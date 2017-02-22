Red-hot Gophers win 6th straight, upset No. 24 Maryland

It was the sixth win in a row for the Gophers (21-7, 9-6), who won for the first time in four games at Maryland. Forward Nate Murphy added 15 points for the Gophers.

The cold-shooting Terps (22-6, 10-5) were paced by reserve Ivan Bender, who had 12 of his 15 points in the first half while freshman Anthony Cowan and junior guard Melo Trimble added 11.

Maryland just shot 26 from 3-point distance and 62 percent from the foul line.

But Maryland could not contend with Mason and Springs, who entered the game averaging just 9.9 points per contest. Springs came up big against Maryland once again after he had 23 points against the Terps on Jan. 28.

Mason made a 3-pointer as the Gophers took a 44-42 lead with 16:52 left in the game.

Damonte Dodd made a basket and free throw for Maryland as the Terps took a lead of 52-50 with 13:54 left to play.

But McBrayer had two straight baskets as the Gophers took a 57-53 lead with 11:21 left.

Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy had a dunk with 7:57 left to give the Gophers a lead of 65-60.

McBrayer hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run as Minnesota took a 70-60 lead with 6:24 left.

Murphy made another basket as the Gophers made it 74-62 with 3:34 left.

Minnesota, the most improved team in the nation, now have five road wins in the conference this season.

The Gophers led 17-11 on a basket by Mason with 12:05 left in the first half.

Maryland went on a 10-0 run to take a 21-17 lead on a basket by Dodd with 8:37 left.

Minnesota had its own 10-0 run to take a 27-21 lead with 6:30 left in the first half as Mason connected on a 3-pointer.

Bender had two straight dunks to give the Terps an edge of 33-29 with 1:10 left in the first stanza.

Maryland led 35-34 at halftime as Trimble had five assists and the Terps had 12 assists on 16 made baskets.

NOTES: Maryland announced Monday that junior C Mikal Cekovsky will miss the rest of the season after he fractured his left ankle in the closing minutes Sunday in a loss at Wisconsin. He is averaging 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He played in 17 of the first 28 games, with four starts. ... Terps F Justin Jackson had 28 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Minnesota on Jan. 28. ... The Gophers will play at home Saturday against Penn State, which lost in overtime at home Tuesday to Purdue. Maryland hosts Iowa on Saturday in its next to last home game of the season.