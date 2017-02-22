Warroad advances to take on St. Paul United on Friday in the semifinal round.

The Warriors, the Section 8A champion, scored three times in the second period. Genevieve Hendrickson scored at 1:36 followed by Oelkers' two goals at 11:08 and 16:27.

Mariah Gardner and Tahra Johnson scored in the third period for Warroad, which improved to 18-8-2. Hibbing-Chisholm dropped to 17-11-1.

Warroad ended with a 35-23 shots-on-goal advantage.

In the tournament opener, St. Paul United downed Mankato East/Loyola 10-0.