Caulfield has 22 goals and 35 assists this season for the Knights, who open the North Dakota state tournament Thursday.

Central, the unbeaten No. 1 seed, plays Dickinson at noon in the quarterfinals at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Caulfield's 57 points have outperformed some of the decade's best showings from freshmen and sophomores. It's a pretty decorated group to be ranked No. 1.

Grand Forks Red River's Braden Costello, a UND hockey commit, had 52 points as a sophomore last season. Costello's teammate Mason Salquist had 46 points.

Luke Johnson, who played on UND's 2016 national championship team, had 46 points as a freshman at Central and 42 as a sophomore.

Caulfield's teammate and this season's North Dakota scoring leader, senior Grant Johnson, put up 42 points as a sophomore. Devils Lake defenseman Keaton Thompson, who was also on UND's 2016 national title team, scored 38 points as a freshman. St. Cloud State forward Jacob Benson had 36 points as a sophomore at Red River.

It was a strong bump from his freshman to sophomore seasons for Caulfield, who scored 27 points last year as a freshman with the Knights.

"It's coming easier with a lot of experience and ice time," Caulfield said. "I think getting open and making plays (is where my game has grown). My linemates have helped me out a lot."

Caulfield has matured into a 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame and added more of a physical element to his game, Central coach Grant Paranica said.

"I think he's gotten more comfortable with bigger, stronger guys," Paranica said. "He's always been dynamic with the puck, but he's added to that. He can support puck carriers. He's strong on the boards. I think that has opened up a more rounded game for him."

Caulfield also credits his standout sophomore production to chemistry with linemate Grant Johnson, who has 76 points entering the state tournament. The two paired on the same line together in the fall during the Midwest Elite Hockey League in the Twin Cities.

Despite Caulfield committing to UND before his sophomore season, Paranica said the extra attention hasn't changed Caulfield's demeanor.

"It hasn't made one iota of a difference for him," Paranica said. "He's a very humble kid and works hard. He's always staying late and never seems to get tired of playing hockey."

Central at a glance

Coach: Grant Paranica

Record: 24-0

Top scorers: Sr. F Grant Johnson (24 goals, 52 assists); soph. F Judd Caulfield (22 goals, 35 assists); sr. F Cam Olstad (22 goals, 12 assists); sr. F Seth Towers (13 goals, 19 assists); sr. F Boe Bjorge (16 goals, 15 assists); jr. F Zachary Murphy (14 goals, 17 assists); sr. F Tyrese Murph (14 goals, 14 assists); sr. D Collin Caulfield (2 goals, 24 assists); sr. F-D Tate Steffan (5 goals, 20 assists); soph. F Cole Hanson (14 goals, 9 assists).

Top goalies: Soph. Kaleb Johnson 14-0-0, 1.34 goals-against average, 91.2 save percentage; jr. Nick Bucklin 10-0-0, 0.98 goals-against average, 93.8 save percentage.