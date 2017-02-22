Unfinished business

But the Firebirds aren't finished with the present.

Devils Lake (16-8-0) plays Bismarck at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the state tournament in Fargo.

A winning record "is a big accomplishment for us,'' Stokke said. "Hopefully, it is something we can build on in our program for the future. But there is more to achieve.

"We've met all of our goals up to now. Now we want to have a good presence at state, to be playing three games there.''

That's the next goal. The last time Devils Lake was at state, the Firebirds were eliminated in two games.

So far the check list of goals Devils Lake has been able to mark off for achieving include a winning record, a top-four regular-season finish in the region, hosting a region playoff game and qualifying for state.

The primary reason for the Firebirds' success is a stingy defense. Senior goalie Wyatt Ness anchors the defense with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. There is quality depth in front of him in the defensive corps of Mathew Boren, Brady Johnson, Alec Miller, Jaydon Grafsgaard, Riley Roed and Matt Besse.

Ness and Boren were all-conference picks.

"We have a great defense,'' Stokke said. "I've compared our defensive corps and our goalie with the best in the state. It definitely starts with the guys in front of Wyatt. He's had a lot of games where he hasn't seen a lot of shots at him.

"And Wyatt is great on the back end. I think he's hands down the best goalie in the state. He's made some huge saves. And he's so steady back there.''

The Firebirds average 3.7 goals a game. Ryyan Reule (13 goals-19 assists), Boren (10-19), Carson Lovin (14-14), Jacob Martin (18-6) and Tommy Reslock (7-13) are the leading scorers.

The 89 goals scored by Devils Lake this season are 33 more than its opponents have totaled.

"If we can score three goals a game, with our defense we feel we're sitting pretty well,'' Stokke said.

The Firebirds are 13-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Devils Lake at a glance

Coach: Jens Stokke.

Record: 16-8-0.

Leading scorers: Ryyan Reule 13 goals-19 assists, Mathew Boren 10-19, Carson Lovin 14-14, Jacob Martin 18-6, Tommy Reslock 7-13, Kale Miller 7-9, Brady Johnson 3-12.

In goal: Wyatt Ness 2.27 GAA, .917 save %.