No reason to panic

"It was kind of shocking,'' senior forward Lindsey Santl. "I don't know if we've ever had a really down record. We were kind of worried.

"But we knew we'd get it going if we worked hard, if we played like we knew we could.''

The second half of the season has been a complete turnaround. Roseau has won 12 of its past 14 games, including a 3-2 victory in four overtimes last Friday against Brainerd-Little Falls in the Section 8AA championship game.

That win advanced the 19-8-1 Rams into this week's Class AA state tournament. Unseeded Roseau plays No. 2 seed Blaine (22-3-2) in a quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul.

Roseau coach Steve Huglen didn't push any panic buttons in the first half of the season. Nine of the first 14 games were against opponents that were top-10 ranked teams in the final state polls.

"You have to be a little concerned when you're 2-5,'' Huglen said. "But we were playing OK, and we were getting better.

"We knew the schedule was hard, that it was going to be tough sledding for awhile. It was just being patient and not getting demoralized. We had to work to keep getting better. And that's what happened.''

While the strong schedule didn't help the Rams' won-loss record, "we always make that tough schedule on purpose,'' Santl said. "It prepares us so if we get to state we're not shocked by the good competition.''

A key win was in the season's eighth game, when Roseau snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory against traditional state power Minnetonka. And there has been the emerging defense, as Roseau has allowed more than two goals—both losses—in the past 14 games.

The defense has been built around goaltender Kiana Flaig and the quartet of Ellice Murphy, Jenna Byfuglien, Ellie Hedlund and Lindsey Kallis, who play the bulk of the minutes at the defensive positions.

"You have to give credit to a sophomore goalie,'' Huglen said. "Kiana has played well. And our defensemen have been solid all year. Teams typically go with six defensemen, but we usually rotate four. Murphy and Byfuglien, those two are a big strength on the team. And we have no reservations about playing Hedlund and Kallis. We always want two of those four on the ice.

"And, when things are going well, we have the puck a lot in our offensive zone. We may not always score a lot of goals, but we are controlling the puck.''

Pacing the offense has been Murphy (13 goals-24 assists), Lindsey Santl (23-13), Kayla Santl (12-17), Anika Stoskopf (6-16) and Byfuglien (5-14). They been part of a second-half surge that has Roseau making its first state appearance since 2014.

"We knew we could end it this way,'' Lindsey Santl said.

Roseau at a glance

Coach: Steve Huglen.

Record: 19-8-1, Section 8AA champion.

State tournament opener: The unseeded Rams play No. 2 seed Blaine (22-3-2) at 11 a.m. today in the Class AA state quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Scoring leaders: Ellice Murphy (13 goals-24 assists), Lindsey Santl (23-13), Kayla Santl (12-17), Anika Stoskopf (6-16), Jenna Byfuglien (5-14), MacKenzie Bergstrom (11-6), Jodi Ostroski (4-5), Lindsey Kallis (4-4), Maggie Crosson (6-1).

In goal: Kiana Flaig 14-7-1 W-L-T, 1.90 GAA, .920 save %.