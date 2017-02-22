Warroad wins and waits

"Not to be smart, but where else would we go? Warroad?" Marvin said, drawing a hearty laugh.

The dynamic duo of senior Mariah Gardner and junior Madison Oelkers had a hand in all five goals, and senior goalie Emma Brunelle had 28 saves as the Warriors dispatched the Bluejackets at Xcel Energy Center.

Hibbing-Chisholm took too many penalties early, had a rough second period and couldn't recover in time to seriously challenge Warroad in a game pitting two state-tournament regulars from northern Minnesota.

Hibbing-Chisholm is playing in its 12th state tournament and third since 2013 but hasn't advanced past the opening round since 2007.

"I've been in this position three times now, losing our first game at the state tournament, so winning this would have been a new experience," Bluejackets senior captain Lilly Rewertz said. "But we're going to come back hard, and hopefully finish the season off with two more wins, and that will be the legacy we leave behind."

In a rematch of last year's championship semifinals, third-seeded Warroad (18-8-2) plays second-seeded St. Paul United (20-6-2) at 11 a.m. Friday at Xcel, giving Marvin and Co. a day off. The Warriors might hail from the land of "windows and walleyes," but they're almost all business down here.

"It goes really fast," Marvin said. "In Warroad you can play a round of golf and catch a little bit of fish in a day. Down here, we'll try to get a meal in the next four hours and try to get back. We're just going to keep it simple. We've got a little itinerary that's worked pretty well for us in the past, and I'm just glad the girls won so they get to keep it."

Warroad's bus driver should know the lay of the land by now. The Warriors are playing in their eighth state tournament, all since 2006.

This game featured talent, with Gardner and junior Oelkers bound for Division I Minnesota State-Mankato, where they will join Gardner's older sister, Demi, while Hibbing-Chisholm senior Mallorie Iozzo is bound for Minnesota Duluth.

Hibbing-Chisholm took three penalties in the first period and was outshot 14-6 but it remained scoreless as Bluejackets goalie Abby Edstrom, who stopped 58 of the 60 shots she had seen in the section playoffs, appeared sharp.

But Hibbing-Chisholm became careless in its own end in the second, leading to the first goal of the game at 1:36 of the period, and then Gardner found Oelkers for two lookalike goals to give Warroad a 3-0 lead going into the third. The last goal, in particular, with just 33 seconds remaining in the period, was tough to overcome.

Hibbing-Chisholm did its job in the third, outshooting Warroad 16-9, but ultimately, it was too late. Every time the Bluejackets made a big play, the Warriors answered.

Emma Lundell and Iozzo scored goals for Hibbing-Chisholm, but Warroad countered with goals of its own within two minutes of each.

Oelkers finished with two goals and two assists, and Gardner had a goal in the third while adding four assists. They complement each other well, with Oelkers the proverbial sniper and Gardner the crafty playmaker.

"Hibbing fought really hard and put us on our heels a bit in the third, but Mariah's goal was another backbreaker for them," Marvin said.