Tuesday's local clipboard; Central breaks losing streak

Central had five players hit double figures with Jamil Suleiman leading the way with 18 points, while Aaron Knutson registered 16. Debyn Johnson also chipped in with 12 points, while Brady Horner and Branson Delmore each adding 10.

"We had a really good second half," said Central coach Dan Carlson. "We've kind of been waiting to get some guys in double figures and we did that. I'm excited for our guys who got the win."

Central trailed at halftime 28-19 but went on to score 52 second-half points.

Shanley 71, GF Red River 67

Grand Forks Red River and Fargo Shanley were tied at half, but the Deacons were able to pull away in the second to take the win in boys basketball on Tuesday.

Shanley's Jake Reinholz led all players with 25 points. Mark Toe had a team-high 23 points for the Roughriders, while Mason Benefield added 16.

"We have to do a better job of protecting our basket," said Red River coach Kirby Krefting. "If we do a better job defensively one of these close ones will go our way."

GF Central 64, Valley City 51

VALLEY CITY—Liz and Lauren Dub combined for 39 points to lead Grand Forks Central to a win over Valley City in girls basketball on Tuesday.

Central led 37-23 at halftime, but were outscored 28-27 in the second half. Liz Dub led the Knights with 23 points, while sister Lauren put up 16. Amber Anderson also chipped in with 16 points for the Knights.

"I thought we came out with great intensity in the first half and played some really great basketball," said Central coach DJ Burris. "I thought we played a little safe in the second half. Valley City came out and beat our intensity for that half."

Roseau 86, EGF Senior High 45

Roseau improved to 22-0 with a win over East Grand Forks Senior High on Tuesday in girls basketball.

The Rams had four players in double figures with Victoria Johnson leading the way with 18. Brooke Filipi led all players with 20 points for the Green Wave, who drop to 18-7.

"Roseau is No. 1 in the state," said Senior High coach Jay Frydenlund. "They just have so many weapons and they showed them tonight."

Shanley 70, GF Red River 47

FARGO—Host Fargo Shanley defeated the Grand Forks Red River girls basketball team on Tuesday night.

"We had a tough time rebounding," said Red River coach Kent Ripplinger.

Lexi Robson led the Roughriders with 15 points.

Dyer earns Big Sky honor

UND's Makailah Dyer was named the Big Sky Conference women's basketball player of the week on Tuesday. The honor comes after a career-record performance in a pair of home wins to vault North Dakota into sole possession of first place in the conference with two weeks remaining.

Dyer averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists as North Dakota came back from a pair of halftime deficits to sweep the weekend and the season series with both Weber State and Idaho State. She would score a team-high 21 against Idaho State, adding seven rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in the win.

Saturday, Dyer etched a career high with 30 points as UND downed Weber State, 83-67. She became the first UND player to score 30 since Madi Buck poured in 37 in a win vs. North Dakota State on Dec. 13, 2013. She added seven boards, six assists and a steal as UND moved to 8-2 all-time against Weber State.

The last UND player to earn league honors was Mia Loyd, who received the award in February of 2015.

Mayville State set for playoffs

Mayville State will meet Bellevue of Nebraska tonight in the first round of the North Star Athletic Association postseason tournament.

The teams tied for fourth in the NSAA regular-season standings but Bellevue won a coin flip and will host the game. Bellevue is 16-14.

Mayville is coming off a 77-68 win over Dakota State last Saturday. The Comets finished 9-7 in the league and are 16-11 on the season.

It is Mayville's sixth-straight winning season.

The winner of tonight's game will meet the winner of the Jamestown (No. 1 seed) and Viterbo (No. 8) contest. That semifinal game is set for Friday night at the highest seed

The Mayville State men's basketball season is over. The Comets finished 2-14 in the league and 9-18 overall. They did not qualify for the league's postseason tournament.

UND commit breaks record

Dickinson senior Aanen Moody, a UND men's basketball commit, has made North Dakota Class A boys basketball history.

Moody broke the state's unofficial Class A career points scoring record on Tuesday in a Western Dakota Association road game against Williston.

Moody entered the game with 1,996 points, needing seven points to eclipse former Fargo Shanley A.J. Jacobson's record of 2,002 points set in 2013. Jacobson now plays basketball at North Dakota State.

The 6-foot-2 guard broke the record during the first half.

Moody scored 35 points in a conference win against Jamestown on Saturday to put him No. 2 on the all-time Class A boys scoring list kept by the North Dakota Hoopster Magazine. He surpassed former Valley City standout Jeff Boschee who scored 1,994 points in his prep career.