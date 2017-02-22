"You gather information, and it's your job to know what's going on in the league," Thibodeau said. "That's part of your communication. Every team is talking to every team this time of the year. If there's something that makes sense that can make you better, then you take a look at it.

"If not, I'm happy with the team we have. I like the guys that we have. I like the approach that we have, but if there's something out there that can make us better, we'll take a look at it."

Point guard Ricky Rubio has been at the forefront of most Wolves trade speculation -— an annual occurrence. On Monday, ESPN reported talk of a potential swap of Rubio and New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who played for Thibodeau in Chicago.

Thibodeau said he wasn't going to comment on any trade speculation but added "you coach the guys that you have, and I like our group a lot."

Rubio was at practice Wednesday — the Wolves' first practice since the all-star break — but wasn't made available for comment. He did tweet the following on Tuesday night: "Never stress over what you can't control."

"That's true, and that's how you've got to approach everything and look at it," said Wolves guard Tyus Jones, who saw the tweet. "You can only control certain things, and that's what you've got to focus on and what you got to control. Everything else, you can't worry about."

Lance Stephenson was at the Timberwolves' practice facility before Wednesday's practice. Or, rather, he was right outside of it.

Stephenson is rehabbing his left ankle, which he sprained in the Wolves' loss to the Cavaliers last week. Stephenson is technically a free agent after his 10-day contract expired. He has yet to re-sign with Minnesota, something Thibodeau implied won't happen until Stephenson is ready to play again, which will likely be at least a few more days.

"He's got to get healthy, so that's the big thing," Thibodeau said. "It's unfortunate, but the good thing is it's a sprain. So we're encouraged by that. We've got to wait until that's cleared up."

The Lakers hiring of general manager Rob Pelinka had rippling effects that extended to Minnesota.

Pelinka was the agent for Wolves players Tyus Jones and Shabazz Muhammad.

Now those two need to find other representation.

Jones said he was happy for Pelinka, adding that the opportunity is "something he deserves."

"He was (Kobe Bryant's) agent so he knows the Lakers, he knows that organization pretty well," Jones said. "But I think he's a good fit just because of how smart of a basketball mind he has."

Pelinka called Jones before the news of his new job leaked out.

"I had a good conversation with him," Jones said. "That's still someone I would like to say I can keep in contact with, just because he's someone who I started my NBA career with."

Jones said he'll first wait to see what happens with Landmark Sports Agency, where Pelinka was president and chief executive officer, before looking for a new agent.

"Just taking it slow," Jones said. "You don't rush into any decision like that."

Muhammad wasn't at practice Wednesday, but it had nothing to do with a potential trade. His absence was excused for personal reasons.