With the bucket, he passed the career scoring mark of 2,002 points, held by Fargo Shanley's A.J. Jacobson, who is now a junior at North Dakota State.

Moody, a University of North Dakota commit, finished with 28 points and five rebounds, helping his third-ranked Midgets (19-2, 16-2 West Region) to a 79-58 victory over the Coyotes (3-17, 1-17) in the regular season finale for both teams.

"It was odd preparing for the game with the mindset that I'm going to be the all-time leading scorer after the game. It was just awkward, and it didn't really sink in," Moody said. "It's a pleasure and an honor to get it."

There was a brief pause in the game so that Moody could celebrate with his coaches and teammates.

"When it happened, it was complete joy," Dickinson head coach Dan Glasser said. "I always tell kids that hard work pays off, and tonight I was proven correct. All of his hard work and dedication and all the time he's put into basketball paid off tonight."

Moody has maintained for several weeks that the record is not his highest goal for this season.

"I have so many other things that I want to accomplish, like the state championship that we're trying to get," Moody said. "It's nice to take a day to remind myself of how hard I worked, but I have bigger goals and we have bigger goals."

The Midgets enter next week's West Region Tournament as the No. 2 seed.