-15-1

Detroit Lakes 6-3-0 13-9-2

Crookston 7-6-0 10-15-0

LOW-Baud. 8-4-0 13-8-1

North. Lakes 8-2-0 20-4-1

Park Rapids 6-10-1 6-17-2

Bagley/Foss. 3-7-0 8-14-1

Red L. Falls 2-9-1 7-15-1

Kittson Cent. 0-11-2 1-19-2

Final regular-season standings

Listed in order of seeding

Scoring leaders

Goals-assists--points

Josh Maucieri, NL, 35-37--72

Brett Reed, NL, 24-29--53

Brandon Klipping, RLF, 18-23--41

Aaron Myers, TRF, 23-13--36

Chase Schmitz, RLF, 13-23--36

Nathan Poolman, LOW, 20-14--34

Nick Lund, EGF, 23-10--33

Asher Chorney, LOW, 15-17--32

Christian Larson, TRF, 11-20--31

Hunter Olson, EGF, 13-17--30

Minn. Section 8A

Today's quarterfinals, all games 7 p.m.

Bagley-Fosston (No. 9 seed) at EGF Senior High (No. 1); Crookston-Fisher (No. 5) at. Detroit Lakes-Perham (No. 4); Lake of the Woods (No.6) at Warroad (No. 3); Northern Lakes (No. 7) at Thief River Falls (No. 2)

In Thief River Falls

Saturday, semifinals, 6 and 8:15 p.m.

March 2, championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

Saturday's semifinals

Brainerd (No. 5 seed) at Moorhead (No. 1), 7 p.m.; Roseau (No. 3) at St. Michael-Albertville (No. 2), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship, 7 p.m., site to be determined

N.D. state hockey tournament

In Fargo

Today's first round at Scheels Arena

GF Central (No. 1 East seed) vs. Dickinson (No. 4 West), 12 p.m.; Minot (No. 2 West) vs. Fargo Davies (No. 3 East), 30 minutes after GF Central vs. Dickinson; Bismarck High (No. 1 West) vs. Devils Lake (No. 4 East), 6 p.m.; GF Red River (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West), 30 minutes after Bismarck vs. Devils Lake.

Girls hockey

6

North Dakota

State Overall

W-L-T W-L-T

Bismarck 16-1-1 19-3-1

North-South 15-3-0 18-5-0

West Fargo 14-4-0 15-8-0

Minot 14-6-0 16-6-0

Fargo Davies 12-7-0 15-8-0

Grand Forks 7-10-1 8-13-2

Mandan 9-9-0 12-9-1

Williston 6-14-0 9-14-0

Dickinson 3-13-0 6-14-0

Devils Lake 2-18-0 2-19-0

Jamestown 2-16-0 4-18-1

Final regular-season standings

Points: Bismarck 56, Fargo North-South 51, West Fargo 48, Minot 42, Fargo Davies 39, Grand Forks 28, Mandan 27, Williston 18, Dickinson 9, Devils Lake 6, Jamestown 6

N.D. state hockey tournament

In Fargo, N.D

At Farmers Union Insurance Arena

Today's first round

Bismarck (No. 1 seed) vs. Williston (No. 8), 11 a.m.; Minot (No. 4) vs. Fargo Davies (No. 5), 30 minutes after Bismarck vs. Williston; Fargo North-South (No. 2) vs. Mandan (No. 7), 5 p.m.; West Fargo (No. 3) vs. Grand Forks (No. 6), 30 minutes after Fargo N-S vs. Mandan.

Minn. Class A

Tournament

Wednesday, in St. Paul

Quarterfinals

St. Paul United 10, Mankato East/Loyola 0

Blake 3, Alexandria 0

Northfield 2, Mound-Westonka 0

Warroad 5,

Hibbing-Chisholm 2

Second period—1. W, Genevieve Hendrickson (Mariah Gardner) 1:36; 2. W, Madison Oelkers (Gardner) 11:08; 3. W, Oelkers (Gardner, Trechelle Bunn) 16:27

Third period—4. HC, Emma Lundell (Allie Bussey) 7:50; 5. W, Gardner (Oelkers, Jules Teske) 8:52; 6. HC, Mallorie Iozzo 13:10; 7. W, Tahra Johnson (Oelkers, Gardner) 14:42

Goalie saves—HC: Abby Edstrom 33; W: Emma Brunelle 28

Today's games

Consolation

Mankato East/Loyola vs. Hibbing-Chisholm, 10 a.m.

Alexandria vs. Mound-Westonka, noon

Friday's semifinals

St. Paul United vs. Warroad, 11 a.m.

Blake vs. Northfield winner, 1 p.m.

Minn. Class AA tournament

Today's quarterfinals

In St. Paul

Roseau vs. Blaine, 11 a.m.

