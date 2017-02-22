Twins' Sano working to put down roots at third base

Back in his element at third base, Sano seems to enjoy the work.

"I don't know how many they hit," the 23-year-old slugger said. "Every day it's something different."

A year ago at this time, there was no "Good Morning America" for Sano, only frantic preparation as the Twins tried to convert the linebacker-sized athlete into a right fielder. Two months into a disappointing regular season, Sano landed on the disabled list with a strained hamstring, missing all of June.

That ended the outfield experiment, but the rust was still obvious once he returned to the hot corner for the second half of the season. Between a flare-up in his surgically repaired throwing elbow and a staggering 15 errors in his 42 games at third, Sano finished the year with more questions than answers about his defensive future.

Cutting loose reliable veteran Trevor Plouffe in November, the Twins opened up a spot on the field for Sano. Now it's up to him to put down roots and show he can at least be average (or better) at his natural position.

"Hey, there was nothing really wrong last year," Glynn said. "He worked hard in the outfield, and we needed his bat. A lot of credit goes to him. He was willing to move out there and do it. It was about his career. So all the decisions that were made, I think, were good."

That's a tough sell, based on Byung Ho Park's struggles and a 103-loss season that cost general manager Terry Ryan his job by mid-July. All that matters now, however, is finding ways to bring out the best in Sano, who along with Byron Buxton remains one of Twins' most talented (and important) young players.

"It's going to be a big help (for Sano) having spring training" at third base, Glynn said. "The atmosphere here is work-oriented. It's getting your time spent at your position. Now, from day one, he knows he's back in the infield. I think he's always liked the infield."

That much has seemed clear, even during a standout second half as a rookie in 2015, when Sano spent all but nine of his starts at designated hitter. He worked in the Dominican Republic this winter with former big-league third baseman Fernando Tatis, who helped him sharpen his approach on both sides of the ball.

"I feel good," Sano said. "In the DR I took a lot of groundballs with Tatis."

Reporting to camp at 271 pounds after giving up alcohol and shedding 15 pounds, by his count, Sano would like to head north as light at 265. His days in the 240s are likely behind him for good, as one look at his tree-trunk legs and massive torso suggest.

Reminded he was listed at 240 pounds in the minors, Sano smiled.

"That," he said, "was a long time ago."

The big arm remains, however, just as strong, maybe even stronger, than it was before he lost the entire 2014 season to Tommy John surgery. Countryman Adrian Beltre aside, few players at his position can unload throws with a louder hiss and more evident fury than Sano.

As much as he enjoys ranging behind the bag and throwing out runners from across the diamond, it's the slow roller that Sano calls his favorite play to make.

"He's one of the best I've seen at coming in on a ball," Glynn said. "He's not afraid to barehand it. He's good out of the glove, too. I think that's a play any third baseman reacts to. We're trying to cover as much ground as we can, depending upon the depth we're at."

Modern infields being what they are, Sano also has taken surprisingly well to moving over to the right side of the second base bag when the Twins shift, which is often. Signed at 16 as a rangy shortstop, Sano prides himself on his mobility, which still belies his stature.

"What impresses me about him is he can make that (charging) play, but this big guy, he'll leave his feet," Glynn said. "He'll dive both left and right and he can get up and he does have a cannon for an arm."

After making 36 starts at DH a year ago, tying Park for the team lead, Sano figures to see roughly that many games there again in 2017. It's what he does when he takes that glove out to the field that could determine how his third big-league season is perceived.

"I just really feel the fresh start — right away, day one — he's excited about it," Glynn said. "I think he knows it's his position to keep if he gets his work in. I think he's really motivated to show everybody that's going to be his position for a long time."