Eastview vs. Hill-Murray, 1 p.m.

Farmington vs. Edina, 6 p.m.

Forest Lake vs. Eden Prairie, 8 p.m.

Men's basketball

6

Wednesday's results

N.D. State 82,

Oral Roberts 80

NDS 48 34-82

ORU 36 44-80

NDSU—D. Miller 8, Jacobson 9, P. Miller 16, Dupree 15, Kabellis 18, Werner 9, Ward 7

ORU—Owens 23, Young 12, Anderson 10, Bradley 16, Nzekwesi 13, Martin 3, Gilliam 3

Northland 66,

Itasca 56

ITA 31 25-56

NOR 34 32-66

Itasca—Royale Williams 5, Royon Mack 4, Malcom White 9, DiQuan Craig 6, William Stevenson 2, Trevor Elhard 8, Trevor Gabrick 9, Cameron Scott 13

Northland—Isaiah Moody 4, Ju'wan Evans 10, Emmanuel McCullough 16, Chedonio Martin 20, Jake Joppru 16

NSIC playoffs

Southwest Minnesota 79, Minn.-Duluth 59

Minn.-Mankato 87, Mary 78

St. Cloud State 92, Wayne State 78

Sioux Falls 80, Minot State 77

Northern State 75, Winona State 56

Augustana 74, Bemidji State 63

Concordia-St. Paul 86, Minn.-Moorhead 78

Upper Iowa 82,

Minn.-Crookston 79

UMC 39 40-79

UIA 37 45-82

Crookston—Cleary 23, Hall 4, Johnson 7, Knickerbocker 20, Smith 6, Gamble 15, Rice 3

Upper Iowa—Lenhart 15, Parker 20, Roth 12, Austin 7, Hay 13, Rowan 6, Hanna 3, Weeber 2, Eighme 4

Women's basketball

6

Wednesday's results

Omaha 90,

N.D. State 64

NDS 15 17 10 22--64

OMA 25 22 24 19--90

NDSU—Rylee Nudell 11, Brianna Jones 6, Taylor Thunstedt 2, Sarah Jacobson 5, Tyrah Spencer 2, Anna Goodhope 3, Autumn Ogden 4, Kennedy Childers 17, Emily Spier 6, Reilly Jacobson 8

Omaha—Mikaela Shaw 16, Michaela Dapprich 23, Courtney Vaccher 4, Marissa Preston 10, Remy Davenport 12, Amber Vidal 8, Alexa Fisher 2, Abi Lujan 2, Ellie Brecht 11, Moriah Dapprich 2

Northland 87,

Itasca 44

ITA 8 12 17 7--44

NOR 17 23 25 17--87

Itasca—Krystal Karppinen 4, Amber Smith 7, Beka Weller 2, Amy Gelher 8, Kari Kuschel 11, Tiandra Haley 6, Ashley Anderson 6

Northland—Adrianna Vasek 4, Emily Hestekind 6, Myesha Caldwell 1, Megan Swedberg 11, Kelsey Kainz 13, Emily Anderson 16, Jessica Vedbraaten 9, Madison Stenzel 9, ShaRon Miller 18

NSIC playoffs

Minn.-Moorhead 71, Southwest Minn. 35

Augustana 70, Minot State 61

Northern State 58, Upper Iowa 29

Wayne State 85, Bemidji State 61

Minn.-Duluth 83, Minn. State-Mankato 73

Winona State 64, Mary 59

Sioux Falls 65, St. Cloud Sate 51

Minn.-Crookston 77,

Concordia-St. Paul 73

UMC 24 20 5 28--77

CSP 21 15 23 14--73

UMC—Alison Hughes 23, Micaela Noga 21, Emily Gruber 13, Isieoma Odor 11, Caitlin Michaelis 6, Steph McWilliams 1

Bellevue—Caitlyn Russell 24, Anna Schmitt 21, Mishayla Jones 12, Kyrah Fredenburg 5, Kayla Miller 5, Hanna Vidlund 5, Brianna Miller 1

NSAA playoffs

Mayville State 66, Bellevue 63

Jamestown 87, Viterbo 44

Valley City 75, Presentation 57

Dakota State at Dickinson (late)

Mayville State 66,

Bellevue 63

MAY 10 13 22 21--66

BEL 16 12 11 24--63

Mayville—Karleigh Weber 22, Claire Blascziek 17, Naomi Torgerson 10, Andi Gayner 14, Sydney Gangl 3

Bellevue—Caletria Curtis 16, Angeliece Tucker 6, Taylor Cormier 13, Ryleigh McCartney 12, Cassidy Hubbs 4, Beth Walker 3, Shanae Collins 6, Alexandra Bader 